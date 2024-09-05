Astro Bot: All puzzle piece locations
There are two main collectibles in Astro Bot: the bots hidden in each level and the puzzle pieces. Puzzle pieces are used to open up new features at the crash site, such as cosmetics for your bots, ship, and Astro, and you will need all of them to open up the secret final level. If you’re looking for a certain piece, here are the locations for every puzzle piece in Astro Bot.
Gorilla Nebula
Aside from the 15 you can find on the planets, a UFO carrying an additional piece can also be found in the overworld.
Sky Garden
- After the third checkpoint circle around the cliff to the right and climb up the ladder.
- On top of a flying flamingo by the lake.
- Near the top of the water tube, you’ll see the piece riding on the back of a ray.
Creamy Canyon
- Underneath the snowman on the right as you enter the level.
- On top of a pillar near the second checkpoint.
- Being held by a bird above the ice rink.
Az-Tech Trait
- After the first roller, there is a block you can pull out that will release the water and a puzzle piece.
- There is a red block to the right on a platform that sits above the area with the two Russian dolls with a puzzle piece.
- Hidden in the wall after the two rollers during the 2D platforming section.
Construction Derby
- As you fly into the level there’s a puzzle piece you can collect.
- On the right side of the basketball court, you will see a small platform sticking out. Pick up the magnet and collect enough paint cans to knock down the crane and collect the puzzle piece.
- Go underneath the platform with the two rabbits on it, and break through the floor for the last piece.
Apes on the Loose
- Bounce on the water spout that comes out of the center of the fountain.
- At the very back of the level, there is a glass bridge with a puzzle piece on it.
- Use the flower on the right side of the level to pick up the puzzle piece on top of a pillar.
Tentacle System
The same as the Gorilla Nebula, there is an additional piece that can randomly appear in the overworld.
Go-Go Archipelago!
- As you fly into the level you can see it being carried by a bird.
- After the first banana wall, throw a rock to the right at the mark.
- Near the end of the level, you will see a mark across the broken rope bridge that you can hit with a rock.
Downsize Surprise
- Defeat the wiggler-style enemy and go small to grab the piece inside the trunk.
- In the bedroom, platform up the wall to reach the piece inside the aircon.
- Climb the second hand on the clock face to reach the puzzle piece at the top.
Trunk of Funk
- As you fly in, it’s in a tunnel on the left side.
- On the second platform, hit the golf ball from the gopher into the hole for a piece.
- After the honey bee room, there’s another piece below the flower.
Wormy Passage
- Inside a crystal on a platform to the right of the first checkpoint.
- After the second large caterpillar, pull on the block to release the water and swim down to grab the piece.
- As you are climbing up the worm, you can see the piece on the left.
Bot of War
- In the first area after you grab the ax, there’s a gold chest with a piece in it under the giant helmet.
- In the area after the tightrope, go to the right and break the crystal. Under here is a launchpad you can use to bounce up to a series of breakable walls. Go through here, and you’ll see the piece behind the feathered tree.
- After you throw the log at the bridge drop down off the platform and spin the flower at the bottom. Freeze the mechanism so you can go in and grab the piece.
Serpent Starway
There is also an additional piece you can grab here.
Slo-Mo Casino
- Tilt the second seesaw so that the right side is pointed upwards. Pause time and go across the platforms to the right to grab this piece.
- After the first chameleon, jump down and onto the roulette wheel under the platform.
- On the platform before you get to the double darts, jump down to find a secret room.
Bathhouse Battle
- As soon as you pick up the power up you will see a circle of sprouts to the right. Water all of these to make the piece appear.
- Take out the oil monster that’s dirtying the painting next to the tatami mat floor.
- After you climb across the steam pipes, break all of the boxes to reveal a puzzle piece on the sponges.
Free Big Brother
- As you enter the level, you will see a tree stump on the right with a piece inside it.
- Use the rope the bird is carrying on the right side of the stage to go up to the blue wall. Then smash through the floor to get another piece.
- After Big Brother moves, there’s another puzzle piece on top of the gazebo.
Trapped in Time
- Boost the ship from the beginning of the level to break through the snake holding the piece.
- After the first bottle, take a left and use a flower to go to the top of the tower and beat the wiggler for a piece inside another bottle.
- You’ll pass over a breakable floor that appears to only have poison underneath. However, there is a small platform with a puzzle piece that you can land on.
Dude Raiding
- After you get the gun, there’s a piece inside the boat under the first bot.
- Shoot the faces on the tree trunk until they all show heart-shaped eyes to open it up for a piece.
- After the temple swallows you, there’s a puzzle piece inside the chest in the first room.
Camo Cosmos
Another additional overworld piece is available here.
Hieroglitch Pyramid
- Before you leave the room with the power up, keep following the path around for the first piece.
- After you re-enter the main area, go through the small hole to the left for another piece.
