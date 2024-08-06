Black Myth: Wukong – release times and preload details
Game Science’s highly anticipated Black Myth: Wukong is on schedule to be released in August 2024, the developer of the action RPG deeply rooted in Chinese mythology has confirmed.
“Thank you for your patience! We're thrilled to announce that the full development of Black Myth: Wukong is complete, and the game will be released as scheduled,” the official announcement stated.
Black Myth: Wukong got a lot of attention at Gamescom 2023 thanks to its stunning visuals and action-packed gameplay – and players can soon dive into this world of myths themselves, since the Black Myth: Wukong release date is nigh. What’s more, we actually know the exact Black Myth: Wukong unlock times on PC and PS5, so you can find out when you can start playing the game below.
Black Myth: Wukong – release times on PC
Black Myth: Wukong will be released on August 20, 2024, at 10am (UTC+8) on PC. Find out below what that means for your timezone:
- August 19, 2024, 7pm PT
- August 19, 2024, 9pm CT
- August 19, 2024, 10pm ET
- August 20, 2024, 3am BST
- August 20, 2024, 4am CEST
- August 20, 2024, 7:30am IST
- August 20, 2024, 10am CST
- August 20, 2024, 11am KST/JST
- August 20, 2024, 12pm AEST
- August 20, 2024, 2pm NZST
Black Myth: Wukong will be available via Steam and Epic Games Store on PC.
Black Myth: Wukong – release times on PS5
Black Myth: Wukong will be released on August 20, 2024, at 10am (UTC+8) on PS5. Find out below what that means for your timezone:
As you can see, American players will be able to dive into the game a little earlier than anyone else thanks to timezone shenanigans.
Black Myth: Wukong – preload
Black Myth: Wukong pre-orders are already open, so those who are confident in wanting to play right from the start can already purchase their copy. However, there is no information on preload for the game yet – we’ll inform you here in case that changes.
Usually, PS5 preloads become available between 72 and 48 hours ahead of launch, so you can make your plans with that rough time window for now.