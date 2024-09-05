Astro Bot: All bot locations
In Astro Bot there are over 300 bots to collect, and not all of them are in obvious places. You’ll not only have to finish the main story, but find all of the hidden levels, all of the puzzle pieces, and all of the lost galaxies if you want to rescue them all. If you’re stuck looking for a bot, here’s the location of every bot in Astro Bot.
Gorilla Nebula
There are three additional bots you can save by completing the hidden levels, and one more for defeating the boss.
Sky Garden
- Straight ahead as you enter the level.
- Clinging to a rock not long after, you find the first bot.
- After the third checkpoint, you’ll find a bot at the top of the cliff.
- After you fall into the lake, you’ll see a flower in an air bubble. Activate the flower and go into the hole to find another bot.
- There’s a bot swimming on the surface of the lake.
- When you enter the water tube, swim all the way to the bottom to find a bot in the air bubble.
- Hidden in a flower pot near the exit gate.
Creamy Canyon
- Hit the tree when you first enter the level, and a bot will drop out.
- In the starting area there is a ladder to the right that goes down. Descend and skate over the ice to find a bot.
- Hit the UFO by the second checkpoint using the bounce beetle.
- Under the sprinkles where the rampaging pig is, you’ll find an area in the sand you can spin down through.
- By the ice rink you’ll see a ladder going down with another spin point at the bottom of it. The bot is down here.
- Bounce on the beetle to reach the cliff next to the ice rink for another bot.
- The final bot is next to the final launchpad before the exit.
Az-Tech Trait
- Standing on a platform to the left of the area with the first bounce beetle.
- By the first cactus, drop off the area onto a lower platform where another bot is.
- By the second rocket-powered cactus, break open the fruit crate on the right.
- After you defeat the Russian doll, jump up to the platform on the right and open the door with the gold monkey on it.
- In the area with two Russian dolls, a bot is hanging from a tree to the left.
- After the second set of two dolls, you’ll see a bot on the moving monkey blocks.
- Near the exit, there’s a roller to the left. Slingshot through the monkey’s mouth and complete the vertical platforming section.
Construction Derby
- After the monkeys on the cranes, you’ll see a bot climbing a pillar.
- Above the mud pit, there is another bot stuck in a chest.
- After you get the dog power up, use it to platform around and reach the bot above the basketball court.
- On the main path, you’ll see a bot taken by a UFO that you need to destroy.
- To the right of the basketball court, you’ll find a magnet. Pick it up and grab paint cans to throw and release the bot there.
- After the second sumo enemy, boost into the blue dog pad on the crane platform for this bot.
- After the two rabbit enemies cross over the square rotating platform for a bot.
Apes on the Loose
- After you get the net, go up one floor and use sonar to find the bush it’s in.
- You’ll spot the next one as soon as you head up to the next platform.
- Another is next to the fountain in the main area.
- Use the bomb hiding under the slime to knock the UFO down and save this one.
- Use sonar on the group of bushes at the back left.
- Climb the ladder at the back of the area and cross over the glass floor.
- Use the launch pad to jump up and beat the slime before grabbing a floor to fly up to the triangular platform.
- Hiding on the checkerboard blocks.
- Hidden in a box in the center of the patch of quicksand.
- After you beat the boss.
Tentacle System
There are six additional bots for completing the hidden levels, and two to save when you beat the boss.
Go-Go Archipelago!
- There’s a raised platform in the water to the right of the starting area. Climb it, and on top, you’ll see an Astro Bot tied to a tree.
- To the left of the starting area, you’ll see a large conch. Under here is another bot.
- After you blow up the three crate platforms, you’ll see a skull enemy on the left. Defeat it and climb up to open a clam for a bot.
- Cut a circle in the floor below the crate with the bot in it to grab it.
- Fall down with the crate, and you’ll see a big rock on a platform in the water. Throw it at the break point in the wall for a hidden cave.
- When you get to the ship, turn around and club up. Fire the canon to go across the gap and grab the bot.
- After the bridge, pull up the spiked barrel for the last bot.
Downsize Surprise
- Go small to enter the cage near the start, then go large to break it open.
- Break the boxes to the left of the second area. Then go small to break through the orange wall and save the bot from the web.
