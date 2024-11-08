Video Games

COD Black Ops 6 Season 1 start times on all platforms

Marco Wutz

Activision / Microsoft

Activision is ready to roll out the first major wave of content for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in the form of Season 1 for the game, which is set to be launched on November 14, 2024.

Season 1 will introduce additional content for the multiplayer, zombies, and battle royale modes, including new maps, weapons, operators, and gameplay modes. Players already received a little appetizer ahead of the season in the form of Nuketown, but one map is merely a fraction of the content Season 1 will have to offer in total.

Find the COD Black Ops 6 Season 1 start times below to learn when exactly you can start playing with the new content.

COD Black Ops 6 Season 1 start times

Season 1 for COD Black Ops 6 will be rolled out on November 14, 2024, at 9am PST for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S – no platform will be disadvantaged.

Find out what that means for your timezone below:

  • November 14, 2024, 9am PST
  • November 14, 2024, 11am CST (Central)
  • November 14, 2024, 12pm EST
  • November 14, 2024, 5pm GMT
  • November 14, 2024, 6pm CET
  • November 14, 2024, 10:30pm IST
  • November 15, 2024, 1am CST (China)
  • November 15, 2024, 2am KST/JST
  • November 15, 2024, 4am AEDT
  • November 15, 2024, 6am NZDT

Marco Wutz
MARCO WUTZ

