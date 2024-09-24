Video Games

Ara: History Untold – All Masterpiece Sets

Find all available Masterpiece Sets and where to exhibit them

Marco Wutz

Oxide Games / Microsoft

Winning a campaign of Ara: History Untold requires you to obtain more Prestige throughout the match than any other civilization and you can pretty much generate these victory points with all things you can do in the game: Growing your cities, spreading your religion, deploying a large field army, and so on. One reliable way of generating Prestige later in the game are Masterpiece Sets.

Table of Contents

  1. Ara: History Untold – All Masterpiece Sets
  2. Ara: History Untold – How to get Masterpieces

Masterpieces are great works of art created by your Paragons, who’ve been assigned to special buildings. Similar to Civilization 6, Ara: History Untold allows you to exhibit these creations in your museums and other buildings as part of Masterpiece Sets, which generate Prestige every single turn. Collecting Masterpieces over the course of the game to be able to fill out as many of these sets as possible, once they are available, is a powerful play to make a late game charge up the rankings.

Find all Masterpiece Sets in Ara: History Untold and where to exhibit them below.

Ara: History Untold – All Masterpiece Sets

Set

Composition

Exhibited in

A Grand Play

Painting x1, Statuary x1, Textile x2

Opera House

Art Exhibit

Painting x4

Art Gallery, Museum

Centered Soul

Music x1, Painting x1, Statuary x1, Textile x1

Art Gallery, Museum

Elegant Entrance Hall

Painting x1, Statuary x1, Textile x1

Art Gallery, Museum, Exhibition Hall, Opera House

History of Entertainment

Statuary x1, Textile x1, Writing x1

Art Gallery, Exhibition Hall

Intellectual Stimulation

Musix x1, Painting x1, Statuary x1, Textile x1, Writing x1

Museum, Taj Mahal

Lap of Luxury

Textile x4

Art Gallery, Exhibition Hall

Live Entertainment

Music x2, Textile x3

Opera House

Maven of Music

Music x4

Concert Hall, Opera House

Masterpiece Sets are worth +30/40/50 Prestige per turn, corresponding to how many Masterpieces are needed to complete their composition.

Ara: History Untold – How to get Masterpieces

Ara: History Untold screenshot showing a Statuary Masterpiece.
There are five types of Masterpieces in Ara: History Untold. / Oxide Games / Microsoft

To craft a Masterpiece, you simply need to assign a Paragon to a suitable building from the Paragon menu – you can check the table below to find out which Paragons can create which Masterpiece type in which Improvement:

Masterpiece

Crafted in

Crafted by

Music

Altar, Amphitheater, City Hall, Concert Hall, Movie Studio, Theater

Activist, Artist, Musician, Prophet, Writer

Painting

City Hall, Movie Studio, Public Playground, Town Center

Activist, Artist, Musician, Prophet, Writer

Statuary

Artisan Studio, City Hall, Movie Studio, Reflecting Pool, Talor, Town Center

Artist, Engineer, Musician, Pioneer, Writer

Textile

Artison Studio, City Hall, Movie Studio, Talor, Town Center, Weaver

Artist, Engineer, Musician, Pioneer, Writer

Writing

Academy, City Hall, Great Hearth, Movie Studio, Topiary Park, Town Center

Activist, Prophet, Scientist, Strategist, Writer

Before you can gather Prestige by exhibiting Masterpiece Sets, you’ll need to grow your cities, so make sure you learn how to maximize food production in Ara: History Untold as well. For more on the game, read our Ara: History Untold developer interview.

