Every Star Wars Outlaws voice actor
Star Wars Outlaws is a massive game, and it’s filled with hundreds of voice actors, from the small characters you meet in the street to the main characters you’ll spend the whole game with. With so many voice actors out in the galaxy, you may come across a character whose voice sounds very familiar, and that’s where we come in.
In this guide we’ll go over every voice actor in Star Wars Outlaws, and for some of the bigger names, we’ll let you know where you might have heard them before.
For more Star Wars Outlaws guides be sure to check out our Star Wars Outlaws walkthrough with everything you need to know.
Star Wars Outlaws: Main character voice actors
The main characters in Star Wars Outlaws are the ones you’ll spend the most time with, and there’s an interesting variety of voice actors on offer here. We’ll go through the main ones here with a bit of a history of their work.
- Kay Vess – Humberly Gonzalez
Humberly Gonzalez has appeared in a few Ubisoft games prior to Outlaws, including Starlink: Battle for Atlas, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Far Cry 6, but she’s best known for her role as Sophie Sanchez in the Netflix series Ginny & Georgia.
- Nix – Dee Bradley Baker
Dee Bradley Baker has literally hundreds of credits to his name, so it’s hard to pin down exactly what you’d know him from, but he does voice Klaus in American Dad. You probably won’t recognize him in Outlaws though, as he voices Nix, a speechless cat-like creature that communicates solely through screeches and sounds.
- ND-5 – Jay Rincon
Jay Rincon plays the serious but somewhat cheeky droid ND-5, and does a fantastic job of it. He’s had a few minor roles in games before, including a few additional voices in Stellar Blade, Bruno in Dead Island 2, and Gilvarn in Horizon Forbidden West. He was also an uncredited stormtrooper in Star Wars Episode 7 – The Force Awakens, so this is his second romp through the galaxy.
- Jaylen Vrax – Eric Johnson
Johnson has appeared in an Ubisoft game in the past, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, where he voiced Ivarr the Boneless, but his biggest role to date was as Jack Hyde, the main antagonist in Fifty Shades Freed. We like him better as Jaylen Vrax.
- Sliro – Caolan Byrne
The fearsome villain of the game, Caolan Byrne has made a few appearances throughout various British media, though mostly in smaller roles. Outlaws was his first video game role, and he absolutely knocked it out of the park.
Star Wars Outlaws: Every voice actor
With the major characters out of the way, here’s the full list of voice actors who appear in Star Wars Outlaws.
- Aila Bren – Carolina Bartcazk
- Ank – Julie Nathanson
- Asara – Fritzy-Klevans Destine
- Bosnok – Gregory Hlady
- Bram – Conrad Coates
- Danka – Catherine Kidd
- Eleera – Athena Karkanis
- Gedeek – Shadi Janho
- Gorak – Alexander Crowther
- Hoss – Greg Rogers
- Jabba the Hutt – Dee Bradley Baker
- Krisk Ashiga – Jessica B Hill
- Lady Qi’ra – Tamaryn Payne
- Lando Calrissian – Lindsay Owen Pierre
- Queen Ashiga – Warona Setshwaelo
- Riko – Nicola Correia-Damude
- Rooster Trace – Jane Luk
- Selo Rovak – Amanda Cordner
- Sheriff Quint – Angela Asher
- Temmin Wexley – Sam Scherzer
- Vail – Mercedes Morris
- Waka – Wyatt Bowen