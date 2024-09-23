Video Games

Ara: History Untold – All civilizations and leaders

Find all nations you can lead to glory in the strategy game

Marco Wutz

Oxide Games / Microsoft

Historical leaders and civilizations are a core part of the fun of strategy games like Ara: History Untold, allowing players to roleplay as their own culture and change the course of history, or be as faithful as possible to how things went in our world.

Ara: History Untold is starting out with quite an impressive line-up of leaders and nations – with a lot of emphasis being placed on the leaders. These are not just recruited from among the lists of statesmen and stateswomen, but come from all walks of life. Some of the additions were artists, scientists, or activists, making the roster feel quite fresh and new overall, despite some classic names being represented as well.

A few civilizations are represented by more than one leader, and these examples show that the nations themselves aren’t really that unique in the game – their special traits and bonuses all come from the leader representing them. For the reasoning behind this choice, read our Ara: History Untold developer interview.

Find all civilizations and leaders in Ara: History Untold below.

All civilizations and leaders in Ara: History Untold

Abbasid Caliphate – Harun al-Rashid

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Harun al-Rashid.
Harun al-Rashid leads the Abbasids. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Argentina – Eva Perón

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Eva Perón.
Eva Perón leads Argentina. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Assyrian Empire – Sennacherib

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Sennacherib.
Sennacherib leads Assyria. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Australia – Howard Florey

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Howard Florey.
Howard Florey leads Australia. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Aztec Empire – Itzcoatl

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Itzcoatl.
Itzcoatl leads the Aztecs. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Belgium – Leopold I.

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Leopold I.
Leopold I. leads Belgium. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Byzantine Empire – Irene Sarantapechaina

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Irene.
Irene Sarantapechaina leads the Byzantines. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Celts – Boudicca

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Boudicca.
Boudicca leads the Celts. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Cherokee – Wilma Mankiller

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Wilma Mankiller.
Wilma Mankiller leads the Cherokee. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

China – Wu Zetian

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Wu Zetian.
Wu Zetian leads China. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Crow Nation – Osh-Tisch

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Osh-Tisch.
Osh-Tisch leads the Crow Nation. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Egypt – Nefertiti

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Nefertiti.
Nefertiti leads Egypt. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

England – Elizabeth I.

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Elizabeth I.
Elizabeth I. leads England. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Ethiopia – Haile Selassie

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Haile Selassie.
Haile Selassie leads Ethiopia. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

France – Jeanne d’Arc

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Jeanne d'Arc.
Jeanne d'Arc leads France. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Georgia – Tamar the Great

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Tamar the Great.
Tamar the Great leads Georgia. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Germany – Otto von Bismarck

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Otto von Bismarck.
Otto von Bismarck leads Germany. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Germany – Hildegard von Bingen

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Hildegard von Bingen.
Hildegard von Bingen also leads Germany. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Ghana – Yaa Asantewaa

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Yaa Asantewaa.
Yaa Asantewaa leads Ghana. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Greece – Sappho

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Sappho.
Sappho leads Greece. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Holy Roman Empire – Charlemagne

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Charlemagne.
Charlemagne leads the Holy Roman Empire. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Inca Empire – Pachacuti

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Pachacuti.
Pachacuti leads the Inca. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

India – Ashoka

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Ashoka.
Ashoka leads India. / Oxide Games / Micosoft

Italy – Cesare Beccaria

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Cesare Beccaria.
Cesare Beccaria leads Italy. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Japan – Tokugawa Ieyasu

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Tokugawa Ieyasu.
Tokugawa Ieyasu leads Japan. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Korea – Sejong the Great

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Sejong the Great.
Sejong the Great leads Korea. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Korea – Yu Gwan-sun

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Yu Gwan-sun
Yu Gwan-sun also leads Korea. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Kush – Amanirenas

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Amanirenas.
Amanirenas leads Kush. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Mexico – Benito Juárez

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Benito Juárez.
Benito Juárez leads Mexico. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Mongol Empire – Genghis Khan

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Genghis Khan.
Genghis Khan leads Mongolia. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Palmyrene Empire – Zenobia

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Zenobia.
Zenobia leads Palmyra. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Persian Empire – Xerxes I.

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Xerxes I.
Xerxes I. leads Persia. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Poland – Nicolaus Copernicus

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Nicolaus Copernicus.
Nicolaus Copernicus leads Poland. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Roman Empire – Julius Caesar

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Julius Caesar.
Julius Caesar leads the Imperium Romanum. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Russia – Catherine the Great

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Catherine the Great.
Catherine the Great leads Russia. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Songhai Empire – Askia Muhammad I.

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Askia Muhammad I.
Askia Muhammad I. leads Songhai. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Spain – Isabella I.

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Isabella I.
Isabella I. leads Spain. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Thailand – Ram Khamhaeng

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Ram Khamhaeng.
Ram Khanghaeng leads Thailand. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

United States – George Washington

Ara: History Untold screenshot of George Washington.
George Washington leads the United States of America. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Venezuela – Simón Bolívar

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Simón Bolivar.
Simón Bolivar leads Venezuela. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Zulu – Shaka

Ara: History Untold screenshot of Shaka.
Shaka leads the Zulu. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Alexander the Great has already been confirmed as a future leader coming to the game.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides