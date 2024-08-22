Black Myth Wukong pig quest - how to sober up the hog and where to find him after
Near the end of Chapter 2, you’ll find Black Myth: Wukong’s pig quest, which tasks you with helping a yellow-robed pig who’s sloshed and needs a hangover cure.
Here’s how to get the item you need to complete the quest, granting you access to an optional boss fight in a huge arena.
Where to find the drunken pig
If you want to sober up the Yellow-Robed Squire in Black Myth: Wukong, first you’ll need to find him. Look out for the lad near the cliff edge below the big steps – easily found by traveling from Rockrest Flat.
How to get a Sobering Stone
Talk to him a few times and he’ll tell you he needs to sober up. The item you need is, appropriately, called a Sobering Stone. To get the Sobering Stone, you first need to complete Black Myth: Wukong’s Buddha’s Eyeballs quest.
Once you have, you’ll be able to fight the Man in Stone NPC, unlocking his shop, which sells the Sobering Stone.
How to get a Jade Lotus
The drunken pig will then sober up and head to Crouching Tiger Temple. Head to the Temple Entrance altar and you’ll find him on the right just before the door up the stairs to the tiger boss fight arena.
Speak to him and he’ll ask for something to eat. He wants a Jade Lotus flower, which you should have on you if you’ve been collecting resources – otherwise, you can find them in the water earlier in the chapter.
Now head back to Rockrest Flat and up the stairs where you found the pig originally. Fight him and you’ll gain a new mask and access to a secret area beyond the door at the top of the stairs.
