Yield! Fall of Rome Early Access review: A speedy and stylish take on Civilization
The final days of the Roman Empire are a fascinating read, but they are difficult to like, followed as they are by a period of time renowned for the regression of civilization. For the same reason, they are a great setting for a turn-based strategy game. An empire is ending and the future of an entire continent is in your hands when you play Yield! Fall of Rome, which is being developed by Billionworlds and recently came out in Early Access for PC.
Yield! Fall of Rome, for me, belongs to a similar category as Hexarchy and other such spins on the Civilization formula — and these speedy Civs are something of a sub-genre that’s emerging at the moment, driven by people having less time and less of a budget to use for gaming. There is the rise of handhelds as well, which make this particular take on a classic genre attractive.
Billionworlds’ title has all the hallmarks of a robust entry into this category, featuring many of the boardgame-esque aspects often found within. Winning games, for example, is done by earning crowns. These victory points can be obtained by controlling certain areas of the map, occupying settlements, and fulfilling other pre-defined conditions. The visuals reinforce this theme: Terrain, units, and settlements all have this toy-like look to them, as if you could reach into your screen, take out the pieces, and place them on your desk — it’s a nice look that transports a lot of style and personality without being resource-intensive.
Speaking of resources: The classic holy trinity of gold, food, and production provides the basis for the economy of Yield and there are even adjacency bonuses to consider when you place a windmill or gold smithy and other such improvements. Despite nothing being geared towards providing long-term value — the games are short, after all — you still have to plan forward a bit.
Gold unlocks technologies, buys units, and constructs improvements, making it a nigh universal resource. However, supply and production are vital as well, being needed for units and buildings. Things generally are built or recruited in a single turn, leading to a fast pace of gameplay — but in return, your resources are pretty limited, often provided through one-time gains. Your towns will only be able to support so many units and buildings over the course of a match, in turn steering you organically towards completing your goals and ending the game.
Aside from technology, there is another way to unlock additional stuff: policies. You unlock these by fulfilling certain conditions, kind of like Eurekas in Civilization 6. When you meet the Romans, you can decide whether to romanize your people or stick with your original traditions, giving you different and exclusive rewards as well as corresponding opinion bonus or penalty with them, to name but one example.
You explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate as is usual for the genre, though the speed is a lot higher than you may be used to — there is not a lot of time for dawdling.
Although Yield never reaches the depth and complexity of a Civilization game, there is enough of it to make things interesting for a while. An interesting aspect of the game is that some decisions you make have consequences throughout several missions in a campaign. If you fall out with the Romans in the first mission, that negative opinion will remain for the next one. This is something the developers will hopefully expand on as they work on the game throughout Early Access, as it may be something of a replacement for the long-term planning that is otherwise absent from it.
Currently, Yield offers multiplayer functionality, an introductory campaign, randomly generated campaigns against the AI, and a weekly campaign players can challenge.
Over the course of Early Access, Billionworlds wants to add more campaigns, content, and a few mechanics – though the exact make-up of the additions will depend on player feedback.
For an Early Access title, Yield played very smoothly. I encountered no bugs or glitches, though I do have some gripes with the controls. Telling units to go to locations outside of their immediate one-turn range is a hassle and you can’t close screens for things like technologies or cities with the ESC button. Factions could definitely be made to stand apart from each other a little more — things like unique buildings or interactions with the Romans might be fun. At the moment, there is not much to differentiate between the Huns and the Britons aside from a single special unit.
Yield! Fall of Rome is shaping up to be a strong contender in the more casual and speedy class of turn-based strategy games — and there is room for improvement throughout Early Access as well. So far, Billionworlds is on the right track.
This review is based on an Early Access build of the game provided by Billionworlds and Daedalic Entertainment.
Version tested: PC (Steam) and Steam Deck