COD Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to activate the Zombie Bowling easter egg
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has one of the most extensive Zombies modes we’ve seen in years. There are currently only two maps available, Liberty Falls and Terminus, but each of them are packed with dozens of secrets and easter eggs that aren’t even relevant to each level’s storylines.
One of the best easter eggs in the Zombies mode is the Zombie Bowling easter egg, where you literally charge and throw bowling balls at zombies to score points. The first time you perform this easter egg you’ll get a few special rewards, and if you repeat the minigame in the same round, you might even get weapons with maximum rarity.
Full Zombie Bowling easter egg walkthrough
If you haven’t already, make sure to complete the Liberty Falls easter egg storyline with our guide.
Zombie Bowling easter egg walkthrough – BO6 Zombies
In order to activate the Zombie Bowling easter egg, you’ll need to run around the Liberty Falls map and shoot bowling shoes. These shoes are always located just inside a zombie spawn area – that’s those half-broken doors and doorways – and can be shot and destroyed. We need to find and shoot five of them, and you’ll know you’ve done it right as you will hear a cash jingle and the shoes will disappear. Here’s where they are.
First bowling shoes location
The closest pair of shoes to your spawn is actually within the gas station. Peek inside and you’ll see the pair of shoes on the counter.
Second bowling shoes location
Inside Frank’s Hardware, which is to the left of the Radio House, opposite Olly’s Comics. The shoes are on the far edge of the shelf on the right.
Third bowling shoes location
Inside the Benson building, near the bank and the front entrance of the bowling alley, the shoes are on the mantle on the left back wall, just below the bottom left edge of the painting mounted on the wall.
Fourth bowling shoes location
Hanging from a tree past the zombie spawn point just to the right of the 3-plate armor vest at the back of the graveyard.
Fifth bowling shoes location
Inside the building to the right of the graveyard which has the toolshed in the back garden. Can be seen under a chair to the right side of the room.
Once you’ve shot at each of the bowling shoes, you’ll be teleported inside the bowling alley, and the game will begin.
How to play Zombie Bowling – BO6 Zombies
Pick up bowling balls, charge them up, and then launch them into the crowd of zombies. You’re not supposed to hit the pins at the back, but the zombies themselves, and you’ll be scored based on how many you manage to take down.
The first time you play this minigame you’ll be given some rewards, including an animated calling card. But you can easily repeat this minigame as long as you’ve already shot the five pairs of bowling shoes in your current run, and that has more rewards.
How to reactivate Zombie Bowling easily – BO6 Zombies
To reactivate the Zombie Bowling easter egg, simply look into the zombie spawn in the bowling alley that leads to a toilet, and you’ll see a new pair of bowling shoes in the toilet. Shoot these shoes, and the Zombie Bowling minigame will start all over again.
Completing the Zombie Bowling easter egg multiple times in a single run will reward you with weapons at maximum rarity, which can save you a lot of salvage over the course of your run.