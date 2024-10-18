Alan Wake 2: The Lake House – release times
It’s almost time for Alan Wake 2 fans to enter The Lake House and enjoy the title’s second DLC. Remedy Entertainment has finally revealed when owners of the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition can start playing the expansion on all platforms and confirmed that a free quality-of-life update for all players of the game would accompany its release.
Details on that free update will be announced soon, according to the developer.
Find the Alan Wake 2: The Lake House release times below.
Alan Wake 2: The Lake House release times
Alan Wake 2: The Lake House is set to be released on October 22, 2024, at 8am ET. Check the list below to find out what that means for your timezone:
- October 22, 2024, 5am PT
- October 22, 2024, 7am CT
- October 22, 2024, 8am ET
- October 22, 2024, 1pm BST
- October 22, 2024, 2pm CEST
- October 22, 2024, 5:30pm IST
- October 22, 2024, 8pm CST
- October 22, 2024, 9pm JST/KST
- October 22, 2024, 11pm AEDT
- October 23, 2024, 1am NZDT
The DLC will be available on all platforms at the above times, so no one has any disadvantages in that regard.
The Lake House is the second and final Alan Wake 2 DLC that Remedy has planned – at least according to the official Alan Wake 2 roadmap released at launch. The first DLC, Night Springs, was published earlier this year.
The developer is still waiting for Alan Wake 2 to break even and recuperate its production costs, so The Lake House could be the final push needed to make that happen.