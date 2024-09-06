Astro Bot: All cameos

Video Games

One of the biggest parts of Astro Bot is rescuing all of the bots that have been flung across the various planets in the solar system, but this isn’t the easiest task. Some of them are well hidden, but as you save them they’ll populate your hub world, and you can interact with them. Among the 300 bots are 170 cameos from various PlayStation games both old and new, popular and obscure, and the twist is it doesn’t tell you who any of them are. If you are stuck wondering who you just saved is, then we have a full list of every cameo in the game. If you’re looking for the last few bots, we also have a guide for all the bot locations.

Dad of Boy

God of War Karatos cameo in Astro Bot.
Greece? That's ancient history! / Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Character: Kratos
  • Game series: God of War

Boy

  • Character: Atreus
  • Game series: God of War

Smartest Man Alive

  • Character: Mimir
  • Game series: God of War

Valkyrie Queen

  • Character: Freya
  • Game series: God of War

Dwarven Blacksmith

  • Character: Brok
  • Game series: God of War

Dwarven Artisan

  • Character: Sindri
  • Game series: God of War

Ironwood Jotunn

  • Character: Angrboda
  • Game series: God of War

Thunder God

  • Character: Thor
  • Game series: God of War

Thunder Goddess

  • Character: Thrud
  • Game series: God of War

Spirit Guide

Kena cameo in Astro Bot.
Helps anyone having trouble moving on. /
  • Characters: Kena and the Rot
  • Game: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Tooled-Up Mechanic

  • Characters: Ratchet and Clank
  • Game series: Ratchet & Clank

Multiversal Rebel

  • Character: Rivet
  • Game series: Ratchet & Clank

Clumsy Bean

  • Character: Fall Guys Bean
  • Game: Fall Guys

Vengeful Spirit

  • Character: Jin Sakai
  • Game: Ghost of Tsushima

Patriotic Porter

  • Character: Sam Porter Bridges
  • Game: Death Stranding

Magical Graffitist

  • Character: Ash
  • Game: Concrete Genie

Brave Biker

  • Character: Deacon St John
  • Game: Days Gone

Deviant Hunter

Connor from Detroit: Become Human as a cameo bot in Astro Bot.
The droid that droids dread. /
  • Character: Connor
  • Game: Detroit: Become Human

Intrepid Rodent

  • Character: Quill
  • Game: Moss

Wormhole Survivor

  • Character: PS VR Astro Bot
  • Game: Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Machine Hunter

  • Character: Aloy
  • Game series: Horizon

Paternal Outcast

  • Character: Rost
  • Game series: Horizon

Loyal Oseram

  • Character: Erend
  • Game series: Horizon

Cherished Wanderer

Astro Bot cameo of Sylens from the Horizon series.
Forever in pursuit of knowledge. /
  • Character: Sylens
  • Game series: Horizon

Security Scouter

  • Character: Watcher
  • Game series: Horizon

Grass Guzzler

  • Character: Grazer
  • Game series: Horizon

Western Warrior

  • Characterr: William Adams
  • Game series: Nioh

Beast Tamer

The Last Guardian's protagonist as a cameo bot in Astro Bot.
Will grow up to have an incredible story to tell. /
  • Character: Protagonist
  • Game: The Last Guardian

Barrel Muncher

  • Character: Trico
  • Game: The Last Guardian

Phantom Thief

  • Character: Joker
  • Game series: Persona

Raider Dude

  • Character: Nathan Drake
  • Game series: Uncharted

Prodigal Brother

  • Character: Sam Drake
  • Game series: Uncharted

Moustachioes Mentor

  • Character: Sully
  • Game series: Uncharted

Tenacious Reporter

  • Character: Elena Fisher
  • Game series: Uncharted

No-Nonsense Merc

  • Character: Nadine Ross
  • Game series: Uncharted

Looting Virtuoso

  • Character: Chloe Frazer
  • Game series: Uncharted

False Ancestor

  • Character: Francis Drake
  • Game series: Uncharted

Yharnam Tourist

  • Character: The Hunter
  • Game: Bloodborne

Roguish Conduit

Delsin Rowe from Infamous as a cameo bot in Astro Bot.
He's got the touch. /
  • Character: Delsin Rowe
  • Game: Infamous

