These PS4 games desperately need the PS5 Pro’s new game boost mode
If you’ve got a spare $700 lying around, you’ve probably been considering picking up a PS5 Pro later this year. It’s a powerful piece of kit, and we’ve seen that it can offer some big boosts via its PS5 Pro Enhanced label, where games get specifically updated to take advantage of the new hardware.
But it’s not just PS5 games getting benefits — Sony says that there’s a new PS5 Pro Game Boost mode, which can “stabilize or improve the performance of supported PS4 and PS5 games.” There’s also a feature called Enhanced Image Quality which boosts the resolution of supported PS4 games, which is very exciting.
In anticipation of the PS5 Pro, we’ve put together a quick list of some PS4 games that could definitely benefit from these new features.
Bloodborne
Bloodborne being remastered or upgraded in some way is almost a meme at this point, but it really does need something. As far as we know, the Pro Boost feature won’t increase frame rates in most PS4 games, so you can likely kiss your dreams of a 60fps Bloodborne goodbye, but we could at least see a bump to the game’s resolution, hopefully having it run at 4K. It won’t fix the frame pacing issues, but it’s a start.
Final Fantasy XV
Final Fantasy 15 is one of the best games in the series, especially after its many updates and DLC additions, but it sadly never got an upgrade to PS5. At this stage it’s probably too late for that, but a nice upgrade to 4K and a stable frame rate on top of the boosts already provided in the PS4 Pro version of the game could make for a great experience.
Monster Hunter World
Monster Hunter World is another one of those games that really feels like it should have gotten a current-gen upgrade. Alas, it didn’t, and while the PS4 version definitely doesn’t look bad, it could look better. At the end of the day, that’s what this new boost feature is for, right?
Batman Arkham Knight
Moody lighting, fast-paced racing sections, and huge open worlds make for a spectacular Batman game, but Arkham Knight definitely feels held back a little bit by its PS4 target spec. Things can be a bit blurry when the action gets heavy, and while the PS5 already smooths out a lot of the frame rate issues present in the original release, a big boost to resolution would definitely not go unnoticed.
Shadow of the Colossus
Ah Shadow of the Colossus, what a strange life you’ve had. Originally a PS2 game before being remastered for the PS3 and remade for the PS4, that latter release is certainly quite a looker. But for some reason, it never got a PS5 upgrade, despite being one of the games that would definitely benefit from it. A full remaster is never going to happen, but a PS5 Pro boost? Certainly on the table.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Look, Yakuza: Like a Dragon definitely doesn’t need a resolution boost. It’s a great-looking game that runs perfectly fine. Blowing it up on a big 4K display looks fine, but it does get the teensiest bit jaggy and looks the slightest bit soft at times. A resolution boost is definitely a bit of an overkill, but hey, if you’re dropping $700 on a console, why not?