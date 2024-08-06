Video Games

Black Myth: Wukong – release times and preload details

Find out when Black Myth: Wukong will be available in your region

Marco Wutz

Game Science

Game Science’s highly anticipated Black Myth: Wukong is on schedule to be released in August 2024, the developer of the action RPG deeply rooted in Chinese mythology has confirmed. 

Table of Contents

  1. Black Myth: Wukong – release times on PC
  2. Black Myth: Wukong – release times on PS5
  3. Black Myth: Wukong – preload

“Thank you for your patience! We're thrilled to announce that the full development of Black Myth: Wukong is complete, and the game will be released as scheduled,” the official announcement stated.

Black Myth: Wukong got a lot of attention at Gamescom 2023 thanks to its stunning visuals and action-packed gameplay – and players can soon dive into this world of myths themselves, since the Black Myth: Wukong release date is nigh. What’s more, we actually know the exact Black Myth: Wukong unlock times on PC and PS5, so you can find out when you can start playing the game below.

Black Myth: Wukong – release times on PC

Black Myth: Wukong will be released on August 20, 2024, at 10am (UTC+8) on PC. Find out below what that means for your timezone:

  • August 19, 2024, 7pm PT
  • August 19, 2024, 9pm CT
  • August 19, 2024, 10pm ET
  • August 20, 2024, 3am BST
  • August 20, 2024, 4am CEST
  • August 20, 2024, 7:30am IST
  • August 20, 2024, 10am CST
  • August 20, 2024, 11am KST/JST
  • August 20, 2024, 12pm AEST
  • August 20, 2024, 2pm NZST

Black Myth: Wukong will be available via Steam and Epic Games Store on PC.

Black Myth: Wukong – release times on PS5

Black Myth: Wukong will be released on August 20, 2024, at 10am (UTC+8) on PS5. Find out below what that means for your timezone:

  • August 19, 2024, 7pm PT
  • August 19, 2024, 9pm CT
  • August 19, 2024, 10pm ET
  • August 20, 2024, 3am BST
  • August 20, 2024, 4am CEST
  • August 20, 2024, 7:30am IST
  • August 20, 2024, 10am CST
  • August 20, 2024, 11am KST/JST
  • August 20, 2024, 12pm AEST
  • August 20, 2024, 2pm NZST

As you can see, American players will be able to dive into the game a little earlier than anyone else thanks to timezone shenanigans.

Black Myth: Wukong – preload

Black Myth: Wukong pre-orders are already open, so those who are confident in wanting to play right from the start can already purchase their copy. However, there is no information on preload for the game yet – we’ll inform you here in case that changes.

Usually, PS5 preloads become available between 72 and 48 hours ahead of launch, so you can make your plans with that rough time window for now.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides