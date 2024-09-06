Astro Bot: All hidden levels
Aside from the six main story levels in each galaxy in Astro Bot, there are 44 hidden levels that you’ll need to complete if you want to rescue all of the adorable bots. They can be found in every galaxy, and there are a few different ways to unlock them.
Here’s how to find every hidden level in Astro Bot.
Gorilla Nebula
Most hidden levels are found by chasing down meteors that appear in the galaxies. A meteor will usually appear after you complete a level in that galaxy, and you need to smash into it with your spaceship to turn it into a planet. These hidden levels are much shorter, but a bit more challenging than normal levels. There is also only one bot to collect, which you will save at the end of each level.
Here’s the three hidden levels in the Gorilla Nebula:
- Retro Rampage 1
- Crumble Rumble 1
- Rolling Star Sola
Tentacle System
The Tentacle System introduces Lost Voids. These are very difficult levels that will test your platforming skills. To unlock them, you’ll first have to smash into a meteor that spawns a Lost Void. Enter the Lost Void to complete a short platforming section that isn’t too difficult. This will spawn four further levels that are pretty challenging. There is one bot to save at the end of each of these levels.
Here’s the seven secret levels in the Tentacle System:
- Retro Rampage 2
- Crumble Rumble 2
Triangle Lost Void
- Dashing Dillo
- Cut ‘N Grind
- Pumpkin Peril
- Fragile Frenzy
Serpent Starway
Serpent Starway has the same mix of slightly more difficult hidden levels, and very challenging Lost Void levels.
Here’s the eight hidden levels in Serpent Starway:
- Retro Rampage 3
- Crumble Rumble 3
- Rolling Star Luna
Circle Lost Void
- Ropeway Rally
- Magnetic Mayhem
- Swinging Sentries
- Rolling Rampage
Camo Cosmos
Camo Cosmos functions the same as well. Here’s all seven additional levels:
- Retro Rampage 4
- Crumble Rumble 4
Square Lost Void
- Splashing Sprint
- Vertical Velocity
- Follow the Light
- Boing! Bonanza
Feather Cluster
Feather Cluster contains the final Lost Void. Here are all eight levels:
- Retro Rampage 5
- Crumble Rumble 5
- Djinny’s Revenge
Cross Lost Void
- Birdy Barrage
- Shocking Behaviour
- To The Beat!
- Slowdown Showdown
Lost Galaxy
The Lost Galaxy is made up entirely of hidden levels, which you unlock by finding them in the main story levels of other galaxies. If you’re struggling to find them, check out our all lost galaxies guide. These are difficult to find, but easy enough to complete, and are like mini versions of the main story levels with five bots and two jigsaw pieces to find in each. There are ten of these, and the eleventh will appear when you have completed all the others.
Here’s the ten hidden levels in the Lost Galaxy:
- Fan Club
- Funky Fungi
- Light Bulb Limbo
- Boxel Bust-Up
- Furnace Fever
- Ghouls & Bots
- Rocket Pull Power!
- Danger Dojo
- High-Suction Hero
- Turtles in Trash
- Final Encore
Crash Site
The final hidden level is at the Crash Site and you’ll need to rescue all bots and find all jigsaw pieces in order to unlock it. Once you have done this, the bots will build Astro a shrine, and create a human wall for them to run up to get to the final level. This level is incredibly difficult and is meant as the final test for Astro Bot fans.
- Great Master Challenge