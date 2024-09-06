Astro Bot: All cameos
One of the biggest parts of Astro Bot is rescuing all of the bots that have been flung across the various planets in the solar system, but this isn’t the easiest task. Some of them are well hidden, but as you save them they’ll populate your hub world, and you can interact with them. Among the 300 bots are 170 cameos from various PlayStation games both old and new, popular and obscure, and the twist is it doesn’t tell you who any of them are. If you are stuck wondering who you just saved is, then we have a full list of every cameo in the game. If you’re looking for the last few bots, we also have a guide for all the bot locations.
Dad of Boy
- Character: Kratos
- Game series: God of War
Boy
- Character: Atreus
- Game series: God of War
Smartest Man Alive
- Character: Mimir
- Game series: God of War
Valkyrie Queen
- Character: Freya
- Game series: God of War
Dwarven Blacksmith
- Character: Brok
- Game series: God of War
Dwarven Artisan
- Character: Sindri
- Game series: God of War
Ironwood Jotunn
- Character: Angrboda
- Game series: God of War
Thunder God
- Character: Thor
- Game series: God of War
Thunder Goddess
- Character: Thrud
- Game series: God of War
Spirit Guide
- Characters: Kena and the Rot
- Game: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Tooled-Up Mechanic
- Characters: Ratchet and Clank
- Game series: Ratchet & Clank
Multiversal Rebel
- Character: Rivet
- Game series: Ratchet & Clank
Clumsy Bean
- Character: Fall Guys Bean
- Game: Fall Guys
Vengeful Spirit
- Character: Jin Sakai
- Game: Ghost of Tsushima
Patriotic Porter
- Character: Sam Porter Bridges
- Game: Death Stranding
Magical Graffitist
- Character: Ash
- Game: Concrete Genie
Brave Biker
- Character: Deacon St John
- Game: Days Gone
Deviant Hunter
- Character: Connor
- Game: Detroit: Become Human
Intrepid Rodent
- Character: Quill
- Game: Moss
Wormhole Survivor
- Character: PS VR Astro Bot
- Game: Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Machine Hunter
- Character: Aloy
- Game series: Horizon
Paternal Outcast
- Character: Rost
- Game series: Horizon
Loyal Oseram
- Character: Erend
- Game series: Horizon
Cherished Wanderer
- Character: Sylens
- Game series: Horizon
Security Scouter
- Character: Watcher
- Game series: Horizon
Grass Guzzler
- Character: Grazer
- Game series: Horizon
Western Warrior
- Characterr: William Adams
- Game series: Nioh
Beast Tamer
- Character: Protagonist
- Game: The Last Guardian
Barrel Muncher
- Character: Trico
- Game: The Last Guardian
Phantom Thief
- Character: Joker
- Game series: Persona
Raider Dude
- Character: Nathan Drake
- Game series: Uncharted
Prodigal Brother
- Character: Sam Drake
- Game series: Uncharted
Moustachioes Mentor
- Character: Sully
- Game series: Uncharted
Tenacious Reporter
- Character: Elena Fisher
- Game series: Uncharted
No-Nonsense Merc
- Character: Nadine Ross
- Game series: Uncharted
Looting Virtuoso
- Character: Chloe Frazer
- Game series: Uncharted
False Ancestor
- Character: Francis Drake
- Game series: Uncharted
Yharnam Tourist
- Character: The Hunter
- Game: Bloodborne
Roguish Conduit
- Character: Delsin Rowe
- Game: Infamous
Neon Avenger
- Character: Abigal "Fetch" Walker
- Game: Infamous
Secret Octopus
- Character: Octodad
- Game: Octodad: Daddliest Catch
Papercraft Postie
Living Relic
- Character: Knack
- Game: Knack
Gifted Soul
- Character: Jodie
- Game: Beyond: Two Souls
Pure-Hearted Puppet
- Character: Kutaro
- Game: Puppeteer
Dependable Smuggler
- Character: Joel
- Game series: The Last of Us
Immune Survivor
- Character: Ellie
- Game series: The Last of Us
Fungus Hear
- Character: Infected
- Game series: The Last of Us
Watermelon Buster
- Character: Raiden
- Game series: Metal Gear Solid
Forgotten Mascot
- Character: Polygon Man
- Game: PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale
Desert Wanderer
- Character: The Traveler
- Game: Journey
Gravity Shifter
- Characters: Kat & Dusty
- Game series: Gravity Rush
Defender of Hekseville
- Character: Raven
- Game series: Gravity Rush
Electric Vigilante
- Character: Cole MacGrath
- Game series: Infamous
Archstone Explorer
- Character: Slayer of Demons
- Game: Demon's Souls
Nexus Dweller
- Character: Maiden in Black
- Game: Demon's Souls
Knitted Kid
- Character: Sackboy
- Game: LittleBigPlanet
Adorably Shadow
- Character: Teddy
- Game series: Persona
Tribal Flagbearer
- Character: Patapon Flagbearer
- Game: Patapon
Tribal Warrior
- Character: Patapon Warrior
- Game: Patapon
Tribal Archer
- Character: Patapon Archer
- Game: Patapon
Fragile Knight
- Character: Sir Arthur
- Game: Ghosts 'n' Goblins
Protective Android
- Character: Aigis
- Game series: Persona
Energetic Blob
- Character: Kulche
- Game: LocoRoco
Speedy Blob
- Character: Chavez
- Game: LocoRoco
Exuberant Blob
- Character: Pekeroné
- Game: LocoRoco
Stylish Blob
- Character: Priffy
- Game: LocoRoco
Voracious Blob
- Character: Tupley
- Game: LocoRoco
Unpredictable Blob
- Character: Budzi
- Game: LocoRoco
Home Run Hero
- Character: Baseball player
- Game: Yakyuu Fighting Spirits
Galactic Pirate
- Character: Jaster Rogue
- Game: Rogue Galaxy
Tattooed Dragon
- Character: Kazuma Kiryu
- Game series: Yakuza / Like A Dragon
Quiz Master
- Character: Buzz
- Game: Buzz
Wandering Trespasser
- Character: Buzz
- Game: Buzz
Slumbering Girl
- Character: Mono
- Game: Shadow of the Colossus
Trusty Steed
- Character: Agro
- Game: Shadow of the Colossus
Legendary Soldier
- Character: Big Boss
- Game series: Metal Gear Solid
Militant Mutant
- Character: Helghast
- Game series: Killzone
Independent Mutant
- Character: Helghast
- Game series: Killzone
Confused Mutant
- Character: Helghast
- Game series: Killzone
Spirited Crooner
- Character: Singer
- Game series: SingStar
Amateur Vocalist
- Character: Singer
- Game series: SingStar
Royal Roller
- Character: The Prince
- Game series: Katamari
Cat-Like Companion
- Character: Felyne
- Game series: Monster Hunter
Creepy Sightjacker
- Character: Shibito
- Game: Siren
Reliable Narrator
- Character: Maximillian
- Game: Dark Chronicle
Ring-Tailed-Thief
- Character: Sly Cooper
- Game series: Sly Cooper
Groovy Reporter
- Character: Ulala
- Game series: Space Channel 5
Eco Warrior
- Character: Jak
- Game series: Jak and Daxter
Rhythmic Hacker
- Character: Hacker
- Game: Rez
Classical Conductor
- Character: Takt
- Game: Mad Maestro!
Horned Protector
- Character: The Horned Boy
- Game: Ico
Elfin Prisoner
- Character: Yorda
- Game: Ico
Impractical Butcher
- Character: Pyramid Head
- Game: Silent Hill
Son of Sparda
- Character: Dante
- Game series: Devil May Cry
Demon Swordsman
- Character: Sekiro
- Game: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Young Holidaymaker
- Character: Boku
- Game: My Summer Vacation
Ribbon Rider
- Character: Vibri
- Game: Vib-Ribbon
Dragon Knight
- Character: Dart Feld
- Game: The Legend of Dragoon
Prodigious Chef
- Character: Player
- Game: Ore no Ryouri
Resurrected Wraith
- Character: Raziel
- Game: Legacy of Kain
Aspirational Cat
- Character: Toro Inoue
- Game: Doko Demo Issyo
Streetwise Cat
- Character: Toro Kuro
- Game: Doko Demo Issyo
Unlucky Salaryman
- Character: Taneo Tanamatsuri
- Game: Incredible Crisis
Monkey Stalker
- Character: Spike
- Game series: Ape Escape
Albino Antagonist
- Character: Specter
- Game series: Ape Escape
Nervous Ape
- Character: Ape
- Game series: Ape Escape
Goofy Ape
- Character: Ape
- Game series: Ape Escape
