COD Black Ops 6 Season 2 release times for all platforms
Season 2 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is around the corner and the myriad development teams feeding the live-service juggernaut with content have once again prepared a feast for fans.
For the multiplayer mode, the developers have cooked up three brand-new maps on top of two returning battlegrounds from previous series entries, while the Overdrive and Gun Game modes provide some variety. Season 2 also comes with some time-limited Valentine’s Day modes and adds more equipment to the game. Additional content and a new map will expand the Zombies mode, while a set of new weapons and operators is shared among all game modules.
Find the COD Black Ops 6 Season 2 release times on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S below.
COD Black Ops 6 Season 2 release time
COD Black Ops 6 Season 2 is set for a simultaneous release around the globe on January 28, 2025, at 9am PST regardless of platform.
Here is what that means for your timezone:
- January 28, 2025, 9am PST
- January 28, 2025, 11am CST (Central)
- January 28, 2025, 12pm EST
- January 28, 2025, 2pm BRT
- January 28, 2025, 5pm GMT
- January 28, 2025, 6pm CET
- January 28, 2025, 10:30pm IST
- January 29, 2025, 1am CST (China)
- January 29, 2025, 2am KST/JST
- January 29, 2025, 4am AEDT
- January 29, 2025, 6am NZDT