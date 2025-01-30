Capcom Spotlight and Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase in February 2025: start times
Capcom has announced a pair of livestreams taking place in early February 2025 to show off its upcoming games and go into more detail in regards to Monster Hunter Wilds ahead of its launch.
The Japanese developer and publisher has posted some disappointing financial numbers for the latest quarter, but emphasized in the report that it was confident about reaching its targets for the fiscal year. This pair of broadcasts will show where that confidence is coming from.
Find the Capcom Spotlight and Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase start times for February 2025 below.
Capcom Spotlight in February 2025: start times
The Capcom Spotlight livestream is set to begin on February 4, 2025, at 2pm PST. Check the list below to find out what that means for your timezone:
- February 4, 2025, 2pm PST
- February 4, 2025, 4pm CST (Central)
- February 4, 2025, 6pm EST
- February 4, 2025, 8pm BRT
- February 4, 2025, 10pm GMT
- February 4, 2025, 11pm CET
- February 5, 2025, 3:30am IST
- February 5, 2025, 6am CST (China)
- February 5, 2025, 7am KST/JST
- February 5, 2025, 9am AEDT
- February 5, 2025, 11am NZDT
The Capcom Spotlight will have a length of about 20 minutes and feature the following games:
- Monster Hunter Wilds
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection
Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase in February 2025: start times
An extra broadcast going into more detail around Monster Hunter Wilds will follow immediately after the Capcom Spotlight, giving it the following start times:
- February 4, 2025, 2:20pm PST
- February 4, 2025, 4:20pm CST (Central)
- February 4, 2025, 6:20pm EST
- February 4, 2025, 8:20pm BRT
- February 4, 2025, 10:20pm GMT
- February 4, 2025, 11:20pm CET
- February 5, 2025, 3:50am IST
- February 5, 2025, 6:20am CST (China)
- February 5, 2025, 7:20am KST/JST
- February 5, 2025, 9:20am AEDT
- February 5, 2025, 11:20am NZDT
The Monster Hunter Wilds Showcase has been announced to be about 15 minutes long.
Capcom livestreams in February 2025: where to watch
You’ll be able to catch both broadcasts on the same channels with the Capcom Twitch channel as well as the Capcom YouTube channel being available to you.