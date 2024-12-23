Top 10 horror games of 2024, ranked
Horror can come in many forms, and nowhere is that more true than in the scariest games of 2024.
Whether casting you as an electrician trapped on an oil drilling platform in the North Sea, a besieged zookeeper struggling to stop his animals mutating, or several hundred occupants of a city in Hong Kong, all of the games in this list will frighten the daylights out of you.
So grab your pillow, silence your phone, and see if you can stomach the following top 10 horror games of 2024.
The Forever Winter
Four decades of conflict between military superpowers has plunged the world into full-scale ecological collapse. In the ironically named Fun Dog Studio’s grim vision of the future, you’re just trying to survive.
As rival factions roam crumbling cities and gargantuan war machines tower overhead, you’re scavenging what you can and stuffing it into your backpack before extracting to safety. Bonus points for co-op. .
Silent Breath
A masterful found-footage FPS with a ‘hot mic’ mechanic that reacts to sounds you make in the real world, Silent Breath takes place from the perspective of a grainy ‘90s video camera. It gives the game a Live Leak level of grime, as if you’re not meant to be seeing this.
The ominous woodland you’ll explore holds all manner of grimness, like slumped bodies in cemeteries with their faces automatically pixelated, grisly crime scenes, and strange figures who seem to be watching you from the tree line.
A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
Horror games are at their best when stripping you of your powers and pitting you against an unstoppable enemy. Stormind Games’ spinoff of the Hollywood blockbuster series robs you of the ability to make even the slightest sound.
Do so and terrifying aliens tear you to shreds. In this silently oppressive setting you’ll need to pour sand to dampen footsteps, use ambient noise as cover, and definitely avoid sneezing into your headset (although mic detection is mercifully optional).
Withering Rooms
Not all horror games have to be either first or third-person. Moonless Formless’s 2.5D horror RPG takes place in a procedurally generated Victorian mansion randomising its layout each night.
Between clashes with cackling witches and axe-wielding maniacs you’ll loot crafting materials, build weapons such as swords and crossbows, and cast hexes to create decoys or turn suits of armor into fighting companions.
The Casting of Frank Stone
Set in the popular Dead by Daylight universe, Supermassive Games’ cinematic horror sees you unravel a cosmic mystery during a hot summer in 1980’s Oregon.
You bounce between multiple protagonists in a friendship group who might have made a bad call in picking a condemned steel mill to shoot their amateur movie. Like previous games by the developer, multiple choices and branching dialogue result in high-stakes horror where tough decisions are fraught with dilemma.
Zoochosis
Clapperhead’s zoo-based horror is nothing if not beastly. You play Paul, a zookeeper on his first night who runs into a few problems: the animals he’s looking after are infested with parasites that mutate them into spliced-up genetic freak shows.
Your job is to set about synthesising a vaccine, curing the diseased likes of gorillas, elephants, penguins, and giraffes, and trying not to become animal feed. They don’t pay you enough for this.
Silent Hill 2
The most high-profile game on this list proves classic horror games can still be effective decades later. Bloober Team didn’t just add a splash of paint to the visuals and call it a day for its remake of the 2001 PS2 release.
Instead, it transplants the nostalgic iconography into a remapped, refreshed experience that lets you discover (or rediscover) James Sunderland’s haunting psychological trek for his missing wife..
Still Wakes the Deep
The latest from the developers of Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture follows an electrician trapped on a damaged oil drilling platform in the North Sea.
That’s a frightening premise in itself, drawing on familiar fears of isolation, drowning, and claustrophobia, but making matters worse are a horde of strange, supernatural entities trying to kill you.
Crow Country
Inspired by PS1-era horror, SFB Games’ intriguing isometric adventure is more than a simple exercise in nostalgia.
Set in the ‘90s, which seems to be a growing requirement of horror games lately, you play a special agent investigating a curiously abandoned amusement park near Atlanta, Georgia. Plus if you don’t fancy fighting enemies, exploration mode lets you focus on environmental puzzles and collectibles.
Slitterhead
One of the weirdest games of the generation, Slitterhead is as confounding as it is inspired. Truthfully, it’s difficult to pin down Bokeh Game Studio’s Kowlong-set supernatural horror. There are evil spirits, possession, and time travel as you fend off mysterious creatures called Slitterheads (think overgrown insects emerging from the human hosts they’ve infected).
Using a unique body swapping mechanic where you switch control between ordinary citizens, you’ll transform your body with extra appendages, throw blood grenades, and conjure biological gatling guns to fend off attacks. In Slitterhead, anyone can be the hero. A work of grisly genius.