Neon Avenger

  • Character: Abigal "Fetch" Walker
  • Game: Infamous

Secret Octopus

  • Character: Octodad
  • Game: Octodad: Daddliest Catch

Papercraft Postie

Sandpit from Tearaway cameo in Astro Bot.
Has a very important message for you. / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Living Relic

  • Character: Knack
  • Game: Knack


Gifted Soul

  • Character: Jodie
  • Game: Beyond: Two Souls

Pure-Hearted Puppet

Astro Bot cameo of Kutaro from Puppeteer.
Prone to losing their head. / Sony Interactive Entertainment
  • Character: Kutaro
  • Game: Puppeteer

Dependable Smuggler

  • Character: Joel
  • Game series: The Last of Us

Immune Survivor

  • Character: Ellie
  • Game series: The Last of Us

Fungus Hear

  • Character: Infected
  • Game series: The Last of Us

Watermelon Buster

  • Character: Raiden
  • Game series: Metal Gear Solid

Forgotten Mascot

  • Character: Polygon Man
  • Game: PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale

Desert Wanderer

An Astro Bot cameo of The Traveler from Journey.
Great at making friends. /
  • Character: The Traveler
  • Game: Journey

Gravity Shifter

  • Characters: Kat & Dusty
  • Game series: Gravity Rush

Defender of Hekseville

  • Character: Raven
  • Game series: Gravity Rush

Electric Vigilante

  • Character: Cole MacGrath
  • Game series: Infamous

Archstone Explorer

  • Character: Slayer of Demons
  • Game: Demon's Souls

Nexus Dweller

Astro Bot cameo of the Slayer of Demons from Demon's Souls.
If you've got the souls, she's got the stars. /
  • Character: Maiden in Black
  • Game: Demon's Souls

Knitted Kid

  • Character: Sackboy
  • Game: LittleBigPlanet

Adorably Shadow

  • Character: Teddy
  • Game series: Persona

Tribal Flagbearer

  • Character: Patapon Flagbearer
  • Game: Patapon

Tribal Warrior

Astro Bot cameo of Patapon Warrior.
Keeps one eye on their enemies. /
  • Character: Patapon Warrior
  • Game: Patapon

Tribal Archer

  • Character: Patapon Archer
  • Game: Patapon

Fragile Knight

  • Character: Sir Arthur
  • Game: Ghosts 'n' Goblins

Protective Android

  • Character: Aigis
  • Game series: Persona

Energetic Blob

Astro Bot cameo of Kulche, yellow LocoRoco.
The yello blob with a golden voice /
  • Character: Kulche
  • Game: LocoRoco

Speedy Blob

  • Character: Chavez
  • Game: LocoRoco

Exuberant Blob

  • Character: Pekeroné
  • Game: LocoRoco

Stylish Blob

  • Character: Priffy
  • Game: LocoRoco

Voracious Blob

  • Character: Tupley
  • Game: LocoRoco

Unpredictable Blob

  • Character: Budzi
  • Game: LocoRoco

Home Run Hero

Astro Bot cameo of a baseball player from Yakuu Fighting Spirits.
Never afraid to take a big swing /
  • Character: Baseball player
  • Game: Yakyuu Fighting Spirits

Galactic Pirate

  • Character: Jaster Rogue
  • Game: Rogue Galaxy

Tattooed Dragon

  • Character: Kazuma Kiryu
  • Game series: Yakuza / Like A Dragon

Quiz Master

  • Character: Buzz
  • Game: Buzz

Wandering Trespasser

  • Character: Buzz
  • Game: Buzz

Slumbering Girl

  • Character: Mono
  • Game: Shadow of the Colossus

Trusty Steed

Astro Bot cameo of Agro, the protagonist's horse from Shadow of the Colossus.
Won't cause you any aggro. /
  • Character: Agro
  • Game: Shadow of the Colossus

Legendary Soldier

  • Character: Big Boss
  • Game series: Metal Gear Solid

Militant Mutant

  • Character: Helghast
  • Game series: Killzone

Independent Mutant

  • Character: Helghast
  • Game series: Killzone

Confused Mutant

  • Character: Helghast
  • Game series: Killzone

Spirited Crooner

  • Character: Singer
  • Game series: SingStar

Amateur Vocalist

  • Character: Singer
  • Game series: SingStar

Royal Roller

  • Character: The Prince
  • Game series: Katamari

Cat-Like Companion

Astro Bot cameo of a felyne from the Monster Hunter series.
The purrfect partner to their Meowster, nya! /
  • Character: Felyne
  • Game series: Monster Hunter

Creepy Sightjacker

  • Character: Shibito
  • Game: Siren

Reliable Narrator

  • Character: Maximillian
  • Game: Dark Chronicle

Ring-Tailed-Thief

  • Character: Sly Cooper
  • Game series: Sly Cooper

Groovy Reporter

  • Character: Ulala
  • Game series: Space Channel 5

Eco Warrior

Astro Bot cameo of Jak from Jack and Daxter.
Left a legacy worthy of the Precursors. /
  • Character: Jak
  • Game series: Jak and Daxter

Rhythmic Hacker

  • Character: Hacker
  • Game: Rez

Classical Conductor

  • Character: Takt
  • Game: Mad Maestro!

Horned Protector

  • Character: The Horned Boy
  • Game: Ico

Elfin Prisoner

  • Character: Yorda
  • Game: Ico

Impractical Butcher

  • Character: Pyramid Head
  • Game: Silent Hill

Son of Sparda

Dante from the Devil May Cry as a cameo bot in Astro Bot.
Let's rock baby! /
  • Character: Dante
  • Game series: Devil May Cry

Demon Swordsman

  • Character: Sekiro
  • Game: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Young Holidaymaker

  • Character: Boku
  • Game: My Summer Vacation

Ribbon Rider

  • Character: Vibri
  • Game: Vib-Ribbon

Dragon Knight

  • Character: Dart Feld
  • Game: The Legend of Dragoon

Prodigious Chef

Astro Bot cameo representing the player-character from restaurant management game Ore no Ryouri.
Sworn enemy of cockroaches. /
  • Character: Player
  • Game: Ore no Ryouri

Resurrected Wraith

  • Character: Raziel
  • Game: Legacy of Kain

Aspirational Cat

  • Character: Toro Inoue
  • Game: Doko Demo Issyo

Streetwise Cat

  • Character: Toro Kuro
  • Game: Doko Demo Issyo

Unlucky Salaryman

  • Character: Taneo Tanamatsuri
  • Game: Incredible Crisis

Monkey Stalker

Stalker from Ape Escape in a cameo as a bot in Astro Bot.
There's no escaping him. /
  • Character: Spike
  • Game series: Ape Escape

Albino Antagonist

  • Character: Specter
  • Game series: Ape Escape

Nervous Ape

  • Character: Ape
  • Game series: Ape Escape

Goofy Ape

  • Character: Ape
  • Game series: Ape Escape

Natural Ape

  • Character: Ape
  • Game series: Ape Escape

Self-Aware Ape

  • Character: Ape
  • Game series: Ape Escape

Shy Ape

  • Character: Ape
  • Game series: Ape Escape

Cheeky Ape

A cameo of an ape from Ape Escape playing the guitar in Astro Bot.
They'll drive you bananas. /
  • Character: Ape
  • Game series: Ape Escape

Crazy Ape

  • Character: Ape
  • Game series: Ape Escape

Sky-Walking Ape

  • Character: Ape
  • Game series: Ape Escape

Aerial Ape

  • Character: Ape
  • Game series: Ape Escape

Shredding Sheep

  • Character: Lammy
  • Game: Um Jammer Lammy

Eternal Knight

  • Character: Sir Daniel Fortesque
  • Game: MediEval

Legendary Mercenary

Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid as a cameo bot in Astro Bot.
Was a terrible child. /
  • Character: Solid Snake
  • Game series: Metal Gear Solid

Mystery Ninja

  • Character: Cyborg Ninja
  • Game series: Metal Gear Solid

Psychic Menace

  • Character: Psycho Mantis
  • Games series: Metal Gear Solid

Dice Tumbler

  • Character: Devil
  • Game: Devil Dice

Gear Stalker

  • Character: Sol Badguy
  • Game: Guilty Gear

Rookie Cop

Resident Evil's Leon Kennedy as a cameo bot in Astro Bot.
Worst first day on the job ever. /
  • Character: Leon Kennedy
  • Game series: Resident Evil

