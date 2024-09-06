Video Games

Astro Bot: full trophy list and how to earn them

Every Astro Bot trophy to help you earn the game's Platinum.

Georgina Young

Astro Bot
Astro Bot

Astro Bot is PlayStation’s latest exclusive and has a fun trophy list to go with it. If you want to earn Astro Bot’s Platinum trophy Astro-nomical!, we’ve broken down what you need to do to grab each trophy along the way.

Contents

  1. Story-based trophies
  2. Completionist trophies
  3. In-level trophies
  4. Crash Site trophies

Story-based trophies

Astro collecting a puzzle piece in Astro Bot
Astro Bot

These are all the trophies that you will earn simply by completing the main story. Technically, you don’t need any puzzle pieces to finish the plot for the A Lot To Process trophy, but they are everywhere, so you are unlikely to avoid them all.

  • A Lot To ProcessGold
  • Unforgettable!Silver
  • Solid PerformanceSilver
  • Doing It For YouSilver
  • Keep It Cool Silver
  • Take Cover!Silver
  • One Bot Down… – Bronze
  • A Puzzling StartBronze

Completionist trophies

A bot at the very end of the Final Encore level in Astro Bot, in front of the exit platform.
Astro Bot

These are the trophies that 100% completionists will earn. Things like collecting all bots and all puzzle pieces in each galaxy. Earning these also means you will need to have found all of the lost galaxies to collect the bots and puzzle pieces for these levels. We have also included the gatcha achievements, the highest being earning 150 gatcha, as completionists will likely want the cosmetics as well. If you are struggling to find any of these collectibles, you can check out our guide.

  • Monkey See, Monkey RescueSilver
  • Tentacular SpectacularSilver
  • Fangs Very Much!Silver
  • Nowhere To Hide Silver
  • Back To The Nest Silver
  • Lost And FoundSilver
  • License To SpendSilver
  • Animal AttractionSilver
  • Splash My DashSilver
  • Time For A ChangeSilver
  • Monumental AchievementSilver
  • Money Well SpentSilver
  • First PrizeBronze

In-level trophies

Astro with a dog in his backpack.
Astro Bot

These are the trophies you will need to earn in certain levels, and they might be a little harder to get. But don’t worry because we’ve broken them all down for you.

  • Strike A Pose! Bronze

First, you need enough puzzle pieces to unlock Photo Mode in the Safari Area at the Crash Site. Then, go to any photo area (there’s one in each level) and use Photo Mode to take a picture.

  • What Is He Saying?Bronze

Enter Trunk of Funk in the Tentacle System, and when you spray the bulb to make it grow, keep spraying water on the tree afterward.

  • Um Jammy Slammy Bronze

Enter Construction Derby in the Gorilla Nebula and hit the balls in the basketball court with the rocket power up until you score a goal.

  • Net Profit Bronze

There is one large gold butterfly in Apes on the Loose in the Gorilla Nebula. Walk through bushes until you find it and catch it with the net.

  • Eyes Of The All-FatherBronze

In Bot of War in the Tentacle Nebula, there are eight green ravens. When you see one, throw the ax at them. You can see how many you’ve found by looking at the engraving on the wall by the feathered tree.

  • The Lost Eggacy Bronze

In Dude Raiding in Serpent Starway there are three gold eggs to collect. You can check your progress for these by looking in the chest at the start of the level.

  • What A Trip!Bronze

In Machine Learning in the Feather Cluster there is a room with several enemies and red laser wires. Trick the enemies into running into them by jumping over the wires. Don’t use your laser shoes as this will break the wire.

  • Double Dug-inBronze

In Wormy Passage in the Tentacle Nebula, when you reach the area with two large worms, use both your punches at once to pull them out of the ground at the same time.

  • Time To Cash In! Bronze

When you enter the casino in Slo-Mo Casino in the serpent starway you will see four slot machines. Slow down time and wait for the Astro Bot heads to line up before activating the machine. Do this on all four machines for the trophy.

  • Jumping Through HoopsBronze

In Bubbling Under in the Camo Cosmos there is a hoop above the water in the main area that the dolphins jump through. Use your power-up to go through it.

Crash Site trophies

A PS5-shaped spaceship crashed in the sand at the Crash Site area in Astro Bot.
Astro Bot

These are trophies that are unlocked at the Crash Site and often need you to have unlocked certain bots, cosmetic items and puzzle pieces. If you are unsure which bots I am referring to, you can check out our all cameos guide. Here’s how to unlock these trophies.

  • The Golden BotGold

This requires you to collect every bot, lost galaxy, and puzzle piece. Call the bots to Climb the Golden Statue at the Crash Site and then complete the hardest level in the game. Good luck!

  • SingStars Bronze

After you have finished the main story, climb up the ladder on the left side of the PS5 and wait for the components to sing to you.

  • Thick As ThievesBronze

Once you have unlocked Lara Croft, Nathan Drake, and Photo Mode via the Safari, call all your bots to you with Triangle. If Lara and Nathan are standing near each other, you can then snap a pic using Photo Mode of the three of you. If they are lost in the crowd, dismiss the bots with Triangle and try again. It’s easier if you do so when both characters are close by as they’ll move to the front. You can find Nathan on the right side of the Crash Site, and Lara will circle the PS5.

  • Thaw, God of Thunder!Bronze

Once you have unlocked Thor, Kratos and their cosmetics, find them on the right side of the Crash Site. Hit Kratos with Square and then run so that Thor is standing between you.

  • Royally StuckBronze

Once you have found The Prince from Katamari and his cosmetic, go to him on the left side of the Crash Site, and hit him with Square so that he starts rolling the katamari. Stand in his path so that he rolls you up.

  • Let’s Twist AgainBronze

After you have unlocked Crash Bandicoot, find him at the back of the Crash Site. Press and hold down on the D-pad to dance with him until the trophy pops.

  • Deep-Pocket Dragon Bronze

Once you have unlocked Kazuma Kiryu and his cosmetic find him on the right side of the Crash Site. Punch him with Square until his pockets are empty, and the trophy pops.

  • KO! Bronze

Once you have unlocked Ryu and Ken you will find them sparring at the back of the Crash Site. Hit both of them with Square until they both attack you back.

  • Wall BusterBronze

This can be done in the Crash Site anywhere where the bots create a wall three bots wide. If you have finished the game the easiest place is by the Golden Statue. As you run up the wall hit Square to knock someone out of the structure and make it collapse.

  • Keep It Together!Bronze

Again, there are multiple places this can be achieved, but the easiest is on the left side of the Crash site, where 10 bots are needed to hold up a few platforms. Use Square to knock a bot out near the top of the tallest platform.

  • Bot Bot RevolutionBronze

You’ll need to have found at least 100 bots for this one, but more is preferable as they can take time to round up. Call them to you with Triangle and begin to dance by pressing down on the D-pad.

  • At The Top Of My GameBronze

Once you have completed the main story, there will be scaffolding on the right side of the PS5, which will allow you to climb it all the way to the top.

If you're wondering how much time it takes to complete the game, check out our how long to beat Astro Bot guide.

Published
Georgina Young

GEORGINA YOUNG

