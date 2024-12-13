Astro Bot Winter Wonder: Every present location
Astro Bot has surprised players with a brand new stage to celebrate the holidays, and this stage is more unique than any other in the game. It uses pretty much every power up and ability Astro has gotten his hands on in the game, and the stage hides 15 presents. These presents aren’t just collectible macguffins though, they’re actually rewards for you to unlock, including speeder colors, costumes, and VIP Bots.
In this guide we’re breaking down where you can find each of the hidden presents in this stage so you can play with all of the rewards you deserve this holiday. We recommend exploring the stage and finding as many of the presents as you can by yourself first, but if you’re stuck, we have the answers you’re looking for below.
Winter Wonder breakdown
Every Winter Wonder present location – Astro Bot
Winter Wonder Present #1
The first present is immediately ahead of Astro as the stage starts.
Winter Wonder Present #2
Climb the steps to find the Time Stopper ability.
Use that to cross over behind the statue, and the pause time when the flying present gets close enough for you to grab the cable.
Winter Wonder Present #3
Clear the snow off of the face and use your hover lasers to activate the ring around it.
Climb the Windmill with the Monkey Climber power up and slam the button to get the present.
Winter Wonder Present #4
From the last present you can swing over to an igloo. Spin down below the igloo to get the Octo Balloon power up.
You can use this to catapult behind the big tree, grabbing a floating present to its side. You can also take a snapshot on the top for a quick trophy.
Winter Wonder Present #5
Drop down to the smaller tree to the right of the large one. Use the Cymbal Monkey to turn on the lights, ride the cable, and that’ll unlock a cable that goes all the way around the stage.
Behind the big tree you’ll find a pressure plate puzzle you can solve with your hover lasers for another present.
Winter Wonder Present #6
Over to the left of the Time Stopper power up you can find the Elephant Pump. Use it to make a platform to whack the UFO that steals the nearby present.
Winter Wonder Present #7
Below the Windmill there are two spinning flowers on the wall. Spin and jump between them to unlock a present.
Winter Wonder Present #8
Just across from the last present is a well. Dive inside and grab the Penguin power up.
Crash through the brittle wall underwater to find a new area, and another present.
Winter Wonder Present #9
Just above the Elephant Pump power up you can find a bucket full of bells, and you can clear it to find a cable to pull for another present.
Winter Wonder Present #10
Nearby there’s a tower of orange blocks. Use the Elephant Pump to suck up the orange block being held by the weasel, and use it to get on top of the tower. Suck up the entire tower for another present.
Winter Wonder Present #11
Above the well and below the lighthouse there’s a glass floor you can crash down through.
At the bottom you’ll find the Mouse power up, and a present within a bottle to open up.
Winter Wonder Present #12
Upon exiting the Mouse area you’ll get the Chicken Rocket power up. Use this to ascend to the top of the lighthouse, and pull out the stuck present.
Winter Wonder Present #13
On the upper left side of the stage you’ll find the Frog Gloves, and you can use them to swing over to a distant area. Beat up the big pumpkin thing here and use the slingshot to get to a new area.
Punch the steel block down to the lower level to break it open, revealing the Sponge power up. Use the pool of water to soak up liquid, and then water the nearby plant sprouts to reveal a present.
Winter Wonder Present #14
Upon exiting the Sponge area, you’ll find the Kettle power up, and a mountain that will shoot you back to a house you can climb using that ability.
Climb the house and slide down the chimney to find a new present.
Winter Wonder Present #15
Once you’ve grabbed all other presents, a final large present will appear below the big tree. Go open it for the final reward, a very famous VIP bot.
Every Winter Wonder present reward – Astro Bot
All Winter Wonder Speeder color rewards
- Polygon Polychroma Dual Speeder
- Urban Dash Dual Speeder
- Jolly Holly Dual Speeder
- Retro Royale Dual Speeder
All Winter Wonder costume rewards
- Festive Fellow Outfit (Santa Claus)
- Antler Adventurer (Reindeer)
- Vengeful Spirit Outfit (Ghost of Tsushima)
- Archstone Explorer Outfit (Demon’s Souls)
All Winter Wonder VIP Bots
- Limbless Legend (Rayman)
- Square-Eyed Gecko (Gex)
- Wild Child (Tomba)
- Wriggly Warmonger (Worms)
- Gobbo Defender (Croc)
- Youthful Protector (Miles Morales)
- Neighbourhood Hero (Spider-Man)