Motorcycle Enthusiast

  • Character: Claire Redfield
  • Game series: Resident Evil

Dream Traveler

  • Character: Klonoa
  • Game series: Klonoa

Mudokon Liberator

  • Character: Abe
  • Game: Oddworld

Mudokon Minion

  • Character: Mudokon
  • Game: Oddworld

Miudokon Follower

  • Character: Mudokon
  • Game: Oddworld

Pro Golfer

  • Character: Yuna
  • Game: Everybody's Golf

Dreamwalker

Alundra from Adventures of Alundra in an Astro Bot cameo.
Helps you get a good night's sleep. /
  • Character: Alundra
  • Game: Adventures of Alundra

Dandy Dhampir

  • Character: Alucard
  • Game series: Castlevania

Vampire Killer

  • Character: Richter Belmont
  • Game series: Castlevania

Puzzle Qube

  • Character: Rudy Roughknight
  • Game series: Wild ARMs

Dream Chaser

  • Character: Rudy Roughknight
    Game series: Wild ARMs

Lovestruck Lyricist

  • Character: PaRappa
  • Game: PaRappa the Rapper

Lyrical Master

  • Character: Chop Chop Master Onion
  • Game: PaRappa the Rapper

Aristocratic Archaeologist

Lara Croft bot cameo in Astro Bot.
A Brit of an icon. /
  • Character: Lara Croft
  • Game series: Tomb Raider

Vamp Champ

  • Character: Kain
  • Game series: Legacy of Kain

Spinning Marsupial

  • Character: Crash
  • Game series: Crash Bandicoot

Alpha Male

  • Character: Chris Redfield
  • Game series: Resident Evil

Alpha Female

Jill Valentine from the Resident Evil series in an Astro Bot cameo.
The master of unlocking. /
  • Character: Jill Valentine
  • Game series: Resident Evil

Disciplined Warrior

  • Character: Ryu
  • Game series: Street Fighter

Assured Rival

  • Character: Ken
  • Game series: Street Fighter

First Star

  • Character: Tir McDohl
  • Game series: Suikoden

Future Racer

  • Character: Feisar Agility
  • Game series: Wipeout

Anti-Grav Ace

AG Systems FX350/400 from Wipeout in an Astro Bot cameo.
A friend in speed is a friend indeed. /
  • Character: AG Systems FX350/400
  • Game series: Wipeout

Speed Freak

  • Character: Qirex LS07
  • Game series: Wipeout

Nova Stormer

  • Character: Auricom FX350/400
  • Game series: Wipeout

Prototype Pilot

  • Character: Tigron K-VSR
  • Game series: Wipeout

Aerial Ace

  • Character: William Bishop
  • Game series: Ace Combat

Guardian of Mankind

  • Character: Arc
  • Game series: Arc the Lad

Cold-Blooded Oppressor

A bot cameo of Kazuya Mishima from the Tekken series.
Rules the world with an iron fist. /
  • Character: Kazuya Mishima
  • Game series: Tekken

Malleable Motorist

  • Character: Tag
  • Game: ModNation Racers

Racing Model

  • Character: Reiko Nagase
  • Game: Ridge Racer

Star Striker

  • Character: Player
  • Game series: Pro Evo Soccer

Pro Skater

  • Character: Skater
  • Game series: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

Board Member

  • Character: Kaori
  • Game: SSX

Curious Kitty

The cat and her robot friend B-12 from the game Stray, in an Astro Bot cameo.
Solves puzzles, loves to muzzle. /
  • Characters: Cat and B-12
  • Game: Stray

Defender Ship

  • Character: Ferox
  • Game: Resogun

Pup Pal

  • Character: Aibo
  • Game: N/A

Pup Pal +

  • Character: Aibo
  • Game: N/A

Shiba Influencer

  • Character: Dog
  • Game: Humanity

Creative Cursor

  • Character: Cursor
  • Game: Dreams

Urban Survivor

  • Character: Pomeranian
  • Game: Tokyo Jungle

Restorative Flora

The flower from the game Flower, in an Astro Bot cameo.
Carries nature's healing touch. /
  • Character: Flower
  • Game: Flower

Celestial Painter

  • Character: Amaterasu
  • Game: Okami

Robotic Sucker

  • Character: Mr Mostquito
  • Game: Mr Mosquito

Fiery Artisan

  • Character: Spyro
  • Game series: Spyro

Leaping Lapin

  • Character: Robbit
  • Game: Jumping Flash!
