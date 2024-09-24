Video Games

Ara: History Untold – All military formations and how to deploy units

How to master the art of war in this turn-based strategy game

Even the optimistic worldview of Ara: History Untold can’t change one constant of human history: War. Building a prosperous and lasting civilization in this strategy game requires you to fend off opportunistic rivals, tribal raiders, and the last remnants of fallen empires. In short: You’ll need to build a capable military.

Table of Contents

  1. Ara: History Untold – How to recruit units
  2. Ara: History Untold – All ground formations
  3. Ara: History Untold – All naval formations
  4. Ara: History Untold – All air formations

Naturally, a military doesn’t only serve defensive purposes: Winning wars is one of the ways to obtain Prestige, the score needed to claim victory at the end of the game, making an aggressive play style very much an option to consider. What’s more, the strength of your standing army at the end of the game will add Prestige to your score as well, incentivizing you to invest some of your resources into your forces.

Learn how to recruit and deploy military units in Ara: History Untold and find all available formations with their effects.

Ara: History Untold – How to recruit units

Recruitment in Ara: History Untold works a little differently from other games. Although you still build units in your cities, they are not immediately deployed on the map after being completed. Instead, recruited units are added to your Reserves, which are available from the little button in the bottom left of the screen showing a helmet with + symbol next to it.

Click on that button to enter the screen in which you can manage your military. Here you will get an overview of all your currently deployed civilian units (like scouts and settlers), armies, fleets, and air forces, as well as information on how many more you can field (there are limits for each type). You will also find all of your Reserves here.

Ara: History Untold screenshot showing the deployment screen.
Here's where you assign units to the formation you want to field. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

You can deploy a new force by clicking on the + symbol in any of the categories, which will take you to the deployment screen. Here you can choose how large a force you want to field, which types of units it will include, and what formation it will use. Though there are default formations allowing you to field any army compositions you want, using special formations that contain a specific unit mix provides some neat combat bonuses – you can find all formations and effects below.

Once you have filled out your formation with units from your Reserves, you can choose where to deploy the force. Keep in mind that this requires up to two turns of time, so make sure you field the army in a secure area – otherwise the enemy might destroy it during deployment. Armies do cost maintenance when deployed, using food from your global stockpile. If you don’t have food to sustain them, their combat strength is significantly reduced. The same applies when your forces veer too far from your own territory and overstretch your supply lines. Reserves, though, are free from any upkeep, so mobilization is actually quite a significant decision in this game.

Check our guide on how to grow your food production in Ara: History Untold to ensure you can feed a large field army.

It’s worth noting that you can’t upgrade units in Ara: History Untold. A unit of pikemen will forever be a unit of pikemen, whether in your Reserves or deployment.

Ara: History Untold – All ground formations

Squad – 1 Unit

Name

Bonus

Composition

Default

None

Any Unit x1

Sniper

+10% Strength (Defense)

Modern Infantry x1

Battalion – 3 Units

Name

Bonus

Composition

Default

None

Any Unit x3

Line

+10% Strength (Defense)

Melee Infantry x2 + Projectile x1

Wedge

+10% Strength

Melee Infantry x1 + Projectile x2

Vanguard

+10% Strength (Attack)

Melee Infantry x1 + Projectile x1 + Melee Cavalry x1

Protector

+10% Strength (Defense)

Gunpowder Infantry x2 + Artillery x1

Special Forces

+15% Strength (Attack)

Modern Infantry x2 + Armor x1

Legion – 4 Units

Name

Bonus

Composition

Default

None

Any Unit x4

Crescent

None

Any Unit x4

Shield Wall

+10% Strength (Defense)

Melee Infantry x3 + Projectile x1

Phalanx

+10% Strength (Attack)

Melee Infantry x4

Diamond

+10% Strength (Attack)

Melee Infantry x1 + Projectile x2 + Melee Cavalry x1

Torrent

+10% Strength (Attack)

Gunpowder Infantry x2 + Gun Cavalry x1 + Artillery x1

Strike

+10% Strength

Modern Infantry x2 + Armor x2

Brigade – 5 Units

Name

Bonus

Composition

Default

None

Any Unit x5

Tercio

None

Any Unit x5

Echelon

+10% Strength (Defense)

Melee Infantry x2 + Projectile x3

Flying Vee

+10% Strength (Attack)

Melee Cavalry x5

Picket

+10% Strength (Defense)

Gunpowder Infantry x3 + Gun Cavalry x1 + Artillery x1

Funnel

+10% Strength (Defense)

Gunpowder Infantry x4 + Artillery x1

Fusion

+10% Strength (Attack)

Modern Infantry x2 + Armor x2 + Artillery x1

Division – 6 Units

Name

Bonus

Composition

Default

None

Any Unit x6

Trapezoid

+15% Strength

Any Unit x6

Swarm

+10% Strength (Attack)

Gunpower Infantry x2 + Gun Cavalry x2 + Artillery x2

Coalition

+10% Strength (Defense)

Modern Infantry x3 + Armor x2 + Artillery x1

Blitz

+10% Strength (Attack)

Armor x6

Column

+10% Strength (Attack)

Modern Infantry x2 + Armor x2 + Artillery x2

Ara: History Untold – All naval formations

Ara: History Untold screenshot showing two carracks at sea.
Naval dominance offers protection to your coastal cities. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Naval formations, unlike ground troop formations, do not provide any special effects – they only allow you to slot more units into a single formation:

  • Vessel – 1 Unit
  • Patrol – 2 Units
  • Squadron – 3 Units
  • Flotilla – 4 Units
  • Armada – 5 Units

Ara: History Untold – All air formations

Ara: History Untold screenshot of a futuristic bomber.
A strong air force can protect your skies and strategically bomb enemy cities and improvements. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

Similar to naval formations, air formations do not provide any additional bonuses aside from enabling you to group several units together:

  • Sortie – 1 Unit
  • Escort – 2 Units
  • Wing – 3 Units

For more on the game, read our Ara: History Untold developer interview. You might also want to find out how to use Ara's crafting system to be able to produce all the necessary materials for your army.

