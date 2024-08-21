20 best Baldur's Gate 3 mods in 2024
Baldur’s Gate 3 is a huge game. It’s detailed, it’s deep, it’s complex, and it can be incredibly confusing if you’re a brand-new player. But as long as you’re on PC, you can do a variety of things to make engagements much easier for you. Case in point: have you thought about modding the game?
The mods in this list offer a variety of difficulty modifiers and improvements. You can use these to make the game much easier, more difficult, or just incredibly goofy. Ever considered having 16 party members? Even if you haven’t you can start now with the mods in this list.
All of the mods included here can be found on the BG3 NexusMods page, and we definitely do not take responsibility for any chaos that may occur with your game or PC from installing these mods. Only mod your game if you know what you’re doing!
Party Limit Begone
Need more friends to play with, or you just want to make the most of all of your party recruits? The Party Limit Begone mod is for you, unlocking eight-player co-op, and up to 16 total party members. That’s a lot of friends to help you in battle, and will make the entire game far easier. A good excuse to be brave and fight your way to every solution.
No Romance Limit
Having lots of people aid you in battle is one thing, but what if you want to take lots of people to the bedroom? While this mod doesn’t add any Baldur’s Gate 3 romance scenes it removes the requirement for monogamous relationships. Now characters won’t become angry or jealous if you sleep around, letting you bed anyone you want without consequence, you perv.
5e Spells
Playing as a mage is pretty fun in Baldur's Gate 3, but a bit more variety never hurt, especially with the expansive spell list available in 5e. However, this mod adds a ridiculous number of spells, currently up to 5th level, but with plans to expand the list even further in the future. Your mage builds can now be far more specialized and all-round cooler.
More Actions
Another mod that’ll simplify the experience of playing through Baldur’s Gate 3, the More Actions mod will allow you to, well, have more actions in battle. Though if you’re a truly hardcore player, you could instead give more actions to enemies, which will make battles drastically more difficult. If you’re looking to either make the game a breeze or a steep challenge, this mod has what you need.
Gold Zero Weight
Gold weighing down your bag? It’s hard being rich when every coin is dragging you down. If you’re a dedicated gold hoarder, you can use the Gold Zero Weight mod to minimise how much it’ll weigh you down, allowing you to keep stacking gold throughout your adventure. This mod is pretty helpful, without feeling like it makes the game easier.
Improved UI
If you plan on installing a lot of mods, then some UI elements can start to look a bit janky, which is where this mod comes in. Improved UI creates templates that better accommodate options added by mods, especially in the character creator, plus it makes a few tweaks to the vanilla game that you’ll appreciate.
WASD Character Movement
If you’re not used to playing this style of RPG, then you might find it a bit jarring to control your character solely with the mouse. If you want to switch to something more familiar then this will let you do that, allowing you to move your character around with the WASD keys instead.
WASD Character Movement, NexusMods
Tav's Hair Salon
We've all spent far too much time in the character creator for Baldur's Gate 3. However, this mod will likely double that time by adding over 100 new possible hairstyles. There is a small downside, as it can only be used with elves, half-elves, drow, humans, and tieflings, but it still allows you to create far more detailed characters than you could before.
Level 20 (Multiclass)
With this mod you can reach level 20, as long as you multiclass, and no class exceeds level 12. You will not get more spell slots past level 12, mind, but there is a spell slot mod you can install to solve that, too.
Level 20 (Multiclass), NexusMods
Everyone In Dialogue
It can be annoying knowing that you're missing out on unique dialogue and opportunities to increase your bonds because they weren't in the party, or weren't the ones who activated the dialogue. While increasing your party size can help with that, this mod has a gentler touch, allowing everyone to participate in dialogue, even if they're back at camp.
Everyone In Dialogue, NexusMods
Extra Gear
The design of the weapons and armor in BG3 are extremely cool, and this simple mod just adds a bunch more into the game, so you have greater cosmetic options for your party, and the mod is still being updated with more clothing.
Demon Hunter Class - The Slayer of Illidari
This mod adds a brand new class to the game: the Demon Hunter from World of Warcraft. It's a slightly overpowered class but has the full range of models and visual effects that come with the class' many powerful spells. Even if you're not a WoW fan, it's worth checking this one out for how cool it looks.
Demon Hunter Class - The Slayer of Illidari, NexusMods
Astra’s Spellbook
Another mod that adds unique spells, this is one of the most comprehensive magic mods available for BG3. You’ll be able to find these spells in the form of either single-use scrolls, or potions that allow characters to learn the learn spell on consumption. It’ll make combat more diverse and interesting for any mages in the party.
The Dunmer Playable Race
Continuing on the theme of adding in features from other fantasy worlds, The Dunmer are also known as Dark Elves from the land of Morrowind in The Elder Scrolls universe. This mod adds this race which includes unique visuals, seven sub-races all with their own unique passives, and some new spells to add to your arsenal too.
The Dunmer - Playable Elf Race, NexusMods
More Reactive Companions
When wandering the world and interacting with items, only the character you're controlling will react to anything when you interact with it. To hear more quips and make each character feel more alive, each character will now trigger their reaction dialogue as long as they're in the party, even if you're not directly controlling them at the time.
More Reactive Companions, NexusMods
Improved World Tooltips
When looking through the many items lying on the ground or in the world in BG3, it's easy to wonder exactly what it is or what you could use it for before you end up filling your inventory with all sorts of junk. This mod adds icons and color to indicate the type of item, as well as useful info like whether it's a new item you've never picked up before and if taking it would count as stealing.
Improved World Tooltips, NexusMods
Auto Loot Seller
It won’t take long into a BG3 playthrough before your characters’ inventories are heaving with items. While it’s easy to sort through and throw away the junk, there is plenty of stuff worth holding onto until you can find a place to sell it. This mod cuts out the middle-man and automatically sells items that have no purpose other than to be sold, including junk and decorative items. You won’t get quite as much money from them as you would from a merchant – especially if you have high persuasion skills – but it’s worth it for keeping your inventory clean.
Combat Extender
If you want more refined control over the difficulty of combat, outside of the in-game difficulty options, this mod will do you proud. It's a little complicated to get into, but once you have the hang of how it works you can customize enemy and player abilities to make combat harder or more interesting. It also has default settings that you can try out if you don't want to get into the technical side of things.
Straight Pigtails for Virtual Divas
Do you want to look like Hatsune Miku? Because this mod will let you look like Hatsune Miku.
Straight Pigtails for Virtual Divas, NexusMods
Trials of Tav
This is one of the most technically impressive mods for BG3, and easily one of the most content-rich. This turns the game into a roguelike mode with over 100 hours of content, 200 monsters, and 38 maps. If you just want a deep-dive into the game’s combat system then look no further, as this will let you play around with endless different builds in an endless series of combat trials.