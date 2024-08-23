Black Myth: Wukong fox quest guide - where to take the Snow Fox
There’s a corpse close to the Forest of Felicity shrine in Black Myth: Wukong which will transform you into a fox when you exhaust their dialogue. To put the spirit to rest, you need to complete its final wish: a confrontation with a corrupt monk in the temple up ahead.
But where exactly do you need to go and how do you trigger the next part of the Black Myth: Wukong fox quest? This guide will talk you through the steps.
Black Myth: Wukong – where to take the fox
Once you’ve transformed into the fox, you’ll be able to turn back into it at any time (in this area) by using the Snow Fox Brush in your inventory so don’t worry if an enemy forces you to de-transform.
Here’s what you need to do.
- Head to the Temple Entrance shrine.
- Run straight through the building straight ahead guarded by a monk, and outside, where you’ll come to two sets of stairs guarded by mages.
- Take the stairs to the left and stick left at the top until you come to another mage at the top of some stairs leading down.
- Go down these stairs and into the building opposite.
- Inside, climb the stairs on the right and go outside on the balcony – kill the two mages here to prevent them from using lightning spells against you.
- On the opposite side to the mages there’s a ramp up – take that and then take the stairs up just ahead of the ramp.
- Kill the mages at the top.
- Now transform into the white fox and head into the temple they were guarding, triggering an encounter with the Non-Void Monk.
- Once defeated, head back to the fox spirit’s corpse and speak to it. You’ll get the Snow Fox Brush curio, which moderately increases the duration of transformations.
If you struggle with the boss, check our list of the best Black Myth: Wukong skills.
