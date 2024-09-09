Civilization 7: All leaders and civs
There is already much speculation around Civilization 7 after its exciting gameplay reveal – who are the leaders that made it in? Which civilizations will be represented in the three ages? Which civilizations will be connected to each other, allowing switches?
Speculation, of course, still requires some basis in fact – and that’s why we’ve compiled a list of all confirmed leaders and civs in Civilization 7. We’ll keep this overview up to date as more and more information on the game is revealed, as it’s far from complete at the moment. In the meantime, though, it will serve you well as a source of information while you hotly debate the merits of certain civilizations and historical connections between them with your friends and strangers online.
Civilization 7: All leaders
In Civilization 7 you can freely pair up your leader with any civilization from the Antiquity Age. All leaders come with their very own bonuses and can unlock their “natural” civilizations throughout a campaign. For example, picking Napoleon will always result in you getting France as a pick for the Modern Age.
Here are all Civilization 7 leaders confirmed so far:
- Ashoka
- Augustus Caesar
- Benjamin Franklin
- Hatshepsut
- Himiko
- Napoleon Bonaparte
Civilization 7: All civilizations
In Civilization 7 you will choose a total of three civilizations over the course of a campaign: You’ll begin with a civilization from the Antiquity Age and then get to switch to different civilizations for the Exploration Age and Modern Age.
Three factors decide which civilizations you can choose on these two occasions: Your leader may unlock their “natural” civilization for you and you may get a choice based on the historical connections between two civilizations. Finally, some choices are unlocked by triggering certain in-game conditions, allowing you to escape the chains of history and making a selection that only stems from the decisions you’ve made in the game so far. For example, building several horse pastures in the Antiquity Age may make the game recognize horses as a key staple in your culture, allowing you to choose Mongolia for the Exploration Age.
Here are all Civilization 7 civilizations confirmed so far:
Antiquity Age
- Aksum
- Egypt
- Maya
- Maurya India
- Rome
Exploration Age
- Abbasids
- Chola India
- Mongolia
- Normans
- Shawnee
- Songhai
Modern Age
- Buganda
- France
- Meiji Japan
- Mughal India
- United States of America
We’ll keep this list updated as Firaxis reveals more information on the upcoming game for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, so be sure to check back from time to time. In the meantime, read our interview with Civilization 7 executive producer Dennis Shirk from Gamescom 2024 about all the changes coming to the series.