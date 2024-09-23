Ara: History Untold – All civilizations and leaders
Historical leaders and civilizations are a core part of the fun of strategy games like Ara: History Untold, allowing players to roleplay as their own culture and change the course of history, or be as faithful as possible to how things went in our world.
Ara: History Untold is starting out with quite an impressive line-up of leaders and nations – with a lot of emphasis being placed on the leaders. These are not just recruited from among the lists of statesmen and stateswomen, but come from all walks of life. Some of the additions were artists, scientists, or activists, making the roster feel quite fresh and new overall, despite some classic names being represented as well.
A few civilizations are represented by more than one leader, and these examples show that the nations themselves aren’t really that unique in the game – their special traits and bonuses all come from the leader representing them. For the reasoning behind this choice, read our Ara: History Untold developer interview.
Find all civilizations and leaders in Ara: History Untold below.
All civilizations and leaders in Ara: History Untold
Abbasid Caliphate – Harun al-Rashid
Argentina – Eva Perón
Assyrian Empire – Sennacherib
Australia – Howard Florey
Aztec Empire – Itzcoatl
Belgium – Leopold I.
Byzantine Empire – Irene Sarantapechaina
Celts – Boudicca
Cherokee – Wilma Mankiller
China – Wu Zetian
Crow Nation – Osh-Tisch
Egypt – Nefertiti
England – Elizabeth I.
Ethiopia – Haile Selassie
France – Jeanne d’Arc
Georgia – Tamar the Great
Germany – Otto von Bismarck
Germany – Hildegard von Bingen
Ghana – Yaa Asantewaa
Greece – Sappho
Holy Roman Empire – Charlemagne
Inca Empire – Pachacuti
India – Ashoka
Italy – Cesare Beccaria
Japan – Tokugawa Ieyasu
Korea – Sejong the Great
Korea – Yu Gwan-sun
Kush – Amanirenas
Mexico – Benito Juárez
Mongol Empire – Genghis Khan
Palmyrene Empire – Zenobia
Persian Empire – Xerxes I.
Poland – Nicolaus Copernicus
Roman Empire – Julius Caesar
Russia – Catherine the Great
Songhai Empire – Askia Muhammad I.
Spain – Isabella I.
Thailand – Ram Khamhaeng
United States – George Washington
Venezuela – Simón Bolívar
Zulu – Shaka
Alexander the Great has already been confirmed as a future leader coming to the game.