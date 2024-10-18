Video Games

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House – release times

Find out when The Lake House DLC will be unlocked

It’s almost time for Alan Wake 2 fans to enter The Lake House and enjoy the title’s second DLC. Remedy Entertainment has finally revealed when owners of the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition can start playing the expansion on all platforms and confirmed that a free quality-of-life update for all players of the game would accompany its release. 

Details on that free update will be announced soon, according to the developer.

Find the Alan Wake 2: The Lake House release times below.

Alan Wake 2: The Lake House is set to be released on October 22, 2024, at 8am ET. Check the list below to find out what that means for your timezone:

  • October 22, 2024, 5am PT
  • October 22, 2024, 7am CT
  • October 22, 2024, 8am ET
  • October 22, 2024, 1pm BST
  • October 22, 2024, 2pm CEST
  • October 22, 2024, 5:30pm IST
  • October 22, 2024, 8pm CST
  • October 22, 2024, 9pm JST/KST
  • October 22, 2024, 11pm AEDT
  • October 23, 2024, 1am NZDT

The DLC will be available on all platforms at the above times, so no one has any disadvantages in that regard.

The Lake House is the second and final Alan Wake 2 DLC that Remedy has planned – at least according to the official Alan Wake 2 roadmap released at launch. The first DLC, Night Springs, was published earlier this year.

The developer is still waiting for Alan Wake 2 to break even and recuperate its production costs, so The Lake House could be the final push needed to make that happen.

Marco Wutz
Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