- When you enter the house, go small and under the blanket. Then go big to wake them up.
- After you leave the bedroom, turn around and the bot is on the wall above the exit.
- Climb the big tree outside the bedroom, and they’re in the nest near the top.
- In the area where the cat is looking at the lock, go left and break the floor while large, then float up by going small. Blow into the controller, then float up on the bubbles while small to save them from the tree.
- After the cog area, you’ll see one hanging from the side of the platform.
Trunk of Funk
- One is riding on a deer to the left of the sad bulb in the second area.
- Another is sitting on a mushroom to the right of the bulb in the same area.
- After you exit the tree the first time, there’s an egg on the path to the left that homes a bot.
- When you are leaving the section in the tree with the skull-shaped jars, turn backward from the exit and jump across for a bot.
- After the Wiggler enemy, use the platforms to go to the lilypad behind you.
- Where the caterpillar jumps out of the tree, follow the path to the left for another bot.
- Undo the zip in the tree and follow the platforms around for the final bot.
Wormy Passage
- To the left of the first area, there’s a bot.
- After the first checkpoint, go left up the cliff and defeat the two worms. Then, hang left and jump up the mushroom to where a mushroom is hanging from the ceiling. Hit it into the bot to free it.
- One is hanging from the right arm of the big orange mushroom. Punch it with the frog gloves.
- After this big mushroom, kill the cacti on the small platforms on the left. Follow this path and beat the large cactus.
- After the big caterpillar, you’ll see a small blue breakable wall you can punch through. The bot is behind this.
- After the second large caterpillar, go to the left for another bot.
- As soon as you enter the worm, you’ll see the final bot.
Bot of War
- After you get the ax, go immediately right through a crack in the wall.
- Use the launchpad on the right as you enter to grab the bot on the top of the spiked helmet.
- After the tightrope section, go to the right and flip the turtle over for a bot.
- Return to the main platform and then take the left path. Blow into your controller to activate the horn, and then climb on the snake’s head.
- In the next room, go right to break a crystal and reveal a launchpad. Break through the blue walls, and you’ll see a bot in the feathered tree.
- After skating over the pillars, climb up and look to the right. Break the chains to the bridge to climb across.
- Freeze the slime by the wall in the cave with multiple slimes. Use it to climb onto the wall and open the gold chest.
Serpent Starway
There are seven bots for completing the hidden levels, and one more for beating the boss.
Slo-Mo Casino
- Above the entrance to the casino in the starting area you’ll see a bot tied to a roulette wheel. Pause time when all three dolphins are jumping out of the water to make platforms to jump up there.
- The slot machine to the very right has a bot on the wheel. Pause time and hit the button when they’re in line to free him.
- Once you reach the seesaws, stand on the right side of the first one and pause time. Then go up it to find a bot.
- After you reach the platform above the chips on the vent, look backwards. You can then jump across the chips to free the bot in the cage.
- On the platform with the second set of throwing cards, drop off to the left and slow down time to free the bot from the fan.
- On the platform with the second chameleon, you’ll see several stacks of chips on the left. Knock them down and you’ll reveal a launchpad. Take this to enter a portal to the next bot.
- Pause time as the dart hits the board and climb on it to reach this bot.
Bathhouse Battle
- You’ll see one tied to a wall to the right of the starting area.
- When you defeat the first oil monster, clean up all of the oil in that area. There’s a bot on the left.
- Next to the bath with the duck in it, knock down the bamboo wall on the right. Release the water here, and you can slide down the pipe to the bot.
- In the Japanese tatami mat room, release the water and use it to water a sprout on the left. This will spawn a big stick of bamboo with a bot at the top.
- In the steam pipe section, hang right, and they’re just past the enemy here.
- Go right after you cross the pipes and extinguish the flames for another bot.
- Break the big tarp with the oni’s face on it to grab the final puppet.
Free Big Brother
- Next to Big Brother’s head, there are two platforms, and you can see a bot being bullied by a slime on the top one.
- Grab the rope on the bird to the right of these two platforms, and use it to swing up to the platforms on the right of the bird. Follow the path around for another bot.
- If you use the bird to take the left path, you’ll see a breakable blue floor. At the very end on the right, you can break through to find a launchpad that will take you to a blue wall. The bot is in a portal behind it.
- After Big Brother gets up, spiral down into the sand where his head was.
- As you climb Big Brother, there is a bot on the back of his neck.
- When you get to the part of the big shell with the electric enemy on the blue floor, break through it, and a bot is underneath.
- Sat in a shell near the end.
Trapped in Time
- You will see some bars behind a sand waterfall. Boost to the top and pull on the handle to enter.
- In the area with the large metal circle on the floor drop down to the right. There will be a path to another bot.
- When you enter the temple, pull out the handle on the first rotating block to free the bot.
- Cross over the three rolling blocks at the back of the temple for the path to the next bot.
- After you cross the bridge inside the temple, defeat the two snakes to drain the pit in the middle. Spiral down here for the next bot.
- After you leave the temple, you will see a number of gophers and one bot popping in and out of the ground.
- In the final area, look up, and you’ll see a bot in one of the bird’s talons.
Dude Raiding
- After you get the gun, look to the left to see a bot on top of the boat.
- Opposite where you see the jigsaw piece trapped in a tree stump, shoot the rope to have it drop down, and swing across to the plane to save the bot.
- After you go down the slide, look to the right and you’ll see turtles you can cross to grab the bot.
- After you blow up the jeep, go left up the metal ship for another bot.
- When you reach the very long rope, climb all the way to the top to see another bot.
- After you reach the top of the tower, you’ll see a bot hiding behind cover.
Camo Cosmos
There are six bots at the end of the hidden levels, and one for defeating the boss.
Hieroglitch Pyramid
- To the right of the starting area is a pot with a bot inside.
- There is a spot in the sand you have to spin through by the first cutter for this bot.
- As you pass by the Thwomp-style enemies there’s some pots behind the third one. Smash it and spin down through the sand beneath it.
- After you grab the power up and go back to the main room, you’ll see four black crates to the right. You can break through them with the ball with a ground pound, revealing a launchpad to the higher platform.
- On the platform with the second vacuum enemy, drop off the left side and push the wall to reveal a bot.
- Fire the moving volcano when it faces toward the bot’s cage to break it.
- After you run up the wall, you’ll see three black crates behind two vacuum enemies. Break the crates and pull on the wires to reveal a bounce pad. Use ball to bounce up and take the volcano to a secret area with a bot.
Balloon Breeze
- Handing from a purple flower on the second platform.
- Straight after you get the power up, float onto Big Brother’s head to get another bot.
- When Big Brother waters the plants, there is one inside a bush.
- On a platform to the right you’ll see a worm kissing a flower. Go to the bottom and suck the air out to reach the bot inside the plant pot.
- Once you return to the main path from here, you can enter Big Brother’s watering can for another bot.
- After you go through the ring of electric balls, you’ll see a bug carrying a bot around.
- The final bot is on top of a cloud-shaped balloon near the end.
Bubbling Under
- On the top level underwater in the main area, you will see a bot sticking out of one of the volcanos.
- You’ll see an air bubble under the large gazebo-style building. Near here in the wall is a cave with a strong current. Burst through here for the next bot.
- Floating on a pontoon behind this building. A UFO will catch it and run away, but you can chase after it.
- In the deepest part of the water, you will see a large fish head poking out of the wall. Go inside the fish for a secret area.
- Also, in the deepest area, there is a bot stuck inside a chest outside the sunken ship.
- Near one of the locks, you can see a bot on top of the water behind an enemy.
- Once you have freed the starfish, a bot will appear in the circle near the exit ramp.
Spooky Time
- Before you reach the knife-throwing ghosts, pause time and jump on the pond skater to reach the first bot.
- The last of these ghosts will have a bot attached to one of their knives. You can pause time to knock it off.
- After the knives, you’ll see a path blocked by lit candles. Blow into your controller to extinguish them and go across for another bot.
- In the area with the first chameleon, take a right and pause time to retrieve the bot from the clam.
- After the ghosts that move the platforms, you’ll see a vertical platforming section on the right. Climb up and push the wall for the next bot.
- As you walk over the invisible blocks, hang a right and go into the crypt.
- Hanging onto the wall where the ghosts are throwing knives across it.
Going Loco
- Hanging down after you break through the first wall.
- To the left of the turnstiles. You’ll need a big run up to gather enough speed to grab it.
- Break the wall on the left near the purple and yellow push-up blocks.
- On the right as soon as you enter the snowy area.
- In the ice rink at the bottom of the snow slope.
Feather Cluster
There are seven bots available for completing the hidden levels, and one after you defeat the boss.
Djinny of the Lamp
- Get the snake charmer on the right side of the first area to raise a sake to the top of the telescope to grab the bot.
- You can jump up on the building on the left as you come in by climbing onto the plane for a bot.
- Kill the enemies by the monkey at the back of the first area. This will cause them to drop the pots and release a bot.
- After the genie creates the sandstorm, you’ll find a bot hanging onto the wing of a plane.
- When you enter the tower, turn right and break through the door behind the vases.
- A bot is at the top of the tree once you leave the tower. Climb up the rotating blocks to grab them.
- After the fan, turn around and jump up to grab the bot sitting at the top.
Frozen Meal
- In the area where the first skull enemy is, defeat it to grab the flower underneath, then use this to climb the platform on the right.
- When you reach the first ice rink, take a left and skate across to where the penguins are.
- At the floating icebergs, go with the direction of the ice to grab another bot.
- After you get back on the main path, use the dynamite to break the large block of ice with a bot inside.
- Then take the dynamite and fall off the left to a ledge below and blow up another ice block. Spin through the snow and smash through the ice around the podium to drop it down and grab the bot.
- On the breaking ice rink, grab the flower in the middle and use it to ascend to the platform on the left.
- This one is easy to spot just before the exit.
Luna Sola
- At the start of the level, there is a breakable wall behind a screw enemy that is hiding a bot.
- After you first change the level to night, there is a bot on the platform behind the slim.
- Pull the lightbulb from the ground and climb up the invisible blocks. You can then throw the light at the ghost to open the cage.
- Once you return to day, climb up the moving blocks to gain access to the back of the wall.
- Kill all four slimes on the rotating platform to free a bot there.
- After the bathtub, change to day and then walk through the tub to find a bot.
- Drop down the third window in the floor to change the level to night and complete a touch floor puzzle.
Orbital Blitz
- At the spinning launchpad, jump on the edge to reach a meteor with a bot on it.
- Go under the breakable bridge and use the rocket power on the blue circle to open a portal.
- After the bridge, use the rocket to climb a tree on the left to grab a bot.
- Kill one of the cutters so you can access the back of the wall, and rocket up to a platform with a bot on it.
- Use the grind rail to jump back on top of the tunnel. You’ll see a bot running near the breakable part of the roof.
- Once you kill the skull enemy, rocket up to the grind rail to catch the bot orbiting the planet.
- From the next checkpoint, go off the side on the left to break a wall and free a UFO. Then go back up to free the bot.
Cannon Brawl
- Drop off the right side of the platform, where you see the purple and pumpkin enemies. Then, use the ball to travel inside the crocodile to the other side where the bot is.
- As the ship starts to sink, run quickly to the far end at the bottom to save the bot before they go under.
- After the volcano shoots you down the narrow passage, look right to see some mice and a small entrance. Roll through here and complete the pop-up pirate game.
- Climb on top of the thwomp-like enemies and break the black crates. Enter the volcano and go through the portal for a secret area.
- Use the ball power to beat the two vacuum enemies and free the bot.
- From the crow’s nest, use ball to break through the tarp and rescue the bot.
- As the second ship starts to sink, you’ll see a bot tied to the left side of the deck.
Machine Learning
- In the area after you shoot the logs down, hit the mark to the right and use the bridge to go across.
- In the first area with balloons, a bot is being flown around by one. Shoot it down to free it.
- A bot is hanging from a crystal above the lake.
- In the room with the walker, you’ll see a bot inside the red pen.
- After you slide down the rope, turn around, and they’re in a room at the back.
Lost Galaxy
Lost Galaxy levels are found inside the main story levels, with one additional planet available after you have completed all ten. If you are struggling to find them check out our all lost galaxies guide.
