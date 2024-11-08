Video Games

Black Ops 6 Zombies Aetherella statue locations - how to become a superhero 

Find all 9 Aetherella statues and get God mode with this guide 

Griff Griffin

One of the statues in Olly's Comics
One of the statues in Olly's Comics / Activision Blizzard

Struggling to survive in Black Ops 6 Zombies? There’s a way to trigger God mode and become invulnerable.

All you need is Aetherella statues. There are nine to find in total across the Liberty Falls map and when you suck them up with a special gun, you’ll turn into a superhero capable of firing off laser beams..

That gun is the Thrustodyne M23 ‘Jet Gun’ Wonder Weapon, so make sure you get that first by checking out this COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: Full Liberty Falls story easter egg walkthrough.

Now, for how to trigger the Aetherella easter egg in Black Ops 6 Zombies, read on below for all Aetherella statue locations.

All Liberty Falls Aetherella statue locations

  • Beneath the ‘L’ on the Liberty Lanes sign
  • Above the ‘M’ on the Motor Lodge Motel sign
  • Upstairs flower shop window
  • Upper right church window
  • Aetherella display shelf
  • The roof of Fast Forward between two air vents
  • Olly’s Comics windowsill
  • Inside the side door to Olly’s Comics
  • On a shelf in Olly’s Comics

Aetherella statue 1

The first step of the superhero guide.
Activision

Look above the letter ‘M’ on the Motel sign to find this statue and suck it up with the Thrustodyne.

Aetherella statue 2

The first part of your adventure in Olly's Comics.
Activision

Next to the poster of Aetherella in Olly’s Comics sitting on a shelf.

Aetherella statue 3

Go here for the third statue.
Activision

On a wooden cabinet behind the door in Olly’s Comics.

Aetherella statue 4

The fourth statue in the quest.
Activision

On the wooden windowsill underneath the boarded-up window in Olly’s Comics.

Aetherella statue 5

The fifth part of the quest.
Activision

High on a shelf above the rack of comics in Olly’s Comics.

Aetherella statue 6

The sixth statue to find.
Activision

Between the two air vents on the roof of Fast Forward. To get up here, you need to purchase the zipwire on the adjacent building and hold X next to it to ascend.

Aetherella statue 7

The seventh statue to find.
Activision

Climb up on the bus in front of Liberty Lanes and you’ll see the statue under the letter ‘L’ of the sign.

Aetherella statue 8

The eighth statue to find.
Activision

At the church, look at the upper right window. The statue is above the window that’s nearest the church entrance.

Aetherella statue 9

The ninth and final statue to find.
Activision

On the upstairs window of the flower shop, sitting on an air vent.

Published
Griff Griffin
GRIFF GRIFFIN

Griff Griffin is a writer and YouTube content creator based in London, UK.

Home/Guides