Black Ops 6 Zombies Magic Vending Machine Gives You Random Weapons Free
There’s a vending machine in Black Ops 6 Zombies with a very special secret - it gives you random prizes for free.
You’ll find it in Liberty Falls, and the best part is it’s about 15 meters from the starting area. After spawning in, whether solo or in a squad, head directly forwards to the Motor Lodge Motel.
In the archway, to the left of the big red sign and just before the blue laser gate, is a set of vending machines. Melee the one closest to the gate and it’ll spit out a random item. You might need a few whacks to trigger it.
The prize is pure RNG, and ranges anywhere from 100 scrap, to a random weapon. One time we managed to get the Dead Wire ammo mod, which gives each bullet a chance to stun a normal or special enemy, causing them to generate an electric damage field.
The best part is the vending machine resets each round, meaning you can return to it when a new round begins and hit it again for another random prize.
Make sure to hit the vending machine when you’ve got your favourite weapon equipped. The reason for that is if you manage to trigger an ammo mod, it’ll automatically apply itself to your current weapon upon pickup.
So that’s how to get free scrap, weapons, and ammo mods every single round on Liberty Falls in Black Ops 6 Zombies. See what other juicy secrets you’re missing with our COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: Full Liberty Falls story easter egg walkthrough.