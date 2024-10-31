The 12 best video games releasing in November 2024
After a packed month of triple-A releases like Metaphor: ReFantazio, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Dragon Age: The Veilguard, November brings another great lineup of video games ahead of the holiday season.
Switch players are getting a new Mario & Luigi game, almost 10 years after the last mainline release in the series. VR headset owners have been eating well lately, and this month, there will be two big releases across all VR platforms.
This November is ‘Simulator Month’ as fans of the genre are getting four new games from some of the best simulation series, including Microsoft Flight Simulator and Farming Simulator. The highly-anticipated sequel to first-person shooter S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chornobyl, made by Ukranian studio GSC Game World, is also launching this month.
Plenty of games to go over, so let’s have a look at the 12 best games releasing in November 2024.
Planet Coaster 2
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
- Release date: November 6
It’s been eight years since the launch of the first Planet Coaster game, and now it’s time for the long-awaited sequel. Planet Coaster 2 promises quite a few additions to the amusement park management sim, like improvements to its building systems.
Planet Coaster 2 was revealed in June, and one of the highlights of the announcement was the addition of water parks. It will also bring cross-platform co-op mode, allowing players to visit other parks online or build a new one together.
Mario & Luigi: Brothership
- Platform: Nintendo Switch
- Release date: November 7
Nintendo’s release schedule for the Nintendo Switch shows no signs of slowing down, and this month we are getting a new entry in the Mario & Luigi series, the first one since 2015. In Brothership, Mario and Luigi are setting sail on a new adventure in the high seas.
The game takes place in a new world known as Concordia, which has been broken apart by the destruction of the Uni-Tree. The famous plumber brothers are tasked with reconnecting Concordia’s numerous islands, each offering a different theme and unique challenges to overcome.
Much like in previous games of the series, combat and puzzle-solving require you to control both brothers at once as they team up to execute Bros. Moves and Bros. Attacks.
Goat Simulator: Remastered
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
- Release date: November 7
The original 2014 Goat Simulator game is coming to modern platforms with improved visuals and a full collection of DLC. Introduced with a bizarre trailer during Gamescom 2024’s Opening Night Live, Goat Simulator Remastered will have better graphics, lighting, an improved mutator menu, and Steam Workshop support on PC. The main feature which of course remains unchanged, is that you can be a goat, do goat stuff, and wreak havoc on everything you see.
Check out our Goat Simulator Remastered preview for more about the game.
Metro Awakening
- Platforms: PS VR2, Meta Quest 2 Meta Quest 3, Steam VR
- Release date: November 7
After October’s Batman: Arkham Shadow, another iconic game series is getting a fresh VR treatment this month. Metro Awakening is a prequel to Metro 2033, the celebrated FPS survival horror game based on Dmitry Glukhovsky’s post-apocalyptic novels.
This VR-exclusive entry in the series is coming from Vertigo Games, known for the Arizona Sunshine VR zombie games. Awakening is a brand-new story written by Glukhovsky for the new game. Metro Awakening promises a more personal origin story for Khan, Artyom’s mystic companion in Metro 2033. Combat will be slower-paced the the regular Metro games and unlinke Artyom, Khan will be fully voiced.
Slitterhead
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
- Release date: November 8
Slitterhead is a new survival horror stealth game from Keiichiro Toyama, the creator of the Silent Hill, Siren, and Gravity Rush series. Set in Hong Kong in the ’90s, and specifically in the now-demolished Kowloon Walled City, the new game will have you hunt demons called Slitterheads as you play as a bodiless entity known as Hyoki.
You possess and control humans in combat against the Slitterheads, quickly switching between hosts at will. The more humans, known as Rarities, you’re in sync with, the more powerful attacks and abilities you unlock.
Tetris Forever
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC
- Release date: November 12
A love letter to one of the most popular games of all time, Tetris Forever launches in the year of Tetris’ 40th anniversary. The new compilation will feature more than 15 Tetris variants, including the original 1984 version created by Alexey Pajitnov for the Soviet computer Electronika 60.
Just like other compilations celebrating the history of an iconic series, Tetris Forever will include a digital museum section with a timeline, photos, cover art for the games, and 90 minutes of documentary footage with interviews and details about Tetris’ history.
Farming Simulator 25
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
- Release date: November 14
After a mobile-only release in 2023, the Farming Simulator series returns to PC and consoles with a fresh new game this month. Built on an updated engine, Farming Simulator 25 promises improved weather effects, new crops to grow, like spinach and rice, and more than 400 vehicles and other farming machinery from more than 150 real-world brands.
Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Switch
- Release date: November 14
A beloved classic Dragon Quest game from the NES era is getting an HD-2D remake, Known as Dragon Warrior 3 in the US when it first launched back in 1992. The game has been ported and remade on a number of platforms through the years, and most recently, it got an enhanced port for Nintendo Switch in 2019.
The new remake completely reimagines the classic in a gorgeous HD-2D style, similar to other recent Square Enix RPGs, such as Octopath Traveler and the Live A Live remake.
Skydance’s Behemoth
- Platforms: PS VR2, Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Steam VR
- Release date: November 14
Another high-profile VR title this month, Skydance’s Behemoth has you play as a banished hunter roaming the cursed Forsaken Lands, who must slay massive Behemoths. From the creators of The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, Behemoth promises to live up to its name in terms of the scale of its formidable boss encounters.
LEGO Horizon Adventures
- Platforms: PS5, PC, Switch
- Release date: November 14
Just two weeks after Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered’s launch, we are getting a more lighthearted adaptation of Aloy’s story set in the 31st century. Like other Lego licensed games, it’s a funny reinterpretation of the events from Zero Dawn, with the usual slapstick humor and family-friendly vibes.
Some gameplay features from the main Horizon series, such as weak spot targeting, are implemented in a simplified form, and there will be a two-player co-op mode letting you take on mechanical monsters with a friend.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
- Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S
- Release date: November 19
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is set to bring many new enhancements to the long-running franchise. The game’s representation of Earth is more accurate than ever, with improved ground detail and new elements, like helipads, oil rigs, ship traffic, and animals. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 also brings a new Career System, with a variety of missions that mimic the experience of rookie pilots starting their aviation careers.
Despite packing more features than ever, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will have a much smaller download size, thanks to cloud streaming allowing the game to download only what you need as you play.
Learn more from our Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 preview.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X|S
- Release date: November 20
Set in the Chornoblyl Exclusion Zone, Stalker 2 will have you fight for your life in a brutal environment full of mutants and deadly anomalies. The game promises great enemy variety, with countless mutant types and subtypes, each with its own behavior pattern.
There will be more than 30 weapon types, each with a number of mods, letting you craft hundreds of combinations. Survival mechanics like hunger and radiation effects add to the immersive experience.
Stalker 2 will launch as a single-player game, with multiplayer mode coming soon after as a free update.
Check out our Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl preview and learn more about the game’s setting and how the war in Ukraine impacted its development.