Black Myth: Wukong Trophy guide – all Trophies
If you’re looking to get all the Black Myth: Wukong Trophies, I’ve got just the list for you to land that Platinum.
Released today, August 20, 2024, Black Myth: Wukong takes players on a Journey to the West, stepping into the hand-like feet of the Monkey King as he attempts to return to his former glory.
To get the most out of that journey, here’s every Trophy in Black Myth: Wukong.
Black Myth: Wukong Trophies
There are 36 Trophies in total if you’re playing Black Myth: Wukong on PS5. Here’s the full list (vague spoilers ahead):
Final Fulfillment
Each ordeal paves your path to what you are meant to be.
Home is Behind
The old monkey has told his tale. Onward you must go.
A Spark of Thought
Nothing sparks your talents more than a spark of thought.
Brew of Bravery
Fresh brew in an old cask. May it stir a great task!
Creative Concoction
Tonics are well and good, but not to be wolfed like food!
Happy Harvest
Fields kept trim leave time to skim.
Pound and Perfect
Through fire, armor is refined; through trials, strength is defined.
Blazing Black Wind
Of all things to learn, you chose to play with fire?
Temple of Taint
Now at an end is the elder’s long wait for the journeyer.
A Great Gust
There will be more sages if their maker still engages.
Shifting Sands
The beetle came with drumbeats’ call, and left with waves’ gentle fall.
Nifty Nonsense
The fat monk failed, for he spoke too much.
Behold the Betrayal
More eyes do not see more than the mortal trifles.
The Cockerel Crowed
Long and short, far and near, each span has its year.
Flaming Fury
The golden child brought fire and smoke; when they cleared, the family broke.
Frost and Flame
The merging of ice and fire, swift and severe.
Meet the Match
Let go of him, and you let go of all.
A Duel of Destiny
Two minds’ long fray leaves but one to stay.
The Clamor of Frogs
Six frogs, six skills—how intriguing!
The Sire and Sons
For what deed, must the four waters they governed roam free?
Always Accompanied
How odd to encounter this old man at every corner!
Urge Unfulfilled
With my life, I’ll repay the title he gave me!
Six Senses Secured
After all that strife and struggle, what’s truly been gained?
Portraits Perfected
Humans, beasts, yaoguais, and the Bodhisattvas. All recorded and noted.
Treasure Trove
All the four vessels now belong to me!
Master of Magic
All spells we know are derived from the same source.
Guardian of Gear
You are fully fitted. Now, swing that staff and fight!
A Curious Collection
Every rare wonder the world can offer, collected and kept.
Medicine Meal
Here, have it, have it all.
Staffs and Spears
A walking vault of arms you have become!
Mantled with Might
Shoes on feet, hat on head, embroidered shirt, Daoist robe—free as can be, doing as you please!
Fickle Forms
Transformations and Spirit Skills, you have mastered them all!
Brewer’s Bounty
What to drink, how to drink, and above all, who to drink with.
Page Preserver
All the tattered pages can now be compiled in full.
Seeds to Sow
Take more fruit as your plants take root.
Scenic Seeker
The most marvelous places for meditation have all met your gaze.
Strangely, on the PC version of the game, there are 81 Black Myth: Wukong achievements.