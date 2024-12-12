Video Games

Civilization 7 pre-order guide: all editions, bonuses, and early unlock

Find out how you can play Civilization 7 early

Marco Wutz

Firaxis / 2K Games

It’s only a few more turns in real life until Civilization 7 is finally available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Although patience runs in strategy gamers’ blood, it’s understandably getting difficult to await the game’s release – so options to play early do look mightily attractive.

Table of Contents

  1. Civilization 7: Standard Edition
  2. Civilization 7: Deluxe Edition
  3. Civilization 7: Founders Edition

Firaxis, 2K Games, and Take-Two Interactive are aware of that and follow the latest trend in the games industry, namely offering an early unlock period as part of specific editions of Civ 7. But which edition do you need and which other bonuses can you expect?

Find the Civilization 7 pre-order guide explaining all editions, pre-order bonuses, and how to play early below.

Civilization 7: Standard Edition

  • Price: $69.99 USD / €69.99 EUR / £59.99 GBP
  • Pre-Order Bonus: Tecumseh & Shawnee Pack
  • Release: February 11, 2025

Civilization 7: Deluxe Edition

  • Price: $99.99 USD / €99.99 EUR / £89.99 GBP
  • Pre-Order Bonus: Tecumseh & Shawnee Pack
  • Release: February 6, 2025 (Advanced Access)
  • Deluxe Content Pack: 2 Leader Personas, Player Badge, Player Title, Player Banner, Player Border, Alternate Scout Skin
  • Crossroads of the World DLC Collection (unlocked automatically once released)

Civilization 7: Founders Edition

  • Price: $129.99 USD / €129.99 EUR / £119.99 GBP
  • Pre-Order Bonus: Tecumseh & Shawnee Pack
  • Release: February 6, 2025 (Advanced Access)
  • Deluxe Content Pack: 2 Leader Personas, Player Badge, Player Title, Player Banner, Player Border, Alternate Scout Skin
  • Founders Content Pack: 2 Leader Personas, Player Badge, Player Title, Player Banner, Player Border, Founders Palace Skin, Fog of War Tile Set
  • Crossroads of the World DLC Collection (unlocked automatically once released)
  • Right to Rule DLC Collection (unlocked automatically once released)
  • Available only until February 28, 2025.

The Tecumseh & Shawnee Pack is pretty self-explanatory: It adds Tecumseh as an available leader and the Shawness as a civilization to the game right from the start.

Find more information on the Crossroads of the World and Right to Rule DLC Collections in our overview of the Civilization 7 post-launch roadmap. Both DLC packs will launch in 2025 and add new leaders, civilizations, and wonders to the game.

Leader Personas are alternate versions of existing leaders in Civilization 7, so they essentially function as additional leaders to expand your roster since they are not only different from their base versions visually, but also mechanically.

Things like badges, titles, and skins are only cosmetic in nature and won’t have any impact on the actual gameplay.

Civilization 7 is definitely going to be a costly game – the publisher has evidently decided to use console pricing as a standard, which is a bit of a bitter pill to swallow for PC players, who aren't usually seeing price tags quite as hefty.

Published
Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/Guides