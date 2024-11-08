Black Ops 6 Zombies Aetherella statue locations - how to become a superhero
Struggling to survive in Black Ops 6 Zombies? There’s a way to trigger God mode and become invulnerable.
All you need is Aetherella statues. There are nine to find in total across the Liberty Falls map and when you suck them up with a special gun, you’ll turn into a superhero capable of firing off laser beams..
That gun is the Thrustodyne M23 ‘Jet Gun’ Wonder Weapon, so make sure you get that first by checking out this COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: Full Liberty Falls story easter egg walkthrough.
Now, for how to trigger the Aetherella easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies, read on below for all Aetherella statue locations.
All Liberty Falls Aetherella statue locations
- Beneath the ‘L’ on the Liberty Lanes sign
- Above the ‘M’ on the Motor Lodge Motel sign
- Upstairs flower shop window
- Upper right church window
- Aetherella display shelf
- The roof of Fast Forward between two air vents
- Olly’s Comics windowsill
- Inside the side door to Olly’s Comics
- On a shelf in Olly’s Comics
Aetherella statue 1
Look above the letter ‘M’ on the Motel sign to find this statue and suck it up with the Thrustodyne.
Aetherella statue 2
Next to the poster of Aetherella in Olly’s Comics sitting on a shelf.
Aetherella statue 3
On a wooden cabinet behind the door in Olly’s Comics.
Aetherella statue 4
On the wooden windowsill underneath the boarded-up window in Olly’s Comics.
Aetherella statue 5
High on a shelf above the rack of comics in Olly’s Comics.
Aetherella statue 6
Between the two air vents on the roof of Fast Forward. To get up here, you need to purchase the zipwire on the adjacent building and hold X next to it to ascend.
Aetherella statue 7
Climb up on the bus in front of Liberty Lanes and you’ll see the statue under the letter ‘L’ of the sign.
Aetherella statue 8
At the church, look at the upper right window. The statue is above the window that’s nearest the church entrance.
Aetherella statue 9
On the upstairs window of the flower shop, sitting on an air vent.