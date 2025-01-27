Virtua Fighter 5 REVO feels like a new game
Virtua Fighter is back. That might not seem like a big deal on the surface, but there’s an important legacy here. This series pioneered 3D visuals – not just in the fighting game genre, but for video games as a whole – and is the grandfather of every 3D fighting game that has come since. On release, VF5 was celebrated as the sharpest and most methodical tool in the fighting game shed, even when compared to Street Fighter and Tekken. But 11 years passed between VF5 Final Showdown and the PS4 remake VF5 Ultimate Showdown, and while Virtua Fighter was absent, it was basically forgotten about.
Now the future for VF is bright, as a brand new mainline game is in the works with technology from Nvidia, and it promises to be one of the most realistic games we’ve seen yet. So naturally the best way to get people excited for the new era of Virtua Fighter is to revamp the most recent game, but I don’t think anyone was prepared for just how new Virtua Fighter 5 feels nearly 19 years after its original arcade release.
2021’s Ultimate Showdown brought the entire game into Ryu Ga Gotoku’s Like A Dragon, and faithfully recreated the game with modern visuals and features. It’s technically a remake, but Ultimate Showdown was so authentic in how it recreated the original that playing it felt, well, the same as it always has. Mission accomplished, but it’s hard to get excited for a game you’ve already played.
That’s where REVO comes in. REVO is the PC port for Ultimate Showdown, but that’s a dramatic understatement. REVO represents the first true gameplay update VF5 has had since 2010’s Final Showdown, and as a result, it’s a complete refresh of how Virtua Fighter feels to play. And yes, these gameplay updates have been brought over to the PS4 version, too.
Yes, there are a few new visual flairs (the main one being able to play at higher resolutions on PC), but more importantly, there are new combo routes, returning moves, rollback netcode, and balance adjustments — y’know, the stuff that makes the game feel new to play.
It sounds minor on the surface – the kind of patch notes you would glaze over in any other game – but in Virtua Fighter 5, these changes make a big difference. Not only will experienced players be extending their attack strings and combos further than ever before, but it also opens up options for more casual players to mash their way through encounters.
Virtua Fighter has never needed more than two attack buttons and a block, but these minor changes make these buttons feel like they have more potential than ever. Smartly tapping directions during attack strings switch up your hits, forcing your opponent to keep guessing at what’s coming next. It’s also a fair bit easier to string attacks together for you button mashers out there.
It’s an incredibly familiar game, especially if you’ve already played Ultimate Showdown (and if you’ve already got Ultimate Showdown, there’s no need to get REVO, thanks to the update), but the smart tweaks and changes make the game feel like a bold evolution on Virtua Fighter’s gameplay. For the first time in around a decade, Virtua Fighter fans have their hands on a game that feels new and different.
Virtua Fighter 5 REVO isn’t just a bold update for existing Virtua Fighter players, it’s a statement of intent. A new mainline Virtua Fighter game is on the way, and REVO feels like a taste of the fast-paced martial arts action we can expect from it. REVO might not shake the genre, but it’s proof that fighting games are better than ever.