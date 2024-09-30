Best traversal and monster echoes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Everything in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom revolves around echoes. Whether it’s making a bed staircase to climb some trees or summoning Moblins to take on enemies, echoes will be used in every situation. It’s the game’s central mechanic, and things get much easier when you have some powerful echoes by your side to deal with the challenges ahead.
That’s what this guide is for. We’re breaking down the most powerful echoes you can use in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and these will truly trivialize a majority of the combat and platform challenges. Get ready for a cakewalk.
Best Echoes
For more, take a look at our list of every echo in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
Best traversal echoes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
These echoes won’t help much in battle, but using them to traverse the map will make the game easy.
Old Bed
It’s simple, and that’s why it works. It’s just high enough for Zelda to jump on and make a staircase out of, and you can even sleep in the bed to recover health. Better beds recover more health. Never underestimate the power of a good bed.
Water Block
The Water Block is an early essential. It’s as high as two beds, meaning you can ascend to double the height at half the cost. A stack of water blocks will allow you to ascend vertically quickly and easily, in addition to being able to swim through water blocks horizontally.
Flying Tile
Spawn a Flying Tile, and it’ll fly directly forward. It’ll hit enemies and output a minor amount of damage, but that’s not what this is about – instead, jump on top of the Flying Tile and you can soar across large gaps and caverns easily.
Platboom
The Platboom is like a Thwomp from Super Mario. It’ll slam down on the ground after ascending the maximum available height. This allows you to ascend faster than any other method, and it’s capable of taking a decent amount of damage, too.
Cloud
The Cloud can be used just like a bed, except it floats in the air. It does dissipate after a few seconds of you standing on it, which can be a problem, but as long as you continually spawn new beds, you’ll be safe.
Best combat echoes in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
When not traversing Hyrule and dungeons, you’ll be fighting enemies, and these are the best echoes for combat in Echoes of Wisdom.
Spiked Roller
It’s not a monster, but the Spiked Roller is a wooden beam covered in spikes that just rolls forward. It’s pretty threatening when you come up against it, but when you use it on enemies? Grounded enemies struggle against it, and you can continually spawn rollers over and over. It’s basically an attack for Zelda, and it’s incredible.
Peahat
Another early echo that works wonders in the Peahat. By the end of the game you’ll be able to spawn three of them at a time, and if you’ve used the Peahat at all, you’ll know just how threatening that can be.
Darknut (level 3)
Some enemies have different strength levels, and you’ll find that level 3 Darknut can wipe out almost any foe – though the level 2 version is great, too.
Sword Moblin (level 3)
Same deal as the Darknut, the level 3 Sword Moblin is not to be trifled with.
Wizzrobe
The Wizzrobe comes in Fire, Electric, and Ice varieties, and are the best way to inflict elemental damage on enemies. They’re genuinely incredibly strong, too.
Lynel
The Lynel is undoubtedly the strongest monster echo in Echoes of Wisdom, even if it doesn’t have a bow to shoot arrows from. The Lynel is hidden though, so make sure to read our Echoes of Wisdom Lynel location guide.