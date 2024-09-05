Video Games

Astro Bot: How long to beat

With 37 levels and hundreds of collectibles, here's how long it takes to beat Astro Bot.

Astro Bot
Astro Bot is PlayStation’s latest character 3D puzzle platformer filled with tons of nostalgia for long-time Sony fans. If you are thinking of diving into Astro Bot’s galactic adventure, but are worried about how long it will take, here's everything you need to know.

How long to beat Astro Bot’s main story and levels list

Astro Bot and the ape from Ape Escape with a DualSense controller in the foreground.
Astro Bot’s main story includes 37 levels and a final boss fight. It appears as if some of these planets are optional, but you will also need to rescue at least 200 bots along the way, meaning you’ll likely have to find every main story bot. If you’re stuck looking for them you can check out our all bots guide for help. If you don’t pick up any stray bots, planets, puzzle pieces or Lost Galaxies, this should take you around 10 hours. Here’s the full list of main story levels:

Gorilla Nebula

  • Sky Garden
  • Creamy Canyon
  • Az-Tech Trait
  • Construction Derby
  • Mighty Chewy
  • Apes on the Loose

Tentacle System

  • Go-Go Archipelago!
  • Downsize Surprise
  • Trunk of Funk
  • Wormy Passage
  • Wako Tako
  • Bot of War

Serpent Starway

  • Slo-Mo Casino
  • Bathhouse Battle
  • Free Big Brother
  • Trapped in Time
  • Lady Venomara
  • Dude Raiding

Camo Cosmos

  • Heiroglitch Pyramid
  • Balloon Breeze
  • Bubbling Under
  • Spooky Time
  • Mecha Leon
  • Going Loco

Feather Cluster

  • Djinny of the Lamp
  • Frozen Meal
  • Luna Sola
  • Orbital Blitz
  • Cannon Brawl
  • Falcon Mcfly
  • Machine Learning

How long to 100% Astro Bot

Astro surrounded by acorns in a level from Astro Bot.
There is a lot of additional content alongside the main story levels. There are dozens of additional levels to unlock, 300 bots to find, and jigsaw pieces to collect to unlock additional content in your hub world. If you are hoping to complete everything then this should take you around 30 hours, depending on your platforming skills as some of the hidden levels are very challenging. If you want to know how to unlock all the hidden levels check out our all hidden levels and all lost galaxies guides.

Published
