Does Black Myth: Wukong have New Game Plus and how does it work?

Black Myth: Wukong’s New Game+ mode explained
Black Myth: Wukong does indeed have New Game+ at launch. Once you’ve beaten the final boss, you’re taken back to the main menu where a brand new option is waiting for you: Enter a New Cycle.
Selecting this option throws you back to the start of the game with all of your abilities and equipment intact.
Black Myth: Wukong – What stays with you in New Game Plus
Here’s a list of everything you keep:
- Your character level and all unlocked skills
- All armor and weapons you’ve unlocked
- Armor upgrades you’ve done
- All Vessels
- All spells and their upgrades, including Transformations
- All Spirit Skills and Curios
What changes in New Game+?
So, what’s new?
- Instead of having to head to The Painted Realm, you can now upgrade armor at shrines
- There are new weapons to craft