Natural Ape
- Character: Ape
- Game series: Ape Escape
Self-Aware Ape
- Character: Ape
- Game series: Ape Escape
Shy Ape
- Character: Ape
- Game series: Ape Escape
Cheeky Ape
- Character: Ape
- Game series: Ape Escape
Crazy Ape
- Character: Ape
- Game series: Ape Escape
Sky-Walking Ape
- Character: Ape
- Game series: Ape Escape
Aerial Ape
- Character: Ape
- Game series: Ape Escape
Shredding Sheep
- Character: Lammy
- Game: Um Jammer Lammy
Eternal Knight
- Character: Sir Daniel Fortesque
- Game: MediEval
Legendary Mercenary
- Character: Solid Snake
- Game series: Metal Gear Solid
Mystery Ninja
- Character: Cyborg Ninja
- Game series: Metal Gear Solid
Psychic Menace
- Character: Psycho Mantis
- Games series: Metal Gear Solid
Dice Tumbler
- Character: Devil
- Game: Devil Dice
Gear Stalker
- Character: Sol Badguy
- Game: Guilty Gear
Rookie Cop
- Character: Leon Kennedy
- Game series: Resident Evil
Motorcycle Enthusiast
- Character: Claire Redfield
- Game series: Resident Evil
Dream Traveler
- Character: Klonoa
- Game series: Klonoa
Mudokon Liberator
- Character: Abe
- Game: Oddworld
Mudokon Minion
- Character: Mudokon
- Game: Oddworld
Miudokon Follower
- Character: Mudokon
- Game: Oddworld
Pro Golfer
- Character: Yuna
- Game: Everybody's Golf
Dreamwalker
- Character: Alundra
- Game: Adventures of Alundra
Dandy Dhampir
- Character: Alucard
- Game series: Castlevania
Vampire Killer
- Character: Richter Belmont
- Game series: Castlevania
Puzzle Qube
- Character: Rudy Roughknight
- Game series: Wild ARMs
Dream Chaser
- Character: Rudy Roughknight
- Game series: Wild ARMs
Lovestruck Lyricist
- Character: PaRappa
- Game: PaRappa the Rapper
Lyrical Master
- Character: Chop Chop Master Onion
- Game: PaRappa the Rapper
Aristocratic Archaeologist
- Character: Lara Croft
- Game series: Tomb Raider
Vamp Champ
- Character: Kain
- Game series: Legacy of Kain
Spinning Marsupial
- Character: Crash
- Game series: Crash Bandicoot
Alpha Male
- Character: Chris Redfield
- Game series: Resident Evil
Alpha Female
- Character: Jill Valentine
- Game series: Resident Evil
Disciplined Warrior
- Character: Ryu
- Game series: Street Fighter
Assured Rival
- Character: Ken
- Game series: Street Fighter
First Star
- Character: Tir McDohl
- Game series: Suikoden
Future Racer
- Character: Feisar Agility
- Game series: Wipeout
Anti-Grav Ace
- Character: AG Systems FX350/400
- Game series: Wipeout
Speed Freak
- Character: Qirex LS07
- Game series: Wipeout
Nova Stormer
- Character: Auricom FX350/400
- Game series: Wipeout
Prototype Pilot
- Character: Tigron K-VSR
- Game series: Wipeout
Aerial Ace
- Character: William Bishop
- Game series: Ace Combat
Guardian of Mankind
- Character: Arc
- Game series: Arc the Lad
Cold-Blooded Oppressor
- Character: Kazuya Mishima
- Game series: Tekken
Malleable Motorist
- Character: Tag
- Game: ModNation Racers
Racing Model
- Character: Reiko Nagase
- Game: Ridge Racer
Star Striker
- Character: Player
- Game series: Pro Evo Soccer
Pro Skater
- Character: Skater
- Game series: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater
Board Member
- Character: Kaori
- Game: SSX
Curious Kitty
- Characters: Cat and B-12
- Game: Stray
Defender Ship
- Character: Ferox
- Game: Resogun
Pup Pal
- Character: Aibo
- Game: N/A
Pup Pal +
- Character: Aibo
- Game: N/A
Shiba Influencer
- Character: Dog
- Game: Humanity
Creative Cursor
- Character: Cursor
- Game: Dreams
Urban Survivor
- Character: Pomeranian
- Game: Tokyo Jungle
Restorative Flora
- Character: Flower
- Game: Flower
Celestial Painter
- Character: Amaterasu
- Game: Okami
Robotic Sucker
- Character: Mr Mostquito
- Game: Mr Mosquito
Fiery Artisan
- Character: Spyro
- Game series: Spyro
Leaping Lapin
- Character: Robbit
- Game: Jumping Flash!