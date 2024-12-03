The 12 best video games releasing in December 2024
The last month of 2024 is here, and even though the bulk of big video game releases for the holiday season are already out, there are still quite a few games launching just in time for Christmas.
A classic shooter series is getting a modern reimagining on PC in Early Access, while soccer fans will get their hands on a brand-new free-to-play game.
Marvel is bringing its 6v6 superhero shooter with plenty of characters to choose from, as VR players will be fighting massive beasts and xenomorphs in two big releases.
Indiana Jones will have its first major game in decades, courtesy of Bethesda on Xbox and PC, and a massive action RPG is finally launching its long-awaited sequel.
Plenty of games to go over, so let’s have a look at the best video games releasing in December 2024.
Delta Force
- Release date: December 4
- Platform: PC
Previously known as Delta Force: Hawk Ops and now renamed to just Delta Force, the upcoming game aims to bring new life to the iconic tactical shooter franchise.
Delta Force reimagines the old-school games as a modern FPS title, with several multiplayer modes and a remake of 2003’s Delta Force: Black Hawk Down single-player campaign based on the Ridley Scott movie of the same name.
Planned as a multiplatform free-to-play game for its multiplayer component, this month the game will launch only in Early Access on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.
The Early Access release is bringing the two main multiplayer modes, Operations and Warfare, while the Black Hawk Down campaign is coming at a later date.
Read more about the shooter in our Delta Force preview.
UFL
- Release date: December 4
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
UFL was first announced at Gamescom 2021, and the free-to-play soccer game is finally coming out this month. In 2023, it made a splash with news that Cristiano Ronaldo was among the project’s investors.
Read more: UFL, it’s a long way to the top if you want to be the FIFA-killer
UFL takes a slightly different approach to competing soccer titles, by focusing on players creating fantasy teams with real-life soccer stars. Gameplay is also expected to be a bit more arcadey than the realistic approach of EA Sports FC and eFootball.
We got to play the game back in July, and you can read more about it in our UFL hands-on preview.
Infinity Nikki
- Release date: December 5
- Platforms: PS5, iOS, Android, PC
Infinity Nikki is a cozy open-world adventure done in a cute anime style, with a focus on dressing up and exploring. The “functional fashion” part of the game lets you craft full outfits and individual clothing items, which affect your scores across several categories and give Nikki unique abilities. It’s a gacha game in the vein of Genshin Impact and its likes, so expect plenty of crafting materials to collect, as well as different in-game currencies to earn and spend.
Check out our Infinity Nikki release time and preload details guide for the exact times when you can download and start playing.
Skydance’s Behemoth
- Platforms: PS VR2, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3
- Release date: December 5
VR players have been eating well recently, and after a couple of months with great VR games, we are finally getting a huge release in more than just name.
Skydance’s Behemoth has you play as a banished hunter roaming the cursed Forsaken Lands, who must slay massive Behemoths. From the creators of The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, Behemoth promises to live up to its title in terms of the scale of its formidable boss encounters.
We got hands-on with the game earlier this year, and you can read more about it in our Skydance's Behemoth preview.
Marvel Rivals
- Release date: December 6
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Marvel’s brand-new 6v6 PvP hero shooter is just around the corner, and it will boast 33 playable characters from the Marvel universe.
With a focus on your team composition, the game will feature dynamic hero synergies in which two or three superheroes combine their abilities for a more powerful attack. At launch, the game will have five maps to battle on, and three modes: Convoy, Domination, and Convergence.
Read more about the upcoming hero shooter in our Marvel Rivals preview.
Path of Exile 2
- Release date: December 6
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Five years after the sequel to Path of Exile’s announcements, the game is finally launching into Early Access on PC via Steam and consoles following a last-minute delay into December 2024.
Path of Exile 2 will bring plenty of new features to an already complex ARPG, with a revamped Ascendancies system, new main classes, more than 50 formidable bosses at launch, new weapons and more.
There will also be full crossplay and cross-progression across consoles and PC, and a much-requested split-screen mode for local co-op.
This month’s release of Path of Exile 2 is in Early Access, so the developers will continue to add content to roughly double the size of the game over the next six months.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Release date: December 9
- Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC
The last big Xbox release this year is an Indiana Jones game, telling an original story set between the events of the Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade movies.
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a mainly first-person adventure that occasionally switches to third-person for some gameplay bits and in cutscenes. The Great Circle will be an action-adventure game that lends itself to many playstyles, with some stealthy bits and plenty of puzzles to solve.
Like in any good Indiana Jones story, players will visit a number of locations around the world, including Rome, Egypt, Shanghai and the Himalayas.
Read more: Every Indiana Jones game ranked from worst to best ahead of The Great Circle
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is also coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on day one, and will be added to the subscription’s Standard tier at a later date. The game will eventually arrive on the PS5, too, sometime in 2025.
For more on the game, check out our first Indiana Jones and the Great Circle preview and our October Indiana Jones and the Great Circle hands-on.
Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered
- Release date: December 10
- Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
The Soul Reaver games were regarded as some of the best in the late ‘90s and early 2000s, earning an “instant classic” status and praise for their visuals, storytelling and soundtrack.
More than 25 years since the first title’s launch, they are both in need of a fresh coat of paint, coming from the remaster masters at Aspyr.
The Soul Reaver 1 and 2 remasters are similar to the Tomb Raider collection we got earlier this year, improving the games’ visuals while using the original titles’ source code and engine.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind
- Release date: December 10 / December 19 (Switch)
- Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Switch
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is a nostalgic trip down memory lane for fans of the ‘90s TV show, packaged in a 2D brawler game with pixel art style so typical of the times when Power Rangers was at its peak and going to the arcades after school to play games was still a thing.
Remixing events and episodes from the show and pooling enemies from different seasons, Rita’s Rewind promises an action-packed return to the series’ origins and a must-play game for any Power Rangers fan.
Monument Valley 3
- Release date: December 10
- Platforms: iOS, Android via Netflix Games
One of the most stylish mobile puzzle game series is getting its third entry this month. Monument Valley 3 is launching as a Netflix exclusive and will be free for subscribers of the streaming service.
Read more: Rebel Moon and Monument Valley 3 headline Netflix games from Geeked Week Live
What’s more, both of the game’s prequels, Monument Valley 1 and 2, are also available via Netflix Games, relaunched in September and October, respectively, so you can now play all three mind-bending puzzle games in one place for free, if you are a Netflix subscriber.
Related: All Netflix games you can play right now
Spirit of the Samurai
- Release date: December 12
- Platforms: PC
This side-scrolling action adventure set in feudal Japan boasts a unique look thanks to stop-motion animation techniques that remind us of the early Mortal Kombat games.
Just as brutal, Spirit of the Samurai is a hack-and-slash metroidvania where you’ll be fighting undead hordes and demons by chaining combos and using the special power attacks of three different characters.
Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Release date: December 19
- Platforms: PS VR2, Steam VR, Quest 3
Another high-profile VR title this month, Alien: Rogue Incursion is an action horror game with an original story set in the Alien universe. It follows the journey of former Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks, who may be known to fans of the Alien comic books and novels. As Hendricks, you are on a mission to the uncharted planet Purdan, and of course, this being an Alien game, you will definitely encounter quite a few deadly xenomorphs.