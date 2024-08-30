COD Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta start times, when to play in your time zone
Call of Duty: Black Ops is back with Black Ops 6, and it looks set to be the biggest overhaul the Call of Duty franchise has seen since 2019’s Modern Warfare. Black Ops 6 introduces 360-degree sprinting, which will radically change how games play out and maps operate. If you’re looking to jump into the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer beta, then we have all the details you need.
Whether you need beta access or are just looking for when the beta starts in your time zone, we’ve got all the information you need, so just read through our breakdown below to get started and play Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Open Beta as soon as possible.
Black Ops 6 Beta breakdown
Black Ops 6 will also include the new Terminus Zombies mode.
How to access COD Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta
The Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta is being split into two weekends – you must pre-order the game for Early Access, but can play the second weekend for free.
The first is Weekend One, the Black Ops 6 Early Access Beta. This beta starts on August 30, and is only available for players who received an Early Access Beta code, or pre-ordered Black Ops 6.
Weekend Two is the Black Ops 6 Open Beta, and is available to all players, regardless of purchase. This kicks off on September 9, and will undoubtedly be the most popular weekend of the two.
COD Black Ops 6 Early Access Beta start times in your region
Here’s when you can access the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Early Access Beta in your time zone.
August 30:
- PT: 10am
- ET: 1pm
- BRT: 2pm
- BST: 6pm
- CEST: 7pm
- IST: 10:30pm
August 31:
- CST: 1am
- JST: 2am
- AEST: 3am
- NZST: 5am
The Early Access Beta ends exactly five days later on September 4 at the same times listed above.
COD Black Ops 6 Open Beta start times in your region
If you haven’t pre-ordered the game or managed to get an Early Access Beta code, then you can play the Black Ops 6 Open Beta at the following times in your time zone.
September 6:
- PT: 10am
- ET: 1pm
- BRT: 2pm
- BST: 6pm
- CEST: 7pm
- IST: 10:30pm
September 7:
- CST: 1am
- JST: 2am
- AEST: 3am
- NZST: 5am
The Open Beta ends exactly three days later on September 9 at the same times as shown above.
COD Black Ops 6 Beta rewards
Participation in either of the Beta weekends will net you some nice rewards, and there’s one reward exclusive to Early Access participants. Here’s a full list of Black Ops 6 Beta rewards you can use in the main game.
Either weekend:
- Level 2: Beta Tester emblem
- Level 6: Beta Tag spray
- Level 11: No Bugs charm
- Level 15: Quick Draw emote
- Level 20: Squash skin
Early Access exclusive:
- Level 20: Squish skin
Open Beta exclusive:
- Level 23: The Truth Lies loading screen
- Level 27: Beta Expert calling card
- Level 30: Bug Smasher blueprint