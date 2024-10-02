The 10 best video games releasing in October 2024
As game publishers are already gearing up for the holiday season, October is packed with big game releases and a couple of horror classics in time for Halloween.
Persona fans are treated to a massive brand-new JRPG from the creators of the iconic series, which brings a completely different story and setting. A new Batman Arkham game is coming exclusively to VR, while Nintendo Switch owners are getting a fresh entry in the Super Mario Party series.
Another two huge series are releasing new games this October. As usual, Call of Duty is launching its annual game this month, and it’s Black Ops’ turn to get a new entry this year. Dragon Age fans will finally get to play the long-awaited sequel to 2014’s Game of the Year, Inquisition.
Quite a few big titles to go over, so let’s have a look at the best video games releasing in October 2024.
Until Dawn Remake
- Release date: October 4
- Platforms: PS5, PC
The remake of the PS4-era interactive horror drama Until Dawn has been rebuilt and enhanced from the ground up for Sony’s latest console and PC. It’s a playable slasher horror movie, where the decisions you make determine who lives or dies from the group of eight characters you control. Apart from enhanced visuals and sound, the remake also promises gameplay improvements and new locatoins to explore.
Silent Hill 2 Remake
- Release date: October 8
- Platforms: PS5, PC
The new Silent Hill 2 remakes one of the greatest genre-defining survival horror games, which came out in 2001 for the PS2. Keeping the atmosphere that made the original game a classic, the remake will modernize gameplay, featuring a rebuilt combat system. We got a chance to play three hours of the game early, and you can read about it in our Silent Hill 2 hands-on preview.
Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Release date: October 11
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Coming from the creators of the more recent Persona games, Metaphor: ReFantazio is a brand-new JRPG that takes everything fans love about the Shin Megami Tensei spin-off series, and brings it to a brand-new high fantasy world and story. Much like the Persona games, Metaphor: ReFantazio combines dungeon crawling with building relationships with your party members to unlock powerful Archetypes. A free demo of the game is available on all platforms, and you can check out our Metaphor: ReFantazio preview to learn more.
Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Release date: October 17
- Platform: Nintendo Switch
Super Mario Party Jamboree promises to be the biggest game in the series, boasting over 110 mini-games and 22 playable characters. For the first time in a Mario Party game, Jamboree will feature a 20-player online multiplayer mode. There will be seven playable boards, five brand-new ones plus remastered versions of Mario’s Rainbow Castle and Western Land from Mario Party 1 and 2, respectively.
Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Release date: October 22
- Platform: Meta Quest 3
Batman Arkham Shadow is the first new game in the Arkham series in a while and a sequel to 2013’s Batman: Arkham Origins. Unlike most other games in the Batman series, it’s a VR title launching as a Meta Quest 3 exclusive. You will once again take control over the dark knight as he is fighting against a new mysterious villain known as the Rat King. The developers promise an authentic Arkham experience with the added immersion of VR.
Sonic x Shadow Generations
- Release date: October 22
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Switch
Sonic x Shadow Generations bundles Shadow Generations, a new game where Shadow the Hedgehog is the main character, and a remastered version of 2011’s Sonic Generations. Check out our Sonic x Shadow Generations preview for more on the 2-in-1 title.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Release date: October 25
- Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC
Call of Duty is back for a new entry in the Black Ops sub-series, and from what we’ve seen so far in trailers and previews, things look promising. Following the disappointment of Modern Warfare 3, BO6 seems poised to deliver an improved multiplayer experience and a much better story in the solo campaign. The game's multiplayer mode will launch with 16 new maps. Read more about our first impressions in our Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta preview.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Release date: October 29
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Switch
Ever since Double Exposure was first announced in June this year, the upcoming game in the Life is Strange series felt much darker than the previous entries. It brings back the first game’s protagonist, Max Caulfield, who is no longer a high school student and is tasked with solving a murder mystery across two timelines.
Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Release date: October 30
- Platforms: Android, iOS
A digital version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pocket will let players collect cards and open packs on their phones. The game will bring two free booster packs every day, and will feature both previously released cards and brand-new Pocket-exclusive ones. New immersive cards will let players dive inside the world of select rare cards’ illustrations. Take a look at our Pokémon TCG Pocket preview for more on the game.
Dragon Age: the Veilguard
- Release date: October 31
- Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC
The long-awaited sequel to Dragon Age: Inquisition continues the iconic fantasy RPG’s story after almost 10 years in development. Unlike the other games in the series, Dragon Age: the Veilguard won’t let players import their save from the previous title, but instead will allow them to customize the world state during character creation. The developers have also made sure that the game is a great entry point for newcomers to the series. Check out our Dragon Age: The Veilguard preview for more.