Ara: History Untold – All Masterpiece Sets
Winning a campaign of Ara: History Untold requires you to obtain more Prestige throughout the match than any other civilization and you can pretty much generate these victory points with all things you can do in the game: Growing your cities, spreading your religion, deploying a large field army, and so on. One reliable way of generating Prestige later in the game are Masterpiece Sets.
Masterpieces are great works of art created by your Paragons, who’ve been assigned to special buildings. Similar to Civilization 6, Ara: History Untold allows you to exhibit these creations in your museums and other buildings as part of Masterpiece Sets, which generate Prestige every single turn. Collecting Masterpieces over the course of the game to be able to fill out as many of these sets as possible, once they are available, is a powerful play to make a late game charge up the rankings.
Find all Masterpiece Sets in Ara: History Untold and where to exhibit them below.
Set
Composition
Exhibited in
A Grand Play
Painting x1, Statuary x1, Textile x2
Opera House
Art Exhibit
Painting x4
Art Gallery, Museum
Centered Soul
Music x1, Painting x1, Statuary x1, Textile x1
Art Gallery, Museum
Elegant Entrance Hall
Painting x1, Statuary x1, Textile x1
Art Gallery, Museum, Exhibition Hall, Opera House
History of Entertainment
Statuary x1, Textile x1, Writing x1
Art Gallery, Exhibition Hall
Intellectual Stimulation
Musix x1, Painting x1, Statuary x1, Textile x1, Writing x1
Museum, Taj Mahal
Lap of Luxury
Textile x4
Art Gallery, Exhibition Hall
Live Entertainment
Music x2, Textile x3
Opera House
Maven of Music
Music x4
Concert Hall, Opera House
Masterpiece Sets are worth +30/40/50 Prestige per turn, corresponding to how many Masterpieces are needed to complete their composition.
Ara: History Untold – How to get Masterpieces
To craft a Masterpiece, you simply need to assign a Paragon to a suitable building from the Paragon menu – you can check the table below to find out which Paragons can create which Masterpiece type in which Improvement:
Masterpiece
Crafted in
Crafted by
Music
Altar, Amphitheater, City Hall, Concert Hall, Movie Studio, Theater
Activist, Artist, Musician, Prophet, Writer
Painting
City Hall, Movie Studio, Public Playground, Town Center
Activist, Artist, Musician, Prophet, Writer
Statuary
Artisan Studio, City Hall, Movie Studio, Reflecting Pool, Talor, Town Center
Artist, Engineer, Musician, Pioneer, Writer
Textile
Artison Studio, City Hall, Movie Studio, Talor, Town Center, Weaver
Artist, Engineer, Musician, Pioneer, Writer
Writing
Academy, City Hall, Great Hearth, Movie Studio, Topiary Park, Town Center
Activist, Prophet, Scientist, Strategist, Writer