Fan Club
- On the left of the first 2D section of the level.
- In the room with the fans, pull down the waving arm man and kill the slimes on top to reach a platform with a bot.
- After you pop out into the grassy area, you will see a bot hiding in the leaves.
- Pull down the waving arm man, and use it to launch up and catch the bot held by the UFO.
- The final bot is being chased near the exit.
Funky Fungi
- Clinging to a rock near the first checkpoint.
- Take a flower in the cave and use it to fly to the platform on the right with the slime on it. Defeat the slime and spiral down through the sand.
- Past to mole, go up to the next platform and spiral through the sand to find a bot.
- After you leave the cave, knock down the rocks behind you and spiral down.
- In the room with the big skull, defeat it to grab the flower underneath and use it to climb the waterfall behind you.
Lightbulb Limbo
- The first is floating on an invisible platform near the start of the level.
- You can see the second but they’ll be taken away once you jump for them. Throw a lightbulb at the ghost, then grab another to walk over the invisible floor and save them.
- At the top of the tower near the next checkpoint.
- Throw a lightbulb at the large gargoyle on the left side of a small platform to spawn a crypt with a bot inside.
- This bot is in front of a tombstone but surrounded with an invisible wall. Go around the back to get a lightbulb and follow the invisible path up and around to jump in from the top.
Boxel Bust Up
- In the starting area it’s behind a slime to the left.
- Next to the first checkpoint, pull a block to reveal a wall-running pad that leads to a bot.
- When you get access to the dynamite, throw it at the faraway tree to release a bot.
- After you get the dog power up, follow the path to the right for another bot.
- The last one is obviously placed near the exit.
Furnace Fever
- After the boulders stop falling, you’ll see a bot on top of the snake.
- At the fourth checkpoint, there’s a power switch on the left side that opens a portal.
- Tilt the rotating platform towards another power switch and climb the tower to find the bot.
- After the grind rail, jump over the crocodiles to reach another platform and bot.
- At the second part where you use a duck to solidify the lava you can find a bot hiding in a nook on the right.
Ghouls and Bots
- Spiral through the sand on the right after the first checkpoint.
- Throw the first lightbulb you find at the tree on the right.
- After you enter the room, take the invisible path to the left and open the door to release the bot.
- When you see the witch’s potion on a platform on the left, throw a lightbulb at it. Then use the spilt potion to see the path across.
- On the wall of the bridge near the exit.
Rocket Pull Power
- Break the ice between the two pillars and drop down for a bot.
- Pull on the handle to the right of the ice bridge for another.
- Pull the handle to break the big block on the square floor. Then go under the floor for a bot.
- Pull on the block rolling in the lava so you can cross over and grab the bot on the wall.
- Hiding under the huge block after you blow it up.
Danger Dojo
- Hanging off the right side of the first building.
- When you cut the bamboo with the shuriken, make sure it’s not too short so you can use it as platforms to grab the bot on the left side.
- Go behind the secret panel that an enemy jumps out from in the building.
- In the bonsai garden in the building.
- You’ll see a bot standing on the shuriken wall before the exit.
High Suction Hero
- Hanging off the edge of the cliff as you float on the drafts upwards.
- Break the crystal block and use the honey to knock down the UFO holding the bot.
- At the top of the big rotating tower is another bot.
- Hanging out of the rocket’s engine.
- On the structure supporting the rocket on the right side.
Turtles in Trash
- Stuck in the trash to the left of the starting area.
- After you clean up all of the trash in the water, you’ll see a bot on the back of a turtle.
- Clean up all of the oil, and a bot will appear on the left.
- After you beat the missile toads, climb the controller-shaped sandcastle and a bot is at the top.
- On top of the turtle’s head between the two grind rails.
Final Encore
- After you climb the first vertical platforming section, turn around and go left across the top for a bot.
- After this section, push the drum to the wall on the left side. Use it to bounce up, and there will be a secret wall you can open on the right side.
- In the area with the flipping platforms, take a flower and use it to climb the tower on the right.
- In the area with all of the spinning top hats, follow the path to the left and launch the canon to save a bot.
- The last bot is easy to spot near the exit.