Best traversal and monster echoes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Once you get these echoes, you won't use any others in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom / Nintendo

Everything in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom revolves around echoes. Whether it’s making a bed staircase to climb some trees or summoning Moblins to take on enemies, echoes will be used in every situation. It’s the game’s central mechanic, and things get much easier when you have some powerful echoes by your side to deal with the challenges ahead.

That’s what this guide is for. We’re breaking down the most powerful echoes you can use in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and these will truly trivialize a majority of the combat and platform challenges. Get ready for a cakewalk.

Best Echoes

  1. Best traversal echoes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  2. Best combat echoes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best traversal echoes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

These echoes won’t help much in battle, but using them to traverse the map will make the game easy.

Old Bed

Old Bed
Old Bed / Nintendo

It’s simple, and that’s why it works. It’s just high enough for Zelda to jump on and make a staircase out of, and you can even sleep in the bed to recover health. Better beds recover more health. Never underestimate the power of a good bed.

Water Block

Water Block
Water Block / Nintendo

The Water Block is an early essential. It’s as high as two beds, meaning you can ascend to double the height at half the cost. A stack of water blocks will allow you to ascend vertically quickly and easily, in addition to being able to swim through water blocks horizontally.

Flying Tile

Flying Tile
Flying Tile / Nintendo

Spawn a Flying Tile, and it’ll fly directly forward. It’ll hit enemies and output a minor amount of damage, but that’s not what this is about – instead, jump on top of the Flying Tile and you can soar across large gaps and caverns easily.

Platboom

Platboom
Platboom / Nintendo

The Platboom is like a Thwomp from Super Mario. It’ll slam down on the ground after ascending the maximum available height. This allows you to ascend faster than any other method, and it’s capable of taking a decent amount of damage, too.

Cloud

The Cloud can be used just like a bed, except it floats in the air. It does dissipate after a few seconds of you standing on it, which can be a problem, but as long as you continually spawn new beds, you’ll be safe.

Best combat echoes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

When not traversing Hyrule and dungeons, you’ll be fighting enemies, and these are the best echoes for combat in Echoes of Wisdom.

Spiked Roller

Spiked Roller
Spiked Roller / Nintendo

It’s not a monster, but the Spiked Roller is a wooden beam covered in spikes that just rolls forward. It’s pretty threatening when you come up against it, but when you use it on enemies? Grounded enemies struggle against it, and you can continually spawn rollers over and over. It’s basically an attack for Zelda, and it’s incredible.

Peahat

Peahut
Peahut / Nintendo

Another early echo that works wonders in the Peahat. By the end of the game you’ll be able to spawn three of them at a time, and if you’ve used the Peahat at all, you’ll know just how threatening that can be.

Darknut (level 3)

Darknut Lv. 3
Darknut Lv. 3 / Nintendo

Some enemies have different strength levels, and you’ll find that level 3 Darknut can wipe out almost any foe – though the level 2 version is great, too.

Sword Moblin (level 3) 

Sword Moblin Lv. 3
Sword Moblin Lv. 3 / Nintendo

Same deal as the Darknut, the level 3 Sword Moblin is not to be trifled with.

Wizzrobe

Wizzrobe
Wizzrobe / Nintendo

The Wizzrobe comes in Fire, Electric, and Ice varieties, and are the best way to inflict elemental damage on enemies. They’re genuinely incredibly strong, too.

Lynel

Lynel
Lynel / Nintendo

The Lynel is undoubtedly the strongest monster echo in Echoes of Wisdom, even if it doesn’t have a bow to shoot arrows from. The Lynel is hidden though, so make sure to read our Echoes of Wisdom Lynel location guide.

Dave Aubrey
DAVE AUBREY

GLHF Deputy Editor. Nintendo fan. Rapper. Pretty good at video games.

