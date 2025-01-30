Video Games

Capcom Spotlight and Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase in February 2025: start times

Find out when and where to watch the upcoming Capcom livestreams

Marco Wutz

Capcom

Capcom has announced a pair of livestreams taking place in early February 2025 to show off its upcoming games and go into more detail in regards to Monster Hunter Wilds ahead of its launch.

Table of Contents

  1. Capcom Spotlight in February 2025: start times
  2. Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase in February 2025: start times
  3. Capcom livestreams in February 2025: where to watch

The Japanese developer and publisher has posted some disappointing financial numbers for the latest quarter, but emphasized in the report that it was confident about reaching its targets for the fiscal year. This pair of broadcasts will show where that confidence is coming from.

Find the Capcom Spotlight and Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase start times for February 2025 below.

Capcom Spotlight in February 2025: start times

The Capcom Spotlight livestream is set to begin on February 4, 2025, at 2pm PST. Check the list below to find out what that means for your timezone:

  • February 4, 2025, 2pm PST
  • February 4, 2025, 4pm CST (Central)
  • February 4, 2025, 6pm EST
  • February 4, 2025, 8pm BRT
  • February 4, 2025, 10pm GMT
  • February 4, 2025, 11pm CET
  • February 5, 2025, 3:30am IST
  • February 5, 2025, 6am CST (China)
  • February 5, 2025, 7am KST/JST
  • February 5, 2025, 9am AEDT
  • February 5, 2025, 11am NZDT

The Capcom Spotlight will have a length of about 20 minutes and feature the following games:

  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • Onimusha: Way of the Sword
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection

Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase in February 2025: start times

An extra broadcast going into more detail around Monster Hunter Wilds will follow immediately after the Capcom Spotlight, giving it the following start times:

  • February 4, 2025, 2:20pm PST
  • February 4, 2025, 4:20pm CST (Central)
  • February 4, 2025, 6:20pm EST
  • February 4, 2025, 8:20pm BRT
  • February 4, 2025, 10:20pm GMT
  • February 4, 2025, 11:20pm CET
  • February 5, 2025, 3:50am IST
  • February 5, 2025, 6:20am CST (China)
  • February 5, 2025, 7:20am KST/JST
  • February 5, 2025, 9:20am AEDT
  • February 5, 2025, 11:20am NZDT

The Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase has been announced to be about 15 minutes long.

Capcom livestreams in February 2025: where to watch

You’ll be able to catch both broadcasts on the same channels with the Capcom Twitch channel as well as the Capcom YouTube channel being available to you.

Next. Monster Hunter Wilds is the most exciting game coming in 2025. Monster Hunter Wilds is the most exciting game coming in 2025. dark

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides