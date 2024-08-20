Does Black Myth: Wukong have New Game Plus and how does it work?

Video Games

Black Myth: Wukong’s New Game+ mode explained

Black Myth: Wukong does indeed have New Game+ at launch. Once you’ve beaten the final boss, you’re taken back to the main menu where a brand new option is waiting for you: Enter a New Cycle. 

Selecting this option throws you back to the start of the game with all of your abilities and equipment intact. 

Black Myth: Wukong – What stays with you in New Game Plus

Here’s a list of everything you keep: 

  • Your character level and all unlocked skills
  • All armor and weapons you’ve unlocked
  • Armor upgrades you’ve done
  • All Vessels
  • All spells and their upgrades, including Transformations
  • All Spirit Skills and Curios

What changes in New Game+? 

So, what’s new? 

  • Instead of having to head to The Painted Realm, you can now upgrade armor at shrines
  • There are new weapons to craft

