Civilization 7 pre-order guide: all editions, bonuses, and early unlock
It’s only a few more turns in real life until Civilization 7 is finally available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Although patience runs in strategy gamers’ blood, it’s understandably getting difficult to await the game’s release – so options to play early do look mightily attractive.
Firaxis, 2K Games, and Take-Two Interactive are aware of that and follow the latest trend in the games industry, namely offering an early unlock period as part of specific editions of Civ 7. But which edition do you need and which other bonuses can you expect?
Find the Civilization 7 pre-order guide explaining all editions, pre-order bonuses, and how to play early below.
Civilization 7: Standard Edition
- Price: $69.99 USD / €69.99 EUR / £59.99 GBP
- Pre-Order Bonus: Tecumseh & Shawnee Pack
- Release: February 11, 2025
Civilization 7: Deluxe Edition
- Price: $99.99 USD / €99.99 EUR / £89.99 GBP
- Pre-Order Bonus: Tecumseh & Shawnee Pack
- Release: February 6, 2025 (Advanced Access)
- Deluxe Content Pack: 2 Leader Personas, Player Badge, Player Title, Player Banner, Player Border, Alternate Scout Skin
- Crossroads of the World DLC Collection (unlocked automatically once released)
Civilization 7: Founders Edition
- Price: $129.99 USD / €129.99 EUR / £119.99 GBP
- Pre-Order Bonus: Tecumseh & Shawnee Pack
- Release: February 6, 2025 (Advanced Access)
- Deluxe Content Pack: 2 Leader Personas, Player Badge, Player Title, Player Banner, Player Border, Alternate Scout Skin
- Founders Content Pack: 2 Leader Personas, Player Badge, Player Title, Player Banner, Player Border, Founders Palace Skin, Fog of War Tile Set
- Crossroads of the World DLC Collection (unlocked automatically once released)
- Right to Rule DLC Collection (unlocked automatically once released)
- Available only until February 28, 2025.
The Tecumseh & Shawnee Pack is pretty self-explanatory: It adds Tecumseh as an available leader and the Shawness as a civilization to the game right from the start.
Find more information on the Crossroads of the World and Right to Rule DLC Collections in our overview of the Civilization 7 post-launch roadmap. Both DLC packs will launch in 2025 and add new leaders, civilizations, and wonders to the game.
Leader Personas are alternate versions of existing leaders in Civilization 7, so they essentially function as additional leaders to expand your roster since they are not only different from their base versions visually, but also mechanically.
Things like badges, titles, and skins are only cosmetic in nature and won’t have any impact on the actual gameplay.
Civilization 7 is definitely going to be a costly game – the publisher has evidently decided to use console pricing as a standard, which is a bit of a bitter pill to swallow for PC players, who aren't usually seeing price tags quite as hefty.