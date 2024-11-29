The best PS5 consoles and accessories for Christmas
With the holidays quickly approaching, people are looking for presents for themselves and their loved ones. PlayStation now sells five different models of its most current console, the PS5, in a variety of specs and prices. If you’re unsure which console is the right one, we’ve broken down the pros and cons of each one.
PlayStation Portal – $199
While not technically a PS5, the most recent PS Portal update means that you can stream games directly to the handheld. It’s a lot cheaper than an actual PS5, but that does come with its drawbacks, including the fact that streaming is not yet available in all regions. The PS Portal can only play games without a PS5 if you maintain a PS Plus subscription, and this can end up more expensive in the long run. You also have no control over what games come and go from the service, so a game could disappear before you have the chance to play or finish it.
PS Plus also rarely includes newly released games on day one, so if you’re the kind of person who likes to grab games as soon as they’re out, you can’t do that with the Portal. However, there are benefits aside from the lower price point. Those who live in a busy house, where people are always fighting over who gets to use the TV, will love being able to pick up and play PS5 games from anywhere in their house, as long as their internet connection permits.
Great for people who…
- don’t already own PlayStation games
- prefer subscriptions to owning
- have a strong and stable internet connection
- often have to fight for the TV
Not so good for those who…
- like to play games over a long period of time
- don’t live in a streaming-supported country
- enjoy playing games soon after they launch
Original PS5 Standard – $449
The original PS5 is a behemoth of a console, but it comes with everything right out of the box. Unlike the Slim and the Pro, it comes with a vertical stand, and the version we recommend has the disc drive attached to the console. This has its own upsides and downsides. An integrated disc drive is less likely to break, but if it does break, it is a pain to replace.
If you want a PS5, play games physically, and don’t mind that the storage is slightly smaller, then you’ll want to go for the original version. Not only because they are generally cheaper than the Slim version, and you are more likely to save with second-hand or refurbished consoles, but because it does most of the same things the Slim does without needing to purchase add-ons separately. It’s also the only console with matte face plates, which we think have the edge aesthetically over the shiny ones. Either way, you can’t really escape how much of a gigantic eyesore the console is.
Great for people who…
- already have a library of physical PS4 & PS5 games
- want to save a bit of money
- like to play games out of the box
Not so good for those who…
- don’t like it when their console takes over the living room
- care about storage size
- wants the best graphical and performance experience possible
PS5 Slim Digital – $449
Most people these days buy all of their games online, and the PS5 Slim is the second version of the console with a few benefits for these types of gamers. The Slim upgrades the storage size from 825GB to 1TB, which doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s enough for an extra triple-A game, or several smaller titles. We recommend the digital Slim over the original digital console for this extra storage.
The Slim is slightly smaller than the original version, but don’t expect it to be compact. It’s still large, but the digital Slim is notably smaller than the original console with the disc drive. If the look of the console really matters to you, then the Slim also has the widest range of face plates. It is more expensive than the original console, and you’ll need to buy the vertical stand and disc drive separately, so it’s not the best option if you already own physical games.
Great for people who…
- have a digital library of games
- want something more compact
- like to customize their console
Not so good for those who…
- want to stay at the cutting edge of performance
- already own physical games
- want to play games straight out of the box
PS5 Pro – $699
The PS5 Pro is by far the most expensive model on the market, but it does offer the ability to not compromise between Graphics and Performance mode. This means you can play around 50 PS5 Enhanced games with high graphical fidelity and at 60fps. Older games will also receive minor graphical upgrades thanks to the more powerful console.
Read more: Every PS5 Pro Enhanced game we’ve tested
This power comes at a cost, and the PS5 Pro is by far the most expensive version of the console on the market. It also comes with a number of hidden costs, as the $700 does not include the disc drive or vertical stand. If you already own a PS5, many people have also reported having trouble transferring their save data and footage to the PS5 Pro. It should also be noted that the PS5 Slim face plates are not compatible with the Pro.
Great for people who…
- care deeply about your games’ graphics
- don’t want to choose between Graphics and Performance modes
Not so good for those who…
- want something affordable
- already own physical games