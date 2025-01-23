Video Games

COD Black Ops 6 Season 2 release times for all platforms

Find out when Season 2 for Black Ops 6 releases in your timezone

Activision / Microsoft

Season 2 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is around the corner and the myriad development teams feeding the live-service juggernaut with content have once again prepared a feast for fans.

For the multiplayer mode, the developers have cooked up three brand-new maps on top of two returning battlegrounds from previous series entries, while the Overdrive and Gun Game modes provide some variety. Season 2 also comes with some time-limited Valentine’s Day modes and adds more equipment to the game. Additional content and a new map will expand the Zombies mode, while a set of new weapons and operators is shared among all game modules.

Find the COD Black Ops 6 Season 2 release times on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S below.

COD Black Ops 6 Season 2 release time

COD Black Ops 6 Season 2 is set for a simultaneous release around the globe on January 28, 2025, at 9am PST regardless of platform.

Here is what that means for your timezone:

  • January 28, 2025, 9am PST
  • January 28, 2025, 11am CST (Central)
  • January 28, 2025, 12pm EST
  • January 28, 2025, 2pm BRT
  • January 28, 2025, 5pm GMT
  • January 28, 2025, 6pm CET
  • January 28, 2025, 10:30pm IST
  • January 29, 2025, 1am CST (China)
  • January 29, 2025, 2am KST/JST
  • January 29, 2025, 4am AEDT
  • January 29, 2025, 6am NZDT
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 content overview.
A short overview of the content you can expect in Season 2. / Activision / Microsoft

