COD Black Ops 6: Every Safehouse puzzle solution – piano, safe code, and more
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is out now, and it’s become one of the most anticipated shooters of the year, especially after the severe disappointment that was Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Treyarch’s attempt at a Call of Duty game for the modern generation gets off to a good start, and even more excitingly, the Safehouse that you access early on is filled with puzzles.
There’s one particularly long puzzle chain that you should complete, and you can do it when you first access the Safehouse. This will reward you with extra cash to upgrade your Safehouse, allowing you to buy the three starting upgrades before playing a single mission.
These puzzles involve an elaborate piano puzzle, a boiler puzzle, multiple uses of the Blacklight, and more. For the full solution you need to unlock the Safehouse safe in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, just follow our guide below.
Every Safehouse puzzle solution
- Safehouse Boiler puzzle solution – COD BO6
- Safehouse Piano puzzle solution – COD BO6
- Basement Keypad puzzle solution – COD BO6
- Safehouse ASI Code Decipher puzzle solution – COD BO6
- Safehouse Lockpicking puzzle solution – COD BO6
- Safehouse Radio Signal puzzle solution – COD BO6
- Safehouse Safe Code puzzle solution – COD BO6
Safehouse Boiler puzzle solution – COD BO6
The first puzzle kicks off in the basement, which case be accessed by the first door on your right in the corridor to the right of where Woods rests near the upgrade board.
In the second room downstairs you will locate the boiler, and there will be some vague hints on how to get it started. On the far right is the Pilot, in the middle is the Boiler tap, which regulates water flow, and on the far left you have the Fuel tap.
- First, turn the Boiler tap off to stop the water flow entirely.
- Next, use the Fuel tap once to set the Fuel gauge to halfway.
- Now, use the Pilot to start the flame.
- Finally, use the Boiler tap and turn the water fully on once again.
This will unlock a door we’ll need soon. For now, we go to the Music Room adjacent to the main hub.
Safehouse Piano puzzle solution – COD BO6
In the Music Room, adjacent to the main table where your pals await, you’ll find the Blacklight on a table. Activate it, as you’ll need it. There are footprints on the floor, but you can ignore those.
Instead, look at the wall above the piano, and you’ll see a 1, followed by a notation and an arrow. Look around the room, and you’ll see five notations in total, that you must play on the piano. The notes are as follows.
- 1 Mи
- 2 Pe
- 3 Cи
- 4 До
- 5 Pe
Using the Blacklight on the piano will reveal the same notation above select keys. Play the notes in the correct order, and a secret door will open next to the piano. Head downstairs and through a door – this is the door the Boiler Puzzle unlocked.
Through a hall on your right, and right again, you will find a door with a keypad. That’s the next puzzle.
Basement Keypad puzzle solution – COD BO6
By using the Blacklight on the keypad, you will discover which buttons are used most regularly. From there, the keypad puzzle plays out a lot like Wordle and other similar puzzle games. Enter a five-digit code, press the black unlock button in the bottom right, and the game will tell you which numbers were correct, wrong, or simply in the wrong place.
The main difference between this and Wordle is that here you may have to use the same digit twice. You should be able to tell that this is the case by a double fingerprint pattern on the buttons.
The true solution for this puzzle is different from game to game, but in our case it was 99732.
Safehouse ASI Code Decipher puzzle solution – COD BO6
This one is pretty easy. The game gives you a “code word” in the top left, which is a series of numbers, and you have to enter the correct letters in the cipher, which is explained at the bottom of the screen. For example, in our game, the code word “4996” resulted in the word “ROOM”.
Each of the ciphers is actually a word, and this is the same each time, so if you want to skip the cipher challenge, just spell out these three words:
- ROOM
- BUNKER
- OPEN
- HOLDING
This will unlock one of the previously locked doors in the basement. When exiting the keypad door, turn right and go into the door on the left.
Safehouse Lockpicking puzzle solution – COD BO6
This is a simple lockpicking minigame. Simply hold up on your control stick, and slowly move from that point to the left and right until the lock pins glow. When they glow, hold that position until it sticks, and move on to the next pin.
Once inside, grab the key from the table. This will unlock the only other locked door down here in the basement, which is in the corridor opposite the keypad door. Yes, it looks creepy in here.
Safehouse Radio Signal puzzle solution – COD BO6
There’s a quick and easy radio frequency puzzle to play on the oscilloscope in here. Adjust so your wave matches the other wave in terms of amplitude and frequency.
For us, Amplitude needed to be near maximum, and Frequency was near minimum.
The radio will now start playing on repeat, and the message is actually the combination for the safe in the upstairs bedroom.
Safehouse Safe Code puzzle solution – COD BO6
This message will be different on a game-by-game basis, and it’s currently unclear how many variations there are. First, make sure your Blacklight is on.
The radio signal will mention four distinct items in the room you’re in, and each of those items will be marked with a number visible under Blacklight. You must carefully listen to the message, find the numbers associated with the mentioned objects, and then input that code into the upstairs safe.
Again, this is different each time you play the game, but for us, the message said: “She stood in the dim light of the lamp, weeping at the family crest. Somewhere nearby, folk music played from a record. The girl’s tears fell to the rug below.”
The keywords in this message are lamp, family crest, record, and rug. A switched off lamp has a 1 written on it, the family crest on the wall above it has a 9, the record player on the table has a 5, and a rolled up rug in the corner has an 8 scrawled on the side. 1958 was my solution, and typing that into the safe in the upstairs bedroom made it open up.
For your efforts you are rewarded with $1,000, which is enough to unlock all starting Safehouse upgrades, in addition to the “The Puzzles, Mason” trophy or achievement.