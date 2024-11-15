Video Games

Avowed editions and pre-order guide: How to play early

Find all available editions of the upcoming RPG

Marco Wutz

Obsidian / Microsoft

Microsoft has revealed additional details around Avowed, which is set to be released on February 18, 2025, for PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Table of Contents

  1. Avowed – Digital Standard Edition
  2. Avowed – Digital Premium Edition
  3. Avowed – Premium Steelbook Edition

Obsidian’s first-person RPG can now be pre-ordered in various editions, and as usual there are some more expensive versions of the game that come with various benefits, such as an early unlock period.

Find all Avowed editions and pre-order information below and learn how to play the game early.

Avowed – Digital Standard Edition

  • Price: $69.99 USD
  • Base Game
  • Unlocks on February 18, 2025
  • Included in Xbox Game Pass

It’s important to note that the Standard Edition and Game Pass Edition can be upgraded into the Digital Premium Edition at any point, receiving all of its advantages.

Avowed – Digital Premium Edition

  • Price: $89.99 USD
  • Base Game
  • Unlocks on February 13, 2025
  • Eora Collection Set (Skin Pack for Companions inspired by Pillars of Eternity)
  • Obsidian Collection Set (Skin Pack for Companions inspired by Obsidian)
  • Digital artbook and soundtrack

Avowed – Premium Steelbook Edition

  • Price: $94.99 USD
  • Base Game
  • Unlocks on February 13, 2025
  • Eora Collection Set (Skin Pack for Companions inspired by Pillars of Eternity)
  • Obsidian Collection Set (Skin Pack for Companions inspired by Obsidian)
  • Digital artbook and soundtrack
  • Avowed Steelbook
  • Letter from the Developer
  • Map of the Living Lands

Both Premium Editions – digital and physical – come with an early unlock period of five days, allowing their owners to dive into the adventure at a faster pace.

Avowed Premium Steelbook Edition contents shown on an infographic.
This is what's included in the Premium Steelbook Edition. / Obsidian / Microsoft

Avowed was originally supposed to be released earlier, but Obsidian delayed the game to put on some finishing touches – not because of a lack of quality, Phil Spencer would have you know. In any case, it felt like a more colorful Skyrim to us earlier this year when we tried it at Gamescom.

Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany.

