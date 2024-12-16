Arknights: Endfield beta test – How to sign up
Gryphline has some good news to end the year with: A new beta test for Arknights: Endfield is on the horizon with sign-ups already being open.
The playtest will take place on PC and there won’t be any restrictions when it comes to content creation, meaning that even fans who miss out on participating will be able to watch videos and streams of the gameplay to form an impression of the work-in-progress build that will be accessible.
Find out how to sign up for the Arknights: Endfield beta test below.
How to sign up to the Arknights: Endfield beta test
Simply follow these steps to sign up to the upcoming beta test:
- Navigate to the official Arknights: Endfield website.
- Click on the big yellow “Sign Up” button.
- Register an account or log in with your existing account.
- Fill out the recruitment survey and submit it.
Once that’s done, it’s a waiting game. Although signing up through this process gets you into the pool of test candidates, it does not guarantee that you’ll be among the lucky people being chosen to take part in the beta. Gryphline will want a diverse pool of candidates from a social as well as technical side to gather as much relevant information and feedback as possible.
An end date for the recruitment process as well as a start date for the test haven’t yet been revealed, but it’s best to throw your hat into the ring as quickly as you can so as to not risk missing the sign-up period. The test itself will likely happen in early 2025.
As is usually the case for gacha games, progress from the test will not carry over into the full game after release.
Arknights: Endfield beta PC requirements
To sign up for the test, your PC needs to meet the following minimum requirements:
- OS: Windows 10
- CPU: Intel Core i5-9400F or equivalent
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 1060 6G or equivalent
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: At least 60GB
Find the PC specs recommended by Hypergryph for the best experience below:
- OS: Windows 11
- CPU: Intel Core i7-10700K or equivalent
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or equivalent
- RAM: 32GB
- Storage: At least 60GB, SSD
Arknights: Endfield has been cleared for release by the Chinese authorities this year, meaning it will very likely launch sometime in 2025.