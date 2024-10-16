Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – preload and release times
It’s that time of the year again: We’re close to the release date of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Activision revealed all the juicy details around the upcoming first-person shooter’s launch.
Table of Contents
In addition to the exact release times of the game across the globe, the publisher detailed when players can preload the title – a useful function for anyone who loves to dive right into the action on launch day without having to wait for a long download to finish first. This is especially relevant due to Call of Duty’s notoriously large storage appetite.
Find the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preload and release times below.
CoD Black Ops 6 release times on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Store
Activision will officially release Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on October 24, 2024, between 4am and 11pm PT on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Microsoft Store). However, that really is just a convoluted way of communicating that the game will get a classic local midnight release on October 25, 2024, with some beneficial exceptions for the US.
Take a look at the CoD Black Ops 6 release time in your timezone below:
- October 24, 2024, 9pm PT
- October 24, 2024, 11pm CT
- October 25, 2024, 12am ET
- October 25, 2024, 12am BST
- October 25, 2024, 12am CEST
- October 25, 2024, 12am IST
- October 25, 2024, 12am CST
- October 25, 2024, 12am KST/JST
- October 25, 2024, 12am AEDT
- October 25, 2024, 12am NZDT
It’s noteworthy that this time block includes the game’s rollout on Xbox Game Pass. Since this is a regional release rollout, you can use the New Zealand trick on Xbox to get access to the game as early as 4am PT on October 24, 2024. Simply switch your console’s location to the island nation and start playing.
CoD Black Ops 6 release times on Steam and Battle.net
Things are less complicated for the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on PC via Steam and Battle.net, which takes place at one set time across the globe.
Check the CoD Black Ops 6 Steam launch time for your timezone below:
- October 24, 2024, 9pm PT
- October 24, 2024, 11pm CT
- October 25, 2024, 12am ET
- October 25, 2024, 5am BST
- October 25, 2024, 6am CEST
- October 25, 2024, 9:30am IST
- October 25, 2024, 12pm CST
- October 25, 2024, 1pm KST/JST
- October 25, 2024, 3pm AEDT
- October 25, 2024, 5pm NZDT
CoD Black Ops 6 preload times on all platforms
You can download Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 prior to release on all platforms – no one is getting left behind.
Find out when the CoD Black Ops 6 preload becomes available in your timezone below:
- October 21, 2024, 9am PT
- October 21, 2024, 11am CT
- October 21, 2024, 12pm ET
- October 21, 2024, 5pm BST
- October 21, 2024, 6pm CEST
- October 21, 2024, 9:30pm IST
- October 22, 2024, 12am CST
- October 22, 2024, 1am KST/JST
- October 22, 2024, 3am AEDT
- October 22, 2024, 5am NZDT
We only have a confirmed storage requirement for the PC version at the moment, which comes in at 102 GB.
Find more information on what to expect from the next entry into the series in our CoD Black Ops 6 beta preview.