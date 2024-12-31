Rise of the Ronin is one of 2024’s most underappreciated gems
Rise of the Ronin is an open world game in the Ubisoft tradition, and like those games, it also acts as a historical tour of the era. Set in mid-19th century Japan, side stories depict the tensions of the time, with expulsionist samurai factions fighting against American sailors, who may or may not come with the best intentions. It's a tumultuous period for Japan, and it gives the impression that you are part of a dying era, one where swords and honor take precedence. We’ve seen it happen to the cowboys in Red Dead Redemption, but this period of Japanese history is largely untouched in video games.
Distinctly Japanese homes and castles can be found in the mountains surrounding Yokohama, while Yokohama itself has a more Western flavor thanks to foreign merchants and soldiers. Digital tourism is nothing new, but Ronin’s setting gives it new life. And once you’re done exploring and sightseeing, it’s time to battle.
Ronin’s fast-paced, high-precision combat reminds me most of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, forcing you to parry or die in intense battles. It’s punishing at times, with my slick skills not necessarily rewarding me in the ways I want. But like other difficult “masocore” games, it just makes victory all the more satisfying.
Sneaking your way through an enemy camp, assassinating low-level foes before breaking out into a challenging battle against a small army is something we’ve seen dozens of times before – it reminds me most of Far Cry 3 – but I can’t remember a game where I’ve enjoyed going through the motions of dismantling enemy camps this much since Ubisoft set the standard.
It’s not the most polished open world game, mind, nor the most visually impressive. We’ve been spoiled by the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and Ghost of Tsushima, and when you compare those titles against Rise of the Ronin, well, it’s not flattering. But what it’s lacking in surface-level polish it makes up for in moment-to-moment action and discovery.
You’ll be picking up loot from each encounter, and you’ll be regularly swapping out your weapons and armor. It encourages you to test new weapons, each with unique movesets, and then individual styles that further increase your combat options. It can honestly be a little overwhelming, but when you’ve found something that works for you, it feels amazing.
It took me a while to get around to Rise of the Ronin, and that might’ve worked in its favor. I’ve heard things about launch bugs and performance woes, but on PS5 Pro the game runs smooth and looks great. Yes, there are occasional stutters and hitches that make their way through VRR, but they don’t impact the flow of gameplay — and once you get through to that gameplay, things make sense.
I can’t say Rise of the Ronin is my Game of the Year for 2024, but I do think it deserves its flowers. This is a unique take on a well-established formula, and it’s brand new territory for Team Ninja. Rise of the Ronin isn’t an essential for me, but it’s one of the most interesting open world games I’ve played in recent memory, and I can’t wait to see what kind of game Team Ninja will build next.