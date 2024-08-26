August 2024 Nintendo Direct time and where to watch
Nintendo is bucking the September tradition and hosting an August 2024 Nintendo Direct all about upcoming Switch games – and an Indie World as well. The dual Nintendo Direct airs on August 27, 2024, and will last roughly 40 minutes, and before you jump to any kind of Switch 2 conclusions, no. Don’t. Nintendo already said the August Nintendo Direct won’t have any info on the Switch successor.
We’ve outlined the August 2024 Nintendo Direct times below, with a brief bit about where to watch and what you can expect.
August 2024 Nintendo Direct time
The upcoming Nintendo Direct airs on August 27, 2024, at 10 a.m. Eastern. Here’s what that looks like for the rest of the world.
- Tue, 27 Aug 2024 at 7:00 a.m. PDT
- Tue, 27 Aug 2024 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
- Tue, 27 Aug 2024 at 11:00 a.m. BRT
- Tue, 27 Aug 2024 at 3:00 p.m. BST
- Tue, 27 Aug 2024 at 4:00 p.m. CEST
- Tue, 27 Aug 2024 at 7:30 p.m. IST
- Tue, 27 Aug 2024 at 11:00 p.m. JST
- Wed, 28 Aug 2024 at 12:00 midnight AEST
- Wed, 28 Aug 2024 at 2:00 a.m. NZST
Where to watch August 2024 Nintendo Direct
Nintendo is hosting the new Nintendo Direct on its official YouTube channels. The showcase is almost always the same between Nintendo’s regional channels, though Nintendo Japan’s version may have games that aren’t releasing around the rest of the world.
You can also watch it via the embed above.
The dual Direct will run for about 40 minutes, though Nintendo didn’t indicate what the split is like between first-party Nintendo games and upcoming indie games. As always, you can catch the video-on-demand on Nintendo’s YouTube channel and find individual trailers as well.
What to expect from the August 2024 Nintendo Direct
The Switch 2 might be out of the question, but unlike previous showcases where Nintendo specifies games coming out in summer or fall, there was no timeframe here. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and the new Mario and Luigi game are almost certain to get a spot, given how close to release both of them are, but the rest of it is anyone’s guess.
As for me, I’m hoping for more Metroid Prime 4 news and look forward to being disappointed again when we don’t get a Wind Waker Switch port.