- Once you are on top of the thwomp-like enemies, roll to the left to get to the puzzle piece.
Balloon Breeze
- On top of the yellow flower in the starting area.
- There is an area with a number of logs. Knock the tall upright log on the left down, and use your laser boots to cut it in half.
- Floating above the head of the whale blimp.
Bubbling Under
- Under the large tower there is an air bubble with a puzzle piece at the top. You will need to dive down into it from above to grab it.
- In the water to the left of the main room, there’s an air bubble with a skull enemy inside. Defeat it to reveal a puzzle piece.
- In the deepest area, there are three anemones near the fish’s skull. Defeat these for another piece.
Spooky Time
- After the ghosts throwing knives, spin the flower and pause time to climb up to the puzzle.
- From the clam, use the pond skater to climb up the wall. Be careful of the trick coin, and pull on the wires to get the puzzle piece.
- Just before the exit, there is a piece on one of the spinning blocks.
Going Loco
- After you fall down through the small gap, there’s a piece on the right.
- Once you return to 3D, you’ll see it on the main path.
- In the first snow area, a piece is hidden between the three trees.
Feather Cluster
The Feather Cluster has more pieces because of the additional main story planet, but there is still only one puzzle piece in the overworld.
Djinny of the Lamp
- Boost as you fly in to catch it on the right side.
- Climb across the clothesline to grab a piece from on top of the crane.
- On the platform, after the rotating electric tube, break the blocks and vases for the last piece.
Frozen Meal
- After you land in the first area, turn around and walk up the slope to pull up the first piece.
- After you are baited with the exit gate, take a right and smash the snowman to pull up the second piece.
- As you skate across the rotating platforms, the piece is hidden on one side of the last one.
Luna Sola
- When you first change the level to night, turn back and grab a lightbulb. You can then use the invisible path to go up to the piece on the rotating platform.
- Before you reach the second wiggler enemy, jump down the hole from the top to get another piece.
- In the next area change to day, then change to night again immediately. This will let you follow a path around and pull the last piece out.
Orbital Blitz
- Boost from the start and make sure you don’t get hit so you can grab this one.
- After the two cutters, drop down the gap and use the rocket at the last moment to grab the piece.
- After you run up the wall, bounce over to the left to grab the last piece.
Cannon Brawl
- As you fly in, lean to the right to grab it as it falls. You don’t need to boost.
- On the first sinking ship, run quickly to the top to grab the piece before it’s gone.
- Defeat the enemies on the pirate tarp and climb up the ladder to pick it up from the crow’s nest.
Machine Learning
- As you fly in, you can grab it on the right.
- After the laser wires, bear left and you will see a field with three spirits hanging out. Shoot an arrow at the mark on the faraway island to release a piece.
- In the room with the walker, there is a deer and a spirit at the back. Shoot the green wall to reveal the last piece.
Lost Galaxy
The planets in the Lost Galaxy can only be accessed via the secret entrances found on other planets. Final Encore is unlocked by completing the first ten levels, and there is no puzzle piece in the overworld here. If you are missing any of these planets, you can find them all in our all lost galaxies guide.
Fan Club
- When you pop out into the grassy area, it’s on the right.
- In the area where you see the UFO, go left, and there’s a piece on a higher platform.
Funky Funghi
- After you grab the dynamite, take it to the right and use it to break a wall with a puzzle piece behind it.
- As you enter the cave, use the flower to fly up to the platform on the right with the slime. There is a spot in the sand underneath it where the puzzle is hidden.
Lightbulb Limbo
- As you cross the invisible walkway, take a right to grab the piece.
- Near the tombstone with the bot on it, use the lightbulb to hit the gargoyle on the other platform and reveal the puzzle piece.
Boxel Bust Up
- One is stood on the floating platform after the second checkpoint.
- After you grab the power up, destroy the window in the wall.
Furnace Fever
- Near the third checkpoint it’s hidden to the right.
- On top of one of the balls that’s rolling in the lava.
Ghouls and Bots
- Near the witch’s potion, take a right and cross over the invisible walkway.
- At the top of the rope there’s one on the chandelier.
Rocket Pull Power
- Go under the ice bridge near the whale and blast at the far end for a piece.
- Hover around the two rolling blocks for another piece.
Danger Dojo
- In the area with a building and two curtained doors, take the right door for a launch pad to the first piece.
- When you reach the big drum, jump to the left and do a long touch floor puzzle for another piece.
High Suction Hero
- One is at the top of the first big tower you climb, but you need two elephant blocks to reach it.
- Go across to rotating satellite, and you can see it attached to a rock.
Turtles in Trash
- Clean up all the oil in the first area and it’s on the right.
- At the top of the trampoline.
Final Encore
- There’s a hidden wall to the right of the first area with a drum.
- In the room with multiple spinning enemies, activate the accordion on the right and use it to jump up to the platform with the puzzle piece.