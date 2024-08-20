2024 Gamescom announcements: Batman, Nikki, Marvel Rivals and more
Another year, another round of Gamescom announcements, and 2024 was crammed with over 60 trailers, updates, and reveals. We saw everything from Batman Arkham Shadow to Infinity Nikki, Monster Hunter Wilds, Civilization 7, and plenty more besides, and more than a few games actually have release dates as well – a rarity at these events.
There were a few surprises in the mix as well, including a Borderlands 4 reveal, and some poorly kept secrets, like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to PS5. We also had a chance to see the game in action before the showcase, so check out our Indiana Jones preview if you haven’t already.
There’s a lot to get through, but we’ve condensed it all below with every Gamescom 2024 announcement.
Games releasing late 2024
- Black Myth: Wukong – Out now
- Predecessor – Out now
- Starfield Rev 8 free update – Out now
- Zenless Zone Zero – Out now
- Inzoi: Character Studio – playtest August 21 - 26
- World Of Warcraft: The War Within – August 26
- Naraka x Tomb Raider – August 28
- Age Of Mythology Retold – September 4
- Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 – September 9
- Persona 3 Reload Episode Aigis – September 10, complete with surprise Persona 5 crossover
- Towerborne – September 10
- Entria: The Last Song – September 19
- Terry Bogard in Street Fighter 6 – September 24
- Ara: History Untold – September 24
- Starfield: Shattered Space – September 30
- Overwatch 2 x World Of Warcraft – September
- Diablo 4: Vessel Of Hatred – October 8
- Dragon Ball Sparking Zero – October 11
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – October 11
- Unknown9 Awakening – October 18
- Lynked: Banner Of The Spark – October 22
- ARC Raiders – Playtest October 24 - 27
- Dave the Diver x Balatro & Dave the Diver x Potion Craft – October
- Nikoderiko: The Magical World – October
- Delta Force: Hawk Ops – October
- Batman: Arkham Shadow – October
- Path Of Exile 2 – November 15
- Genshin Impact – Coming to Xbox November 20
- Marvel Rivals – December 6
- Indiana Jones And The Great Circle – December 9, PS5 early 2025
- Monument Valley 3 – December 10
- Secret Level – December 10
- Goat Simulator Remastered
- Dying Light: The Beast
- No More Room In Hell 2
- Squid Game Unleashed
- Arena Breakout Infinite
Check out our more in-depth coverage of Dying Light The Beast, Batman Arkham Shadow, and ARC Raiders for more info.
Games releasing early 2025
- Civilization 7 – February 11
- Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 – February 11
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage – Tape 1 February 18, Tape 2 March 18
- Begone Beast – February 2025
- Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves – April 24
- The First Berserker Khazan – early 2025
Games releasing late 2025
- Honkai Star Rail x Fate Stay Night
- Directive 8020: A Dark Pictures Game
- Roadcraft
- A.I.L.A
- Borderlands 4
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Herdling
- Floatopia
- Dune: Awakening
- Little Nightmares 3
The latest Monster Hunter Wilds trailer also shows off some excellent new monster designs.
Games with unannounced release dates
- Cairn
- We Harvest Shadows
- Tribe Nine
- King of Meat
- Infinity Nikki
- Reanimal
- Mecha Break
- Masters Of Albion
- Dark And Darker Mobile
- Mafia: The Old Country