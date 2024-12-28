Top 10 best PS5 games of 2024

Video Games

Astro Bot
Astro Bot / Sony Interactive Entertainment

2024 has been a fantastic year for games, but not everyone can play on every platform. If you’re a PS5 gamer, you’ve probably played all of the games on our list, and if you haven’t, you should. We’ve tried to pick games that are at least console exclusive, so while some are available on PC, these games were only available on PlayStation consoles for at least some part of 2024.

Here’s our list of the top 10 PS5 games of 2024.

10. Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Characters from Granblue Fantasy: Relink
Granblue Fantasy: Relink / Cygames

The Granblue Fantasy series has mostly been relegated to mobile, but has always been deserving of a fully fledged RPG. Our prayers were finally answered this year with Granblue Fantasy: Relink, a whimsical if short RPG from the series. The post-game still suffers from free-to-play syndrome, where you have to grind for your life if you want the best gear, but the main story of Relink was enough to capture our hearts as one of the best PS5 games this year.

9. Infinity Nikki

Nikki and Momo in a still image from Infinity Nikki's gameplay trailer.
Infinity Nikki / Infold

Despite being one of the last major releases of this year, Infinity Nikki had more than enough time to capture our hearts. A new take on open-world games, Nikki doesn’t ask you to slay monsters and craft weapons, but to create beautiful and magical outfits. Infinity Nikki is all about the fashion, and we’re more than happy to look for the right sewing pattern if it means crafting our perfect fit. A cozy game that’s perfect for relaxing when you’re sick of saving the world.

8. Rise of the Ronin

Rise of the Ronin screenshot.
Rise of the Ronin / Koei Tecmo / Sony

Rise of the Ronin had a hard time launching in the run-up to Stellar Blade’s release, so it wasn’t given the space to breathe like other PlayStation exclusives this year. If that wasn’t enough, it launched on the same day as one of the best games this year, Dragon’s Dogma 2, making sure that it faded into obscurity. However, with its mix of Western firearms and Japanese swordplay, it had an interesting take on combat that felt so good to play. Edo Japan may be a setting that we’re more than familiar with at this point, but that doesn’t mean that Ronin didn’t pull it off brilliantly.

7. Zenless Zone Zero

Zenless Zone Zero Harumasa screenshot.
Zenless Zone Zero / HoYoverse

Another year and another HoYoverse free-to-play gacha game with adorable anime waifus, and here we are playing all over again. This time HoYo has turned their gacha empire into an action RPG with a more modern-day twist compared to the fantasy of Genshin Impact or the sci-fi of Honkai Star Rail. ZZZ offers both 2D dungeon crawling and 3D hack ‘n’ slash-style gameplay making it a fresh addition to the HoYoverse empire. It appears that the publisher just can’t miss with another excellent title.

6. Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade screenshot showing an attractive woman in a tight skinsuit in front of an explosion.
Stellar Blade / Shift Up / Sony

Stellar Blade became famous because of its protagonist Eve, but it’s so much more than it looks. It is set in a post-apocalyptic world where robots are slowly taking over from human life as the superior life form, and poverty and decay become rampant as a result. Eve has another trick up her sleeve, changing from action adventure to soulslike with the flip of a difficulty setting. We wish the character development and story were as strong as the world-building and combat, but it’s still a very fun game in a gorgeous package.

5. Black Myth: Wukong

The lead character from Black Myth: Wukong
Black Myth: Wukong / Game Science

Before it launched people were unsure about Black Myth: Wukong. The trailers looked incredible, but with the insistence from Game Science that it was an action RPG and not a soulslike, people didn’t really understand what it was. Turns out that this gaming take on the classic Journey to the West doesn’t fit neatly into either category with the challenging boss fights of a soulslike but without the grueling parts between. Whatever it is, Black Myth: Wukong is excellent, and gamers quickly noticed sending it soaring to the top of the sales charts and cemented it as one of this year’s best.

4. Silent Hill 2

James Sunderland beating a monster with a club
Silent Hill 2 / Konami

Silent Hill 2 is considered a classic. A masterclass in game design, story-telling, and ambient horror. The original game is almost a quarter of a century old, and while the remake makes huge changes compared to the PS2 classic, the developers were keenly aware of what made the original so incredible. The gameplay and story changes, new endings, and hints in the collectibles and cutscenes make it ideal for first-time players and those who are revisiting the fictional town.

3. Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 screenshot of a Helldiver burning bugs with a flamethrower.
Helldivers 2 / Arrowhead / Sony

February was full of live-service titles and all of them flopped except one. Helldivers 2 rose above the rest with its witty writing and satire that pulled the community of players together. Not only do you play in teams of four, but there are objectives that every single player has to complete together. The developers listened to the players and it almost feels like a collaborative project between the two parties. Dive in, and fight for the glory of Super Earth.

2. Astro Bot

Kratos from God of War cameo in Astro Bot.
Astro Bot / Sony Interactive Entertainment

It’s hard to dislike a game like Astro Bot. The level design is full of secrets, building on previous mechanics, and opening up your arsenal of movement options. Players can also choose their level of difficulty, not in a difficulty setting, but by deciding which levels to play with extra challenges for hardcore platformers. Many love Astro Bot thanks to the references to other beloved PlayStation franchises, but it’s just as loveable for the care taken in the tiny details, like Astro’s adorable animations.

1. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Sephiroth and Cloud in a screenshot from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth / Square Enix

The most beloved games are the first to be remade, especially when the originals are still popular. This seems counterintuitive, as it’s the games that didn’t hit the mark which are the easiest to improve upon. When a huge number of people have fond memories of a game it’s much harder to deliver something that they are happy with. Despite how large and passionate the Final Fantasy 7 fanbase is, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is seen as a masterpiece, which is a testament to just how incredible this remake is. Even if you’re a vocal fan of the original, it’s sure to break your heart all over again.

