Black Myth: Wukong bell locations – how to unlock a secret boss in Chapter 1
Each chapter of Black Myth: Wukong houses a secret area or two (make sure you revisit the waterfall not far from the Outside the Forest shrine in Black Wind Mountain once you’re further into the game for a surprise), and the first of these can be unlocked fairly early on.
In Black Wind Mountain you need to track down and ring three bells, opening up an optional boss encounter and some tasty loot.
Here’s where to find all three bells in Black Myth: Wukong’s Black Wind Mountain.
Bell Location 1
The first bell can be found not far from the Outside the Forest altar. Just before the Wandering Wight, there’s another optional boss encounter with a Yaoguai Chief called Guangzhi. The first bell can be found in this boss's arena once he’s defeated.
Bell Location 2
From the Snake Trail altar, you’ll need to defeat Guangmou and head up the wide staircase (not the archway exit) after you defeat him. The second bell is at the top.
Bell Location 3
Starting from the Marsh of the White Mist altar, follow the main path and defeat the Whiteclad Noble. From there, take the path through the water, keeping to the left, until you reach a hanging wolf. The final bell is next to it. Once you ring it, you’ll be spirited away to a new location.
Elder Jinchi Boss
In the new location, there are three chests to open up before you enter the boss arena.
If you’ve followed our other guide linked in the Bell Location 1 section, Elder Jinchi should be a cakewalk because he’s a much easier version of the Wandering Wight. Make good use of stagger, transform to tank some damage, and Immobilize at every opportunity – our list of the best Black Myth: Wukong skills should come in handy.
After the fight, you’ll be teleported back to Bell Location 3, where you’ll find the Fireproof Mantle item on the hanging wolf. This is your first Vessel, which you can trigger to negate fire damage for a short duration. Especially handy when you reach the fiery mountains later on.
