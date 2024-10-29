COD Black Ops 6: Fastest campaign cash farming method
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has a bunch of secrets to find in the campaign, and a lot of players are looking for cold, hard cash. Cash can be used in BO6’s campaign to unlock new abilities for your character to wield in the campaign’s fights, making increased difficulties a bit easier to fight against, but you are probably looking to unlock the three weapon blueprints from the Weapons Bench.
The Weapons Bench has three unlockable weapon blueprints, which can be used in BO6’s multiplayer mode and Warzone after unlock. If you still haven’t unlocked many weapons or attachments in multiplayer, blueprints will give you a nice leg-up on the competition, you just need $3,000 to unlock each of them.
In this guide, we’re breaking down the fastest way to unlock cash in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s campaign, courtesy of dozens of players sharing their research on Reddit and YouTube.
You’ll only need this guide after you’ve already opened every campaign safe in COD BO6, in addition to the safe in the Safehouse.
The best campaign cash grind route – COD BO6
The best route to get cash fast in the campaign is in the mission The Cradle. In addition to the early safe in the left-side building, there are several small cash spawn points around the first few buildings that you can pick up. Yes, there are a lot of enemies in the area, but if you set your game to Recruit, they’ll be unlikely to kill you, even if you tank bullets from dozens of foes.
These are the requirements for this method:
- Must have unlocked and completed The Cradle mission (necessary).
- Use Recruit mode (optional, but optimal).
- Unlock health and defense upgrades from Safehouse (optional).
In this guide we’ll be marking where each cash location is, and then you can optimize your route between them with each run. On that note, these are the steps you need to complete in The Cradle mission to grind cash:
Start the mission, and immediately enter the left building with the safe in, but stay downstairs and pick up the $130 cash from the table at the back wall.
Head towards the main palace and just inside the entrance, keep right and head upstairs to find $110 cash on the table near the balcony.
Jump off the balcony and head to the rear exit to find $100 cash on the left.
Finally, run to the right, near the swimming pool, to find $270 cash on the table on the far side.
Once you’ve grabbed that cash, restart the mission and repeat to grind out the money. Note, you will only keep the cash on restart if you’ve already completed The Cradle, so make sure to do that first. In total, you can grab $510 cash per run very quickly. This will allow you to unlock all upgrades and weapon blueprints in no time.