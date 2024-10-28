COD Black Ops 6: Every campaign safe location and code
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s campaign might be the best the series has been in years, and players that want to unlock everything the campaign has to offer will need to hunt down safes and save up cash. There are a total of nine safes to unlock in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and they’re all optional, and the codes for all of them are somewhat randomized from game to game.
That means this guide won’t be able to help you much with figuring out what code to use, instead, we’re breaking down all radio and safe locations. Tuning radios gives you access to the correct code you need, so this guide will have all the information you need to unlock each safe yourself.
Every BO6 campaign safe location
- How to find safes and codes – COD BO6
- The Rook safe location and code – COD BO6
- Blood Feud safe location and code – COD BO6
- Most Wanted safe location and code – COD BO6
- Hunting Season safe location and code – COD BO6
- The Cradle safe location and code – COD BO6
- Emergence safe location and code – COD BO6
- High Rollers safe location and code – COD BO6
- Ground Control safe location and code – COD BO6
- Under The Radar safe location and code – COD BO6
How to find safes and codes – COD BO6
While exploring locations in the campaign, you will sometimes see a signal indicator in the center of your screen. This indicates that a radio/oscilloscope is nearby and needs tuning. Use the indicator to find the radio, and it will repeat a four digit number. This is a code for a nearby safe. The safe will always be somewhere nearby – other than the one in The Rook – you just need to search the nearby area to find it.
Each safe code is different from game to game, but as an example, we will provide the safe codes as they were in our campaign playthrough.
The Rook safe location and code – COD BO6
Your Safehouse, The Rook, has a safe in the upstairs bedroom, but unlocking it requires completing an eight-step puzzle which is fairly obtuse. For more details, check our guide for every Safehouse puzzle solution. For the record, though, our code was 1958.
Blood Feud safe location and code – COD BO6
Blood Feud is the first mission you can play that has an optional safe to be found. After exiting Sev’s van, head to the left of the Haute Lune to find a truck with several wooden pallets behind it. You can climb the pallets to find a vent on the side of the building that you can open.
Crouching into the vent and sticking to the right, you’ll come across two guards talking in a room below. Open the grate and take them both out with the silenced pistol. Both the safe and the radio you need to tune are in this room. For us, the code was 2338.
Most Wanted safe location and code – COD BO6
As soon as you enter the main hall in Most Wanted, you can access the safe. Immediately head to the left and find the bar. To the immediate right of the bar is a Restricted Access area. Avoid the guard and go through the gold curtain to the rear right of the bar.
Go through this area and through another gold curtain to find a small closed off section with both the radio and the safe. For us, the code was 1774.
Hunting Season safe location and code – COD BO6
Once you clear through the first part of the mission and gain access to the TAC map and vehicle, head to the Village, which is the bottom left objective on the map. The radio and the safe are on the bottom floor of this building. For us, the solution was 7225.
The Cradle safe location and code – COD BO6
Another safe that you can access early on in the mission. The Cradle’s safe can be found just after the initial wave of enemies.
Once you’ve able to enter the first row of buildings, go to the building on the far left, and head up the stairs. The radio will be on the left side of the upper room, with the safe being in the wall. This code was 1774 for us, again.
Emergence safe location and code – COD BO6
In the trippy Emergence stage, you must first acquire the Yellow keycard, along with weapons, from the Advanced Combat Research area. After that, immediately head to the red Cognitive Research area.
After going down the first hallway, immediately head right, into the locker room. You can find the radio on a shelf in here, although the range for your signal detector is very small.
The safe is in the same room, locked in the corner. The code for us was 7225 again. I’m starting to see a pattern here…
High Rollers safe location and code – COD BO6
This safe isn’t available until fairly late in the mission. When you control Sev and are able to access the underground area, walk down the stairs and take out any nearby foes.
To the left from the stairs you walked down, there’s a security room, and nearby, an elevator. The radio you need to tune is on the left side of the elevator, and the safe is on the right side of the elevator, behind a screen. I didn’t note down the code I got for this one. At this point, it was probably 2338.
Ground Control safe location and code – COD BO6
After you take out the hostels in front of the airport, you’ll head inside. Clear the first room, and the objective will be to go through to Departures. Instead, head over to the information desk. Behind the desk on the left side you’ll be able to find the radio to tune.
The safe is located in the nearby Office 1, which is just left from the radio. Again, can’t remember what the code I used for this one was, so let’s just pretend it was 7225.
Under The Radar safe location and code – COD BO6
Finally, in the mission Under The Radar, head to the Radar Dish building’s North side. You’ll see a door that two soldiers exit from. Inside, there’s a soldier sleeping. You can grab the water near him to expedite a later bit of the mission, if you like, but we need to head upstairs.
There are three soldiers upstairs, so this will be a challenge. You need to take one out, tune the radio he was looking at, and then lockpick a door in order to access the room the safe is in.
Your best bet is to take out the first guard, hide is body in the nearby locker, lockpick the door, and access the safe without bothering the two guards inside. I won't lie to you, I don't remember the code for this, and you will need to figure out your own anyway.