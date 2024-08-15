Splitgate 2 preview: A smart and safe sequel
1047 Games is back with Splitgate 2, a new and improved Splitgate, though with most of the multiplayer game's fresh additions being incremental rather than revolutionary, the emphasis looks firmly on “improved” rather than “new.” Given how enjoyable the original Splitgate was, that’s no bad thing. We had the chance to play Splitgate 2’s alpha for several hours and came away impressed with how the new improvements are shaping up, even if the polish sands down some of the wild creativity of the original.
The Splitgate 2 alpha has two playable modes – Hot Zone, which is Splitgate’s take on King of the Hill, and your standard team deathmatch. Hot Zone’s big change to the formula is in keeping capture progress even if your team gets booted off. Regardless of whether you stayed on the point for 98 percent of the time, if the enemy sweeps in at the last second, they claim the point.
The obvious result of that setup is that it makes every win feel like you properly earned it, but it also gives every round a high level of energy you often lose out on in games like these. It’s easy for point control modes to drag on and get boring when the capture timer resets every time the point changes hands, and even if it makes for an engaging match, I don’t want to spend 15 minutes going back and forth before there’s any progress.
Splitgate 2’s portals are mostly the same, but in addition to making it so you (mostly) don’t get stuck trying to enter a portal, 1047 has standardized portal walls. You don’t get massive portal slabs or tiny portal boxes like in the original, and they’re placed more strategically, instead of showing up almost everywhere you turn. I’m a bit mixed on that approach. I miss some of the more unusual setups the original Splitgate lent itself to, where a well-placed portal off the ground gave you a window to launch surprise attacks on unsuspecting opponents – until they found you and shanked you.
That said, I get why 1047 probably removed them. Shortly after Splitgate launched, there was a big divide between highly skilled players who knew how to use portals effectively and everyone else, and if you didn’t have time to play and learn regularly or team up with friends you could coordinate with, it ended up being frustrating. The new approach still has plenty of opportunities for smart portal use, but it’s more standardized and less experimental.
Spltigate 2’s arena design in general is much stronger as well. The first game’s maps often felt far too large for a game with eight players in each match, and you ended up traveling through a lot of dead space just to reach an objective or, if you were lucky, stumble on a straggler from the opposing team. The maps we played in Splitgate 2’s alpha are smaller, and getting around feels less like you’re bumbling through a hall of mirrors and more, well, fun. The alpha maps have just enough complexity to encourage strategizing, and dynamic spawn points and random capture point spawn cycles keep things interesting despite working in smaller spaces.
1047 CEO Ian Proulx says they wanted to incorporate deeper player customization without losing Splitgate’s identity, so instead of introducing more heroes and player characters, 1047 added factions. These are essentially roles like you’d expect in Overwatch, though some blur the divisions a bit. I spent most of my time as the Sabrask, a group from Mars that 1047 says is good for people who want to ignore portals, which was a little confusing since the only class with a portal-specific ability is the speedy Aeros class.
Anyway, the Sabrask get smoke grenades to block lines of sight and a big wall to absorb damage, a useful set for keeping your team safe or for just messing with opponents on your own, like I did. You also get a sticky grenade, which has more traditional utility than the smoke bomb, as it explodes and hurts people. Meridian players have a suite of support options, including a dome that slows enemies down and a healing grenade, along with a unique skill that pings every nearby member of the opposing team and their portals. Playing a support class that wasn’t intentionally weak was refreshing, and 1047 seems to have found a balance between offense and support that’s eluded Overwatch 2 for almost two years now.
The Aeros faction was an exception, with skills that might benefit from a bit more tuning. You get a grenade that, in theory, stuns enemies and closes their portals. The stun effect either has a weird hitbox or just didn’t work half the time, and I’m not sure why we need a weapon effect that closes portals when you can just… close them with your own. Granted, that messes up your other portal placements, but it seems like an unusually specific, high-level skill when the other factions get well-rounded abilities for all playstyles and skill levels.
Their special ability is the same. You get a movement and reload boost, which is useful in theory, but situational in practice. Taking a position on your own in Hot Zone is a very bad idea, so its main use is catching up to your party or, in team deathmatch, getting out of a tight spot. Useful, but from my time with the three factions, not as useful as the other groups’ special skills. Still, if the first Splitgate showed us anything, it’s that 1047 is always looking for ways to improve – and actually knows how to improve in ways that suit its audience. Any faction issues that are present at launch likely won’t linger for long.
Each faction has two auxiliary options – the sticky grenade or the smoke bomb, for example – though you can only take one into battle, and you have a selection of perks to augment your playstyle a little. One thing that made Splitgate refreshing was its lack of gimmicks, like perks, but these aren’t your over-the-top, superhuman powers like you find in Call of Duty.
They’re little things, such as making your cooldowns a bit shorter or having more ammo. Are they necessary? Not really. Splitgate worked just fine without them, but even just the small selection available in the alpha made character customization feel meaningful, with immediate and noticeable effects on playstyle. You can also just not use them, if you’d rather keep the original experience.
As for the actual weapons, there’s a definite hierarchy with Splitgate 2’s guns, and I think a few of the special weapons might need some tuning before launch – including a laser rifle with a rate of fire that feels like double that of the standard rifle. You can still get by with your starter weapons, and there’s less of a mad rush to find The Big Gimmick than you get in something like Halo Infinite. Even rocket launchers have their drawbacks and won’t let you clean the field like Halo’s gravity hammer, not without some skill, anyway. Some of the weapon styles could use differentiation in how they handle, though. A handgun has the same kick as a heavy rifle, and the only big difference I noticed was when I had the rocket launcher.
Most of Splitgate 2’s changes feel small at present, less like a sequel and more like a major update, though I suspect the influence of these changes will probably become more apparent as we see new modes, maps, and playstyles. Still, “Splitgate but better” is hardly anything to complain about, and it definitely is a better version of Splitgate, one I’m eager to play again as soon as I can.
Splitgate 2 doesn't have a release date yet, but 1047 plans to launch it for PC and PS5 sometime in 2025.