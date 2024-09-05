Astro Bot: All lost galaxies
Astro Bot has five main galaxies to explore, but there is also a secret sixth galaxy called the Lost Galaxy. You can unlock the planets for this galaxy by finding the secret pathways in each of the main galaxies. Each galaxy has two Lost Galaxies inside it, and you’ll know which levels have one if they show a swirl icon before you enter. These are the most difficult collectibles to find, but if you’re struggling, we have everything you need to open up the secret levels.
Gorilla Nebula
Creamy Canyon
Once you get to the first rampaging pig, don’t throw it at the obviously breakable wall. Instead, as you are swinging it, move towards the previous area with the giant ice sculpture of a seal on top of the tower. Throw the pig at the sculpture to open up a secret path. Hop back down and climb up the tower to enter the path to the Lost Galaxy.
Az-Tech Trait
In the first room, where you find a Russian Matryoshka Doll enemy, you will see a wall behind it with four lamps on it. Knock down all four lamps, and a secret path will open to the Lost Galaxy for the level.
Tentacle System
Go-Go Archipelago!
This Lost Galaxy is right at the end of the level, and you’ll even have to defeat the boss at the end in order to find it. Complete the level normally, but after you defeat the final boss, don’t go to the finish line. Instead, go through the pincer on the right, and screw down the sand underneath it to find a secret path to this Lost Galaxy.
Downsize Surprise
When you enter the area where there is a cat looking at a lock, there is a high platform on the left. Break the floor when big, then change to small to travel upwards. You’ll see a frog, and you can blow into your controller to make it blow bubbles. As small Astro, you can ride these bubbles up. Here you will find a bot hanging from a tree, and after you free them, keep riding the bubbles up to a higher branch. On the back of the tree, you’ll see a tiny entrance to the Lost Galaxy.
Serpent Starway
Bathhouse Battle
In the room with the Japanese tatami mats, fill yourself with water and soak the sponges on the right towards the back of the room. Climb up here, and you’ll see a path to the left through a red torii gate. Follow this around and make sure you’re full of water before you climb up on top of the cherry blossom tree. From here you can spray water down the chimney to extinguish it, making it safe to jump down. There is a screw enemy down here you’ll need to do a spin attack to defeat, then you are free to open the Lost Galaxy.
Free Big Brother
At the beginning of the level, you can turn around to see a large gate. Next to the gate will be an alien in a UFO with a guitar and two pads with a lightning symbol on them. Stand on top of the pads and wait until the alien is targeting you before you move. It will hit the pad with a lightning attack turning it on. Do this for both pads, and the gate will open, allowing you to enter the Lost Galaxy.
Camo Cosmos
Hieroglitch Pyramid
This is another Lost Galaxy that can be found after you have completed the entire level. Once you enter the room with the exit gate surrounded by gems don’t go into it. Instead follow the small pathway on the right that leads to the very edge of the room. Smash the vases here, and use your ball power to smash through the floor below. This will lead you to the Lost Galaxy.
Balloon Breeze
As soon as you grab the floating power up, turn around and return to the previous area. In the distance, you should be able to see a far away floating island. Push the bounce beetle as close to it as you can and bounce on it, then hover as far as you can before activating the float power. It’s a very tight jump but you can just about make it if you time everything correctly. On this island you’ll find a button that will allow you to throw shuriken stars. Use this to chop down enough bamboo so that you can see the stump in the middle. Use your laser shoes to activate the ring around the outside and you’ll open up the path to the Lost Galaxy.
Feather Cluster
Djinny of the Lamp
After you beat the boss and enter the area with the exit gate, turn around and climb the steps. If you break the vases, you’ll notice that there is an invisible floor. This floor is directly above all of the blocks with the swirl patterns on them on the ground below. Jump from platform to platform to reach the opposite side. From here, jump on the magic carpet, and it will take you to the Lost Galaxy.
Frozen Meal
Near the end of the level, before the slide to the boss, you’ll see two penguins with a single snowball between them. Knock it down and roll up all the snow on the floor until it is very large. You can then push the snowball up against the wall on the left near the ramp. This will let you climb up on top of the wall and you can then follow the path to the Lost Galaxy.
After you have found and completed all of the Lost Galaxy levels above, you will open up another secret level called Final Encore.
