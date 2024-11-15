Avowed editions and pre-order guide: How to play early
Microsoft has revealed additional details around Avowed, which is set to be released on February 18, 2025, for PC and Xbox Series X|S.
Obsidian’s first-person RPG can now be pre-ordered in various editions, and as usual there are some more expensive versions of the game that come with various benefits, such as an early unlock period.
Find all Avowed editions and pre-order information below and learn how to play the game early.
Avowed – Digital Standard Edition
- Price: $69.99 USD
- Base Game
- Unlocks on February 18, 2025
- Included in Xbox Game Pass
It’s important to note that the Standard Edition and Game Pass Edition can be upgraded into the Digital Premium Edition at any point, receiving all of its advantages.
Avowed – Digital Premium Edition
- Price: $89.99 USD
- Base Game
- Unlocks on February 13, 2025
- Eora Collection Set (Skin Pack for Companions inspired by Pillars of Eternity)
- Obsidian Collection Set (Skin Pack for Companions inspired by Obsidian)
- Digital artbook and soundtrack
Avowed – Premium Steelbook Edition
- Price: $94.99 USD
- Base Game
- Unlocks on February 13, 2025
- Eora Collection Set (Skin Pack for Companions inspired by Pillars of Eternity)
- Obsidian Collection Set (Skin Pack for Companions inspired by Obsidian)
- Digital artbook and soundtrack
- Avowed Steelbook
- Letter from the Developer
- Map of the Living Lands
Both Premium Editions – digital and physical – come with an early unlock period of five days, allowing their owners to dive into the adventure at a faster pace.
Avowed was originally supposed to be released earlier, but Obsidian delayed the game to put on some finishing touches – not because of a lack of quality, Phil Spencer would have you know. In any case, it felt like a more colorful Skyrim to us earlier this year when we tried it at Gamescom.