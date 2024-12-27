Top 10 best indie games of 2024
We’ve heard enough about Final Fantasy 7 and Elden Ring for another 12 months, now it’s time for the weird little guys that have made 2024 such a special year. With a small team behind development, there’s more room to create something unique without an executive telling you to make it live-service, or hold content back for microtransactions or DLC. Indie games are precious, and here are our 10 favorites from 2024.
10. Crow Country
Things always come in cycles, and we’re firmly in the era of ‘90s nostalgia. Crow Country doesn’t look exactly like the games you remember from your childhood, but it does have the chunky polygons that we associate with the decade. It’s also part of the survival horror genre which saw its heyday in the ‘90s with the start of series like Resident Evil and Silent Hill. If you’re looking to experience some nostalgia, with all the comforts of modern gaming, give Crow Country a whirl. We're sure it will still manage to surprise you.
9. Thank Goodness You’re Here!
One of the best things about the indie gaming industry is that things can get a bit weird, and no game from 2024 personifies this more than Thank Goodness You’re Here! It’s a game that is unapologetic in its Britishness, and is full of absurdist Monty Python-esque humor. It’s not very long, but each turn that it takes will put a smile on your face, and frankly, there is nothing quite like this out there. The humor won’t land for everyone, but we had to give it credit for taking risks and giving us something fresh.
8. Animal Well
Animal Well can technically be finished in about six hours, but if you quit when the credits roll, you’re missing out on the best bits. It’s a 2D metroidvania where nothing is told to you explicitly, and instead, you discover things as you explore. You’ll make mistakes, and make things harder for yourself but it’s all part of the process. Allow Animal Well to wash over you for the best experience, and don’t give up, even if you think you are at the end.
7. Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Coming from the team that created Sayonara Wild Hearts, everyone knew that Lorelei and the Laser Eyes would be both quirky and brilliant. Lorelei is not like Sayonara, which was like a hallucinogenic rhythm game. Instead, you can freely explore the old mansion Lorelei is set in and uncover more about its history as you solve hundreds of puzzles buried within. The more you solve and learn, the more terrifying things become and yet you keep inching closer to that finale.
6. Slay the Princess – The Pristine Cut
Slay the Princess would be higher on this list, but it was already on last year’s list, and we thought we should give other games a chance. However, The Pristine Cut is a robust update to the horror romance visual novel, adding three new chapters and expanded routes for a number of existing princesses. Slay the Princess is a Kafkaesque nightmare, where all of your decisions are reflected back at you. The new memory board will also help you keep track of your progress and see any parts of the game that you may have missed. This is the final update, so it’s the perfect time to experience or re-experience this touching tale.
5. Tales of Kenzera: Zau
Tales of Kenzera: Zau had a rough time this year as a highly stylized metroidvania that released so closely to the excellence of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. But what makes Zau special is that it tells a very human and personal story that almost everyone can relate to – the loss of a loved one. It highlights history and mythology that is often overlooked, alongside the deeply resonate narrative that has rarely been handled sensitively through games. A smaller game to consider between 2024’s behemoths.
4. UFO 50
Why nominate one game when you can have 50? UFO 50 is a collection of (around) 50 games inspired by the ‘80s. There is a wide variety of genres including puzzles, deck builders, RPGs, 2D platformers, and metroidvanias, so there is bound to be at least one game you vibe with. There are also secrets and an overarching meta-narrative that gamers will probably spend decades unlocking. This isn’t a mini-game collection — each game is fully realized, and I spent 40 hours playing it and only completed one. It doesn’t reuse ideas, and many of the games include concepts I’ve never seen before. Give this one (or 50) a try.
3. Tactical Breach Wizards
Tactical Breach Wizards takes the best aspects of games like XCOM and turns it into something more akin to quick-fire puzzle solving. Every character's abilities are carefully crafted so that they synergize with others in different ways. Analyzing a room and working out the perfect way to knock every single person out of a window is a truly satisfying experience and creates funny moments that fit the game's hilarious writing. The game is intelligent and every element meshes together to make real magic.
2. Balatro
It’s rare to see an indie game get nominated for Game of the Year, but Balatro is just that good. It’s a Poker-inspired deck-building roguelike, where you use different Jokers to make the most out of each hand you play. There are so many ways to combine different types of cards and Jokers that no two runs are the same, and everything feels planned and balanced so that it’ll be several runs before you understand how deep it really goes. It encourages you to try new things, build out your collection, and unlock more items, making sure that you never delete this one from your library.
1. Indika
There aren’t many games where you play as a Russian nun during the 19th century, in fact, this might be the only one. Indika is a surreal story of self-discovery and genre-blending whether third-person action gives way to pixel art 2D platforming. With a unique perspective in direction, cinematography, and story-telling, there is nothing quite like Indika, and that’s why it’s the best indie game of 